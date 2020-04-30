Stratégie du fonds géré par CARMIGNAC GESTION Carmignac Investissement Latitude est un fonds nourricier du fonds maître Carmignac Investissement dont l'objectif est de surperformer son indicateur de référence, sur un horizon de placement recommandé de 5 ans. Tout en étant fortement investi dans son fonds maître, le fonds bénéficie d'une importante flexibilité et réactivité en intervenant sur les marchés à terme pour modifier, ou réduire, partiellement ou intégralement, les risques du fonds maître en cas d'anticipation d'évolution défavorable des marchés concernés (notamment actions, devises, taux, volatilité, crédit) par exemple. Carmignac Investissement Latitude peut avoir une performance substantiellement décorrélée de celle de son maître.

Performances du fonds : Carmignac Investissement Lat A EUR Acc

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 15-05-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +4.96% +3% -1.16% +6.44% +5.32% -8.69% +146.09% Catégorie -9.15% 1% -11.56% -7.59% -3.48% -4.37% -

Exposition sectorielle au 30-04-2020

Exposition par type d'actif au 30-04-2020 Long Court Nets Actions 95.56% 34.84% 60.72% Liquidités 60.42% 21.14% 39.28%

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.