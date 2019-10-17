Accord sur le Brexit

Les indices boursiers européens prennent la pente ascendante en fin de matinée, après la confirmation par Jean-Claude Juncker d'un accord entre l'UE et le Royaume-Uni sur les termes du Brexit. Rappelons qu'il s'agit du second accord obtenu par un Premier ministre britannique avec Bruxelles. Il faudra encore le faire entériner.
Le message de Jean-Claude Juncker sur Twitter :
🇪🇺🤝🇬🇧 Where there is a will, there is a #deal - we have one! It’s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that #EUCO endorses this deal. pic.twitter.com/7AfKyCZ6k9