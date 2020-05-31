Connexion
Inscription
Paramètres
CA MASTER EUROPE C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 08/07
18.63 EUR   -0.53%
Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion est d'offrir aux porteurs, sur un horizon de placement de 5 ans, une performance annualisée supérieure à celle du marché des actions européennes représenté par l'indice EUROSTOXX 50 NR (cours de clôture - dividendes net réinvestis), à travers une gestion discrétionnaire.
Performances du fonds : CA Master Europe C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 07-07-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -7.82% -1.16% +15.4% -8.32% -2.19% +0.64% +26.55%
Catégorie -8.84% -0.53% 14.75% -9.12% -2.31% 2.83% -
Plus
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Amundi Asset Management
Date de création 27-04-2001

Gérant Depuis
Stavya Epstein 01-09-2016
Pierre Navarre 23-03-2018
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 27-04-2001
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Europe Gdes Cap. Mixte
Zone d'investissement Europe
Benchmark EURO STOXX 50 NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 71 M EUR au 30-06-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
Volatilité au 31-05-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 14.46%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.08
Performance moyenne 3 ans 0.64%
