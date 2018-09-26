26 septembre 2018

COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE

Mise en ligne du rapport financier semestriel 2018

Le rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018 de Compagnie du Cambodge a été mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Le rapport financier semestriel peut être consulté sur le site Internet de la société à l'adresse http://www.compagnie-du-cambodge.com.

