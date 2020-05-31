Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT L'objectif de gestion est d'offrir aux porteurs, sur un horizon de placement de 5 ans, une performance annualisée supérieure à celle du marché des actions européennes représenté par l'indice EUROSTOXX 50 NR (cours de clôture - dividendes net réinvestis), à travers une gestion discrétionnaire.

Performances du fonds : CA Master Europe C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 07-07-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -7.82% -1.16% +15.4% -8.32% -2.19% +0.64% +26.55% Catégorie -8.84% -0.53% 14.75% -9.12% -2.31% 2.83% -

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.