Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Fonds  >  Candriam Patrimoine Obli-Inter C       FR0011445436

CANDRIAM PATRIMOINE OBLI-INTER C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 26/04
1222.93 EUR   --.--%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par CANDRIAM FRANCE
L'objectif de gestion de la Sicav est d'obtenir une performance annuelle de 3,50% pour les actions I, de 3,00% pour les actions C et D, de 4% pour les actions R, de 4.75% pour les actions ES et de 4,50% pour les actions Z nettes de frais sur une durée de placement recommandée de 3 ans.
Performances du fonds : Candriam Patrimoine Obli-Inter C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 26-04-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -2.05% +2.78% -1.79% -1.79% -0.15% +0.35% +22.29%
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Candriam Patrimoine Obli-Inter C-2.05%0.35%45M EUR2%
Candriam Patrimoine Obli-Inter R-1.89%0.00%NC9M EUR1%
Candriam Patrimoine Obli-Inter D-2.05%0.00%NC1M EUR2%
Candriam Patrimoine Obli-Inter ES-1.40%0.00%NC0M EUR0.25%
Candriam Patrimoine Obli-Inter I-1.95%1.26%103M EUR1.5%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Alt - Long/Short Obligations
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
1167 Act Fds ICAV Glb H IncBd B1 EUR Inc-14.01%-19.35%NC0 M EUR
1167 Act Fds ICAV Glb H IncBd B2 EUR Acc-13.97%-19.29%NC0 M EUR
1167 Act Fds ICAV Glb H IncBd F3 EUR Inc-13.82%-21.59%NC0 M EUR
1167 Act Fds ICAV Glb TR Bd B2 EUR Acc-9.93%-23.40%NC0 M EUR
1167 Act Fds ICAV Glb TR Bd F4 EUR Acc-9.77%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Absolute Insight Credit Ap EUR-5.33%-4.63%NC0 M EUR
Absolute Insight Credit Ap2 EUR-5.30%-5.00%NC0 M EUR
Absolute Insight Credit B1p EUR-5.11%-3.11%NC0 M EUR
Absolute Insight Credit B1p2 EUR-5.11%-3.35%NC5 M EUR
Absolute Insight Credit B2p2 EUR-5.09%-3.08%NC0 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Candriam France
Date de création 25-03-2013

Gérant Depuis
Patrick Zeenni 01-09-2003
Philippe Noyard 20-09-2000
Nicolas Jullien 03-01-2013
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 25-03-2013
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Obligations internationales
Catégorie Morningstar Alt - Long/Short Obligations
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark N/A 100%
Actifs nets de la part 45 M EUR au 31-03-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur RBC Investor Services Bank France
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
Volatilité au 31-03-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 2.25%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.06
Performance moyenne 3 ans 0.35%
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group