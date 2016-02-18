|
| Temps réel Euronext Paris - 29/11 17:35:13
|39.94
|EUR
|
|-1.72%
zombie
- Il y a 2 ans
Jour
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 48.76 | Objectif : 54 | Stop : 46
W en cours
pullback possible sur LDC et/ou comblement du Gap (46.80/47.65)
zombie
- Il y a 2 ans
graphe Jour
zombie
- Il y a 2 ans
stop remonté < 50
je ne peux plus perdre ;-))
zombie
- Il y a 2 ans
MAJ Graphe
zombie
- Il y a 2 ans
Jour
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 51.83 | Objectif : 69 | Stop : 50
Le décompte ou l'ETEI
Pullback sur LDC en cours
zombie
- Il y a 2 ans
Jour
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 51.48 | Objectif : 54 | Stop : 50
Pullback fait
abc haussière probable
cible 1 : 53
cible 2 : 57
1
zombie
- Il y a 2 ans
MAJ Graphe Hebdo
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 54.29 | Objectif : 65.9
zombie
- Il y a 2 ans
Jour
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 54.29 | Objectif : 69.3
Pullback sur LDC ETEI fait
zombie
- Il y a 2 ans
Clout 56.07
à voir double top 57.19
zombie
- Il y a 2 ans
meme pas foutu de respecter les double top
sorti ce jour 1479C sur 0.75 (50%)
nouvel achat programmé 0.50 comblement du gap
zombie
- Il y a 2 ans
Gap comblé
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 52.25 | Objectif : 57 | Stop : 50.65
Nouvelle entrée 1479C 0.48
