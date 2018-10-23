Caterpillar Inc.: Caterpillar Files 2018 3rd Quarter Earnings Release on Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 23, 2018 CATERPILLAR INC.

Delaware

510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100, Deerfield, Illinois

(Zip Code) 60015

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On October 23, 2018, Caterpillar Inc. issued a press release reporting its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated into this Item 2.02 by reference.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished in accordance with the provisions of General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits:

The following is furnished as an exhibit to this report:

99.1 Caterpillar Inc. press release dated October 23, 2018