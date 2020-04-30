Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Fonds  >  Carmignac Investissement Lat A EUR Acc       FR0010147603

CARMIGNAC INVESTISSEMENT LAT A EUR ACC
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 15/05
246.09 EUR   +0.58%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par CARMIGNAC GESTION
Carmignac Investissement Latitude est un fonds nourricier du fonds maître Carmignac Investissement dont l'objectif est de surperformer son indicateur de référence, sur un horizon de placement recommandé de 5 ans. Tout en étant fortement investi dans son fonds maître, le fonds bénéficie d'une importante flexibilité et réactivité en intervenant sur les marchés à terme pour modifier, ou réduire, partiellement ou intégralement, les risques du fonds maître en cas d'anticipation d'évolution défavorable des marchés concernés (notamment actions, devises, taux, volatilité, crédit) par exemple. Carmignac Investissement Latitude peut avoir une performance substantiellement décorrélée de celle de son maître.
Performances du fonds : Carmignac Investissement Lat A EUR Acc
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 15-05-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +4.96% +3% -1.16% +6.44% +5.32% -8.69% +146.09%
Catégorie -9.15% 1% -11.56% -7.59% -3.48% -4.37% -
Plus
Exposition sectorielle au 30-04-2020
Plus
Exposition par type d'actif au 30-04-2020
Long Court Nets
Actions 95.56% 34.84% 60.72%
Liquidités 60.42% 21.14% 39.28%
Plus
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Allocation EUR Flexible - International
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
(LF) FoF ESG Focus Private Banking-8.19%-1.54%NC0 M EUR
1 Kessler Global FI11.99%-8.63%NC0 M EUR
1A Global Value-7.33%1.96%NC0 M EUR
21 Gestion Active-8.87%-7.50%NC23 M EUR
2i Sélection-17.43%-12.85%NC91 M EUR
8a+ SICAV Monviso I-2.72%-2.09%NC0 M EUR
8a+ SICAV Monviso R-3.17%-5.51%NC0 M EUR
A.IX Faktor Fonds-11.77%-6.82%NC0 M EUR
AAA Invest Partnrs Struct Invts EUR acc-9.50%-15.56%NC0 M EUR
AAA Invest Partnrs Struct Invts EUR dis-9.50%-15.55%NC0 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Carmignac Gestion
Date de création 03-01-2005

Gérant Depuis
Frédéric Leroux 01-10-2005
Ozgur Kalenci 01-01-2018
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 03-01-2005
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Flexible - International
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark MSCI ACWI NR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part 159 M EUR au 30-04-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur BNP Paribas Securities Services
Commisaire aux comptes KPMG (France)
Boîte de style Morningstar
Volatilité au 30-04-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 10.22%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.18
Performance moyenne 3 ans -8.69%
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group