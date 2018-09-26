Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Cambodge (Compagnie du)    CBDG   FR0000079659

CAMBODGE (COMPAGNIE DU) (CBDG)
Ajouter à ma liste  
Mes dernières consult.
Top consult.
Gérer les listes
  Rapport  
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Synthèse actualitéToute l'actualitéInterviewsCommuniqués sociétéPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE : Mise en ligne du rapport financier semestriel 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
26/09/2018 | 19:09

26 septembre 2018

COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE

Mise en ligne du rapport financier semestriel 2018

Le rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018 de Compagnie du Cambodge a été mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Le rapport financier semestriel peut être consulté sur le site Internet de la société à l'adresse http://www.compagnie-du-cambodge.com.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur CAMBODGE (COMPAGNIE DU)
19:09COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE : Mise en ligne du rapport financier semestriel 2018
GL
06/09COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE : Declaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du reglement ge..
GL
31/08CAMBODGE COMPAGNIE DU : Résultats du premier semestre 2018
PU
31/08COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE : Résultats du premier semestre 2018
GL
31/08CAMBODGE (COMPAGNIE DU) : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
02/08COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE : Declaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du reglement ge..
GL
31/07CAMBODGE (COMPAGNIE DU) : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
05/07COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE : Declaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du reglement ge..
GL
06/06COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE : Declaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du reglement ge..
GL
04/06CAMBODGE COMPAGNIE DU : Résultats des votes à l'Assemblée générale ordinaire du ..
PU
Plus d'actualités
Graphique CAMBODGE (COMPAGNIE DU)
Durée : Période :
Cambodge (Compagnie du) : Graphique analyse technique Cambodge (Compagnie du) | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CAMBODGE (COMPAGNIE DU)
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreBaissière
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Cyrille Bolloré Chairman-Management Board
Marie Bolloré Chairman-Supervisory Board
Cédric de Bailliencourt Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board & Finance Director
Vincent Marie Claude Bolloré Member-Supervisory Board
Hubert Fabri Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CAMBODGE (COMPAGNIE DU)-10.36%0
KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-10.84%19 131
NIPPON EXPRESS CO LTD-2.37%6 557
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO LTD--.--%4 301
MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP-27.91%3 951
PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG-6.49%3 459
Contactez-nous
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
Rejoignez
264 819 membres
Zonebourse.com :
A Propos :
Restez Connecté :
Liens :
 OJD Zonebourse
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data.