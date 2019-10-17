Connexion
CAC 40

CAC 40

(PX1)
17/10 12:24:15
5718.08 PTS   +0.37%
12:20PERNOD RICARD, plus forte baisse du CAC 40 à la mi-séance du jeudi 17 octobre 2019 -
AO
11:50CAC 40 - C.TERME : Accord sur le Brexit
11:42Accord sur le Brexit
Accord sur le Brexit

2
17/10/2019 | 11:42

Les indices boursiers européens prennent la pente ascendante en fin de matinée, après la confirmation par Jean-Claude Juncker d'un accord entre l'UE et le Royaume-Uni sur les termes du Brexit. Rappelons qu'il s'agit du second accord obtenu par un Premier ministre britannique avec Bruxelles. Il faudra encore le faire entériner.


Anthony Bondain
© Zonebourse.com 2019
Marie72 - Il y a 37 minutes arrow option
Genial... On a le Brexit. Ceux qui espéraient un second référendum en sont pour leurs frais. Le plus dur arrive.
  
  
Graphique CAC 40
Durée : Période :
CAC 40 : Graphique analyse technique CAC 40 | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CAC 40
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreHaussière
Palmarès CAC 40
ARCELORMITTAL13.393 Cours en temps réel.2.36%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE26.56 Cours en temps réel.2.23%
LEGRAND70.2 Cours en temps réel.1.68%
SAINT-GOBAIN38.37 Cours en temps réel.1.51%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD137.875 Cours en temps réel.1.45%
PUBLICIS GROUPE37.51 Cours en temps réel.-0.32%
DANONE78.76 Cours en temps réel.-0.40%
CAPGEMINI SE109.15 Cours en temps réel.-0.55%
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE138.55 Cours en temps réel.-0.82%
PERNOD RICARD160.45 Cours en temps réel.-3.69%
