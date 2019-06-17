Connexion
CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K - Annual Meeting Results

17/06/2019

Caterpillar Inc.
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K - Annual Meeting Results

17-Juin-2019 / 17:09 CET/CEST
Information réglementaire transmise par EQS Group.
Le contenu de ce communiqué est de la responsabilité de l'émetteur.

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C.  20549

 

FORM 8-K

 

Current Report

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

 

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):    June 12, 2019

CATERPILLAR INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

  

Delaware
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

1-768
(Commission File Number)

37-0602744
(I.R.S Employer Identification No.)

  

510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100, Deerfield, Illinois
(Address of principal executive offices)

 

60015
(Zip Code)

  

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (224) 551-4000

  

Former name or former address, if changed since last report:  N/A

  

 

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

  

 

?

 

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

  

 

 

 

 

  

 

?

 

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

  

 

 

 

 

  

 

?

 

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

  

 

 

 

 

  

 

?

 

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

  

 

 

 

 

  

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

 

Title of each class

Trading Symbol (s)

Name of each exchange which registered

Common Stock ($1.00 par value)

CAT

New York Stock Exchange

9 3/8% Debentures due March 15, 2021

CAT21

New York Stock Exchange

8% Debentures due February 15, 2023

CAT23

New York Stock Exchange

5.3% Debentures due September 15, 2035

CAT35

New York Stock Exchange

 

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of

  

1933 (17 CFR §230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2 of this chapter). 

 

Emerging growth company 

?

  

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period

  

for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act  

?

  
                       

 

 

 

 

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

 

On June 12, 2019, Caterpillar Inc. (the "Company") held its 2019 Annual Shareholders Meeting.  Set forth below are the voting results for each of the matters submitted to a vote of the Company's shareholders. 

 

Proposal 1 - Company Proposal - Election of Directors

 

All nominees for election to the Company's Board of Directors named in the Proxy Statement were elected, each to a one-year term, with the following vote:

 

Director

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

Kelly A. Ayotte

358,383,694

6,162,364

695,287

116,977,639

David L. Calhoun

350,030,174

12,593,973

2,617,198

116,977,639

Daniel M. Dickinson

352,598,908

11,876,485

765,952

116,977,639

Juan Gallardo

355,336,635

9,157,943

746,767

116,977,639

Dennis A. Muilenburg

362,690,472

1,793,832

757,041

116,977,639

William A. Osborn

352,267,262

12,210,430

763,653

116,977,639

Debra L. Reed-Klages

362,911,212

1,683,269

646,864

116,977,639

Edward B. Rust, Jr.

356,542,494

7,928,655

770,196

116,977,639

Susan C. Schwab

359,607,189

5,007,328

626,828

116,977,639

D. James Umpleby III

351,583,991

12,000,752

1,656,602

116,977,639

Miles D. White

217,904,708

146,595,996

740,641

116,977,639

Rayford Wilkins, Jr.

362,673,689

1,808,792

758,864

116,977,639

 

Proposal 2 - Company Proposal - Ratification of Independent Registered Accounting Firm

 

The proposal requesting ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2019 was approved with the following vote:

 

 

For

Against

Abstain

464,034,038

16,828,775

1,356,171

 

Proposal 3 - Company Proposal - Advisory vote on executive compensation

 

The proposal requesting that the shareholders of the Company approve executive compensation, on an advisory basis, was approved with the following vote:

 

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

348,035,791

15,442,836

1,762,718

116,977,639

 

Proposal 4 - Shareholder Proposal - Amend Proxy Access to Remove Resubmission Threshold

 

The proposal requesting that the Board of Directors amend the Company's bylaws to remove the requirement that a director candidate submitted through the proxy access process receive a minimum level of support in order to qualify as a proxy access candidate at a future shareholder meeting was not approved based on the following vote:

 

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

85,015,993

277,736,400

2,488,952

116,977,639

 

Proposal 5 - Shareholder Proposal - Report on Activities in Conflict-Affected Areas

 

The proposal requesting the Board of Directors to assess and report on risks associated with business activities in conflict-affected areas other than those areas already addressed through the Company's conflict minerals policy was not approved based on the following vote:

 

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

28,053,497

333,054,589

4,133,259  

116,977,639

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 SIGNATURES

 

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

 

 

CATERPILLAR INC.

 

 

 

 

June 14, 2019

By:

/s/ Suzette M. Long

 

 

Suzette M. Long

General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Titre du document : Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K - Annual Meeting Results
Document : http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=HUTETGSXXY

Langue : Français
Entreprise : Caterpillar Inc.
510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100
60015 Deerfield, Illinois
États-Unis
Téléphone : 224-551-4000
Internet : www.caterpillar.com
ISIN : US1491231015
Ticker Euronext : CATR
Catégorie AMF : Informations privilégiées / Autres communiqués
EQS News ID : 825971
 
Fin du communiqué EQS News-Service

825971  17-Juin-2019 CET/CEST

© EQS 2019
