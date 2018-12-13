Connexion
Caterpillar Inc.:Form 8-K - Board of Directors Elects CEO as Chairman

13/12/2018 | 16:00

Caterpillar Inc.
Caterpillar Inc.:Form 8-K - Board of Directors Elects CEO as Chairman

13-Déc-2018 / 15:55 CET/CEST
Information réglementaire transmise par EQS Group.
Le contenu de ce communiqué est de la responsabilité de l'émetteur.

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C.  20549

 

FORM 8-K

Current Report

 

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

 

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):    December 12, 2018

 

CATERPILLAR INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

 

Delaware
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

 

1-768
(Commission File Number)

 

37-0602744
(IRS Employer Identification No.)

 

510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100, Deerfield, Illinois
(Address of principal executive offices)

 

60015
(Zip Code)

 

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (224) 551-4000

 

 Former name or former address, if changed since last report:  N/A 

 

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
 

 

?

 

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

 

 

 

 

 

?

 

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

 

 

 

 

 

?

 

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

 

 

 

 

 

?

 

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

 

 

 

 
         

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). 

Emerging growth company ?

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ?

 

 

Item 8.01.  Other Events.

 

On December 12, 2018, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Caterpillar Inc. (the "Company") elected D. James Umpleby, III, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, to the additional position of Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. Mr. Umpleby has been a member of the Board and Chief Executive Officer since January 1, 2017. 

 

Also on December 12, 2018, the independent members of the Board designated David L. Calhoun as the Presiding Director, effective immediately. Mr. Calhoun had served as the non-executive Chairman of the Board since April 1, 2017. 

 

A copy of the Company's press release issued December 13, 2018 regarding the matters described in Item 8.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

 

Item 9.01.  Financial Statements and Exhibits.

 

(d)     Exhibits:

 

 The following is included as an exhibit to this report:

 

 99.1 Caterpillar Inc. press release dated December 13, 2018

 

 

 

 

SIGNATURES

 

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

 

 

CATERPILLAR INC.

 

 

 

 

December 13, 2018

By:

/s/ Suzette M. Long

 

 

Suzette M. Long

General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fichier PDF dépôt réglementaire

Titre du document : Caterpillar Inc.:Form 8-K - Board of Directors Elects CEO as Chairman
Document : http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=GGIRRJFLIR

Langue : Français
Entreprise : Caterpillar Inc.
500 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100
60015 Deerfield, Illinois
États-Unis
Téléphone : 224-551-4000
Internet : www.caterpillar.com
ISIN : US1491231015
Ticker Euronext : CATR
Catégorie AMF : Autres communiqués
 
Fin du communiqué EQS News-Service

757987  13-Déc-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=757987&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
