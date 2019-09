Casino Guichard Perrachon : Quatre marketplaces leaders en Europe s'associent pour soutenir les commerçants locaux et leur permettre d'accéder à un marché de 232 millions de consommateurs en créant une alliance européenne inédite de marketplaces

Real.de is the largest German marketplace and part of the hypermarket chain real, which belongs to Metro AG. In 2018, real.de generated a GMV of 600 million Euro and thus continued to grow by more than 50% year on year. Currently, more than 5000 merchants sell a total of 15 million products in 5000 categories on real.de.

ePRICE is Italy's leading e-Commerce company. It is one of the leading online Italian stores specialising in the sale of high-tech products (electronics), and a leader in the segment of large appliances sold online. It has launched the Home Service integrated mobile platform on the Italian market. ePRICE manages a network of 130 Pick&Pays spread across 109 cities, collection and payment points combining the advantages of buying online with the convenience and security of a neighbourhood store.

eMAG is CEE's leading online retailer with operations in Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria and Poland. For the past 18 years the company has been investing in technology-based services aimed at helping clients save time and money. With a variety of offered products continuously expanding, eMAG is the place where anybody can order anything from anywhere. Through its Marketplace, eMAG brings value to over 27,000 sellers in the four countries where it operates.

International Marketplace Network (IMN) is operating an interface between marketplaces that merchants can use to synchronize their offers on every marketplace in one click. The marketplaces participating in IMN have a combined GMV of EUR 5,2billion and reach up to 232 million potential customers.

