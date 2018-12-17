Connexion
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K Resignation of Chief Accounting Officer

17/12/2018 | 16:40

Caterpillar Inc.
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K Resignation of Chief Accounting Officer

17-Déc-2018 / 16:38 CET/CEST
Information réglementaire transmise par EQS Group.
Le contenu de ce communiqué est de la responsabilité de l'émetteur.

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION 
Washington, D.C.  20549

 

FORM 8-K

Current Report

 

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

 

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):    December 11, 2018

 

CATERPILLAR INC. 
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

 

Delaware 
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

 

1-768 
(Commission File Number)

 

37-0602744 
(IRS Employer Identification No.)

 

510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100, Deerfield, Illinois 
(Address of principal executive offices)

 

60015  
(Zip Code)

 

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (224) 551-4000

 

   Former name or former address, if changed since last report:  N/A

 

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
 

 

?

 

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

 

 

 

 

 

?

 

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

 

 

 

 

 

?

 

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

 

 

 

 

 

?

 

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

 

 

 Emerging Growth Company     ?

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ?

 
         

 

 

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(b) On December 11, 2018, Jananne A. Copeland, Chief Accounting Officer of Caterpillar Inc. (the "Company"), informed the Company of her intention to retire effective March 1, 2019.

 

 SIGNATURES

 

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

 

 

CATERPILLAR INC.

 

 

 

 

December 14, 2018

By:

/s/ Suzette M. Long

 

 

Suzette M. Long

General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Titre du document : Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K Resignation of Chief Accounting Officer
