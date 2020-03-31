|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par CANDRIAM FRANCE
L'objectif de gestion de la Sicav est d'obtenir une performance annuelle de 3,50% pour les actions I, de 3,00% pour les actions C et D, de 4% pour les actions R, de 4.75% pour les actions ES et de 4,50% pour les actions Z nettes de frais sur une durée de placement recommandée de 3 ans.
|
|Performances du fonds : Candriam Patrimoine Obli-Inter C
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 26-04-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-2.05%
|+2.78%
|-1.79%
|-1.79%
|-0.15%
|+0.35%
|+22.29%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|25-03-2013
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
SICAV
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Obligations internationales
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Alt - Long/Short Obligations
|
Zone d'investissement
|Global
|
Benchmark
|N/A 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|45 M EUR au 31-03-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|RBC Investor Services Bank France
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|2.25%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.06
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|0.35%