|Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion est d'offrir aux porteurs, sur un horizon de placement de 5 ans, une performance annualisée supérieure à celle du marché des actions européennes représenté par l'indice EUROSTOXX 50 NR (cours de clôture - dividendes net réinvestis), à travers une gestion discrétionnaire.
|Performances du fonds : CA Master Europe C
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 07-07-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-7.82%
|-1.16%
|+15.4%
|-8.32%
|-2.19%
|+0.64%
|+26.55%
|Catégorie
-8.84%
-0.53%
14.75%
-9.12%
-2.31%
2.83%
-
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|OUI
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|27-04-2001
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
FCP
Catégorie AMF
Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar
Actions Europe Gdes Cap. Mixte
Zone d'investissement
|Europe
Benchmark
|EURO STOXX 50 NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|71 M EUR au 30-06-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|14.46%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.08
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|0.64%