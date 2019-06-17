Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K - Annual Meeting Results

Caterpillar Inc.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders On June 12, 2019, Caterpillar Inc. (the "Company") held its 2019 Annual Shareholders Meeting. Set forth below are the voting results for each of the matters submitted to a vote of the Company's shareholders. Proposal 1 - Company Proposal - Election of Directors All nominees for election to the Company's Board of Directors named in the Proxy Statement were elected, each to a one-year term, with the following vote: Director For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes Kelly A. Ayotte 358,383,694 6,162,364 695,287 116,977,639 David L. Calhoun 350,030,174 12,593,973 2,617,198 116,977,639 Daniel M. Dickinson 352,598,908 11,876,485 765,952 116,977,639 Juan Gallardo 355,336,635 9,157,943 746,767 116,977,639 Dennis A. Muilenburg 362,690,472 1,793,832 757,041 116,977,639 William A. Osborn 352,267,262 12,210,430 763,653 116,977,639 Debra L. Reed-Klages 362,911,212 1,683,269 646,864 116,977,639 Edward B. Rust, Jr. 356,542,494 7,928,655 770,196 116,977,639 Susan C. Schwab 359,607,189 5,007,328 626,828 116,977,639 D. James Umpleby III 351,583,991 12,000,752 1,656,602 116,977,639 Miles D. White 217,904,708 146,595,996 740,641 116,977,639 Rayford Wilkins, Jr. 362,673,689 1,808,792 758,864 116,977,639 Proposal 2 - Company Proposal - Ratification of Independent Registered Accounting Firm The proposal requesting ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2019 was approved with the following vote: For Against Abstain 464,034,038 16,828,775 1,356,171 Proposal 3 - Company Proposal - Advisory vote on executive compensation The proposal requesting that the shareholders of the Company approve executive compensation, on an advisory basis, was approved with the following vote: For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 348,035,791 15,442,836 1,762,718 116,977,639 Proposal 4 - Shareholder Proposal - Amend Proxy Access to Remove Resubmission Threshold The proposal requesting that the Board of Directors amend the Company's bylaws to remove the requirement that a director candidate submitted through the proxy access process receive a minimum level of support in order to qualify as a proxy access candidate at a future shareholder meeting was not approved based on the following vote: For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 85,015,993 277,736,400 2,488,952 116,977,639 Proposal 5 - Shareholder Proposal - Report on Activities in Conflict-Affected Areas The proposal requesting the Board of Directors to assess and report on risks associated with business activities in conflict-affected areas other than those areas already addressed through the Company's conflict minerals policy was not approved based on the following vote: For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 28,053,497 333,054,589 4,133,259 116,977,639



