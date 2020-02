CAST enorme NEWS:contrat avec SEC aux USA!! Communiqué "CAST"

CAST partners with SEC to ensure rigorous quality of EDGAR

New York – March 17, 2008 - CAST, the worldwide leader in Automated Application Intelligence, today announced that the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) has deployed the CAST Application Intelligence Platform (AIP) for its flagship application, EDGAR.



EDGAR (Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval) is the SEC’s most critical application as most public companies, foreign and domestic, are required to file registration statements, periodic reports, and other forms electronically through this on-line system.



“The SEC wanted to baseline the EDGAR application to get an accurate current health assessment in support of a successful contract transition with its new outsource partner” said Ian Henderson, CAST SVP of Worldwide Field Operations. “They will continue to use outputs from the CAST AIP to support ongoing quality initiatives to increase the level of service to individual investors and the financial services community.”



By provisioning the CAST solution to its third party development and maintenance partners, the SEC is now in a much stronger position ensure the technical quality of deliverables over time with the ultimate goal of providing more features to the public in a more reliable manner.



CAST continues to support the federal government’s drive toward application development governance. Federal clients include civilian, DOD and Intel organizations such as the U.S. Army, the Food and Drug Administration, the Federal Communications Commission, and the U.S. Air Force. In addition, CAST has successfully teamed with Boeing, CSC, Northrop Grumman, Keane, Lockheed, Raytheon & Sybase Corporation for many of these Federal deployments.



About CAST



CAST is the world leader and pioneer in Application Intelligence software, providing the metrics and information IT executives must have to measure, monitor and improve the technical quality of business applications and the performance of development teams around the globe. Founded in 1990, CAST has helped more than 650 organizations worldwide speed delivery to the business, mitigate risks in production, improve customer experience, and reduce the total cost of application ownership. CAST is listed on NYSE-Euronext (Euronext: CAS) and serves Global 2000 organizations worldwide with a global network of offices in the US and Europe. CAST has maintained its own GSA Schedule (GS-35F-0649S) for more than 6 years and is a sole source vendor.

For more information visit www.castsoftware.com

