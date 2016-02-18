Connexion
Casino : mise en place d'une nouvelle ligne syndiquée
Groupe Casino : Mise en place d'une nouvelle ligne syndiquée dans le cadre du plan de refinancement
Casino Guichard Perrachon : Bruxelles ouvre une enquête sur une possible collusion de Casino et Intermarché
BRUXELLES - La Commission européenne a annoncé lundi l'ouverture d'une enquête en matière de pratiques anticoncurrentielles pour déterminer si les groupes...
CASINO : annonce le lancement d'une émission dune obligation sécurisée
Casino Guichard-Perrachon : un refinancement qui soulève de nouvelles interrogations
La grande distribution française revient au centre du jeu, avec une actualité chargée pour les deux groupes cotés convalescents Casino et Carrefour. Le premier a annoncé un vaste projet de...
Casino Guichard Perrachon : A suivre aujourd'hui
Casino Guichard Perrachon : A suivre aujourd'hui
Casino Guichard Perrachon : A suivre aujourd'hui
Casino Guichard Perrachon : A suivre aujourd'hui
Casino : l'avis d'un analyste suite à la suspension du titre
Casino : étude des options stratégiques en Amérique Latine
Casino Guichard Perrachon : A suivre aujourd'hui
vxhm
Pour ceux que ça intéresse, DCM aurait pris ses bénéfices nl/short/CASINOGUICHARD-PERR Mais il y aurait toujours un peu plus de 4% du capital shorté. Je ne suis pas shorteur en général, plutôt...
Groupe Casino : Acompte sur dividende au titre de l'exercice 2018
CASINO : acompte sur dividende 2018
CASINO : Barclays souspondère toujours et abaisse son objectif de cours
zombie dans CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON - Il y a 2 ans arrow option
Hebdo
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 48.795 | Objectif : 55 | Stop : 45
possible T+A
cible 1 LDC
zombie - Il y a 2 ans arrow option
Jour
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 48.76 | Objectif : 54 | Stop : 46
W en cours
pullback possible sur LDC et/ou comblement du Gap (46.80/47.65)
  
  
zombie - Il y a 2 ans

graphe Jour
graphe Jour
  
  
zombie - Il y a 2 ans arrow option
stop remonté < 50
je ne peux plus perdre ;-))
  
  
zombie - Il y a 2 ans

MAJ Graphe
MAJ Graphe
  
  
zombie - Il y a 2 ans arrow option
Jour
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 51.83 | Objectif : 69 | Stop : 50
Le décompte ou l'ETEI
Pullback sur LDC en cours
  
  
zombie - Il y a 2 ans arrow option
Jour
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 51.48 | Objectif : 54 | Stop : 50
Pullback fait
abc haussière probable

cible 1 : 53
cible 2 : 57
1
  
zombie - Il y a 2 ans arrow option
MAJ Graphe Hebdo
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 54.29 | Objectif : 65.9
  
  
zombie - Il y a 2 ans arrow option
Jour
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 54.29 | Objectif : 69.3
Pullback sur LDC ETEI fait
  
  
zombie - Il y a 2 ans arrow option
Clout 56.07
à voir double top 57.19
  
  
zombie - Il y a 2 ans arrow option
meme pas foutu de respecter les double top
sorti ce jour 1479C sur 0.75 (50%)
nouvel achat programmé 0.50 comblement du gap
  
  
zombie - Il y a 2 ans arrow option
Gap comblé
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 52.25 | Objectif : 57 | Stop : 50.65
Nouvelle entrée 1479C 0.48
  
  
zombie
JourPullback fait abc haussière probable cible 1 : 53 cible 2 : 57
Casino Guichard Perrachon SA : publication du chiffre d'affaires trimestriel
vxhm
Petite ligne, avec peu de levier, et susceptible d'être renforcée car ça risque de durer un bon moment.. Mais maintenant que les bijoux de famille sont en passe d'être cédés, donc que la...
zombie dans CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON - Il y a 2 ans

Hebdo
Hebdo
11
vxhm dans CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON - Dernier message il y a 3 ans
Petite ligne, avec peu de levier, et susceptible d'être renforcée car ça risque de durer un bon moment.. Mais maintenant que les bijoux de famille sont en passe d'être cédés, donc que la... Lire la suite
Jaguar dans CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON - Il y a 3 ans

divergence weekly avec precision chirurgicale
divergence weekly avec precision chirurgicale
6
Charlelmar dans CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON - Dernier message il y a 3 ans
JCN arranges toi pour foutre cet amerloque, cette pourriture sous les verrous...tout est fait pour détruire les entreprises européennes
9
rominet dans CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON - Dernier message il y a 4 ans
On peut tenter une petite ligne à l'achat, ca reste solide comme boutique...
24
pperic dans CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON - Il y a 7 ans

Ouverture d'une position en VAD à 68,71
Ouverture d'une position en VAD à 68,71 
1
khalidtrpl dans CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON - Il y a 8 ans

résultats très bonnes par rapport aux attentes
résultats très bonnes par rapport aux attentes
fabre dans CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON - Il y a 12 ans

CASINO A SUIVRE
CASINO A SUIVRE
5
