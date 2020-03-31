Stratégie du fonds géré par CANDRIAM FRANCE L'objectif de gestion de la Sicav est d'obtenir une performance annuelle de 3,50% pour les actions I, de 3,00% pour les actions C et D, de 4% pour les actions R, de 4.75% pour les actions ES et de 4,50% pour les actions Z nettes de frais sur une durée de placement recommandée de 3 ans.

Performances du fonds : Candriam Patrimoine Obli-Inter C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 26-04-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -2.05% +2.78% -1.79% -1.79% -0.15% +0.35% +22.29%

