Caterpillar Inc.: Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 September 2018

31/10/2018 | 18:50

Caterpillar Inc.
Caterpillar Inc.: Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 September 2018

31-Oct-2018 / 18:48 CET/CEST
Information réglementaire transmise par EQS Group.
Le contenu de ce communiqué est de la responsabilité de l'émetteur.

 

 

CATERPILLAR INC. FILES FORM 10-Q

DEERFIELD, Ill.- 31 October 2018 - Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT / NYSE Euronext: CATR) informs its stockholders that today, a Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Caterpillar files electronically with the SEC required reports on Form 8-K, Form 10-Q, Form 10-K and Form 11-K; proxy materials; ownership reports for insiders as required by Section 16(a) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and registration statements on Forms S-3 and S-8, as necessary; and other forms or reports, as required. All of the forms and reports filed electronically with the SEC are available on the SEC Internet site (www.sec.gov).

 

Caterpillar also maintains an Internet site (www.Caterpillar.com) and copies of its annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and any amendments to these reports filed or furnished with the SEC are available free of charge through Caterpillar's Internet site (www.Caterpillar.com/secfilings) as soon as reasonably practicable after the relevant document has been filed with the SEC.

 

CONTACT:   Corrie Scott, Corporate Public Affairs, +1- 224-551-4133

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fichier PDF dépôt réglementaire

Titre du document : Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q FQE 30 Sept 2018
Document : http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=AKYQNYTRRM

Langue : Français
Entreprise : Caterpillar Inc.
500 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100
60015 Deerfield, Illinois
États-Unis
Téléphone : 224-551-4000
Internet : www.caterpillar.com
ISIN : US1491231015
Ticker Euronext : CATR
Catégorie AMF : Information financière du troisième trimestre
 
Fin du communiqué EQS News-Service

740235  31-Oct-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=740235&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
