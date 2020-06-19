Connexion
CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K - Annual Meeting Results

19/06/2020 | 19:00

Caterpillar Inc.
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K - Annual Meeting Results

19-Juin-2020 / 18:57 CET/CEST
Information réglementaire transmise par EQS Group.
Le contenu de ce communiqué est de la responsabilité de l'émetteur.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

 

FORM 8-K

Current Report

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 15, 2020

CATERPILLAR INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 1-768 37-0602744

(State or other jurisdiction of (Commission File (I.R.S Employer Identification No.)

incorporation) Number)

510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100, Deerfield, Illinois 60015

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (224) 551-4000
Former name or former address, if changed since last report: N/A

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol (s)Name of each exchange which registered

Common Stock ($1.00 par value) CAT The New York Stock Exchange

9 3/8% Debentures due March 15, 2021 CAT21 The New York Stock Exchange

8% Debentures due February 15, 2023 CAT23 The New York Stock Exchange

5.3% Debentures due September 15, 2035 CAT35 The New York Stock Exchange

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of

1933 (17 CFR §230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period

for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

 

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

On June 10, 2020, Caterpillar Inc. (the "Company") held a virtual 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting. Set forth below are the voting results for each of the matters submitted to a vote of the Company's shareholders.

Proposal 1 - Company Proposal - Election of Directors

All nominees for election to the Company's Board of Directors named in the Proxy Statement were elected, each to a one-year term, with the following vote:

Director

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

Kelly A. Ayotte

369,125,084

6,507,073

1,148,664

93,766,354

David L. Calhoun

363,505,583

9,905,031

3,370,207

93,766,354

Daniel M. Dickinson

360,306,884

15,175,282

1,298,655

93,766,354

Juan Gallardo

364,400,473

11,108,456

1,271,892

93,766,354

William A. Osborn

360,409,620

15,041,774

1,329,426

93,766,354

Debra L. Reed-Klages

371,956,759

3,642,558

1,181,504

93,766,354

Edward B. Rust, Jr.

360,900,244

14,644,429

1,236,148

93,766,354

Susan C. Schwab

364,667,840

10,792,321

1,320,660

93,766,354

D. James Umpleby III

354,839,926

19,556,414

2,374,481

93,766,354

Miles D. White

362,422,694

13,072,265

1,285,862

93,766,354

Rayford Wilkins, Jr.

371,499,341

4,023,259

1,258,221

93,766,354

 

Proposal 2 - Company Proposal - Ratification of Independent Registered Accounting Firm

The proposal requesting ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2020 was approved with the following vote:

For

Against

Abstain

447,405,589

21,859,186

1,282,400

 

Proposal 3 - Company Proposal - Advisory vote on executive compensation

The proposal requesting that the shareholders of the Company approve executive compensation, on an advisory basis, was approved with the following vote:

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

351,313,478

22,742,934

2,724,409

93,766,354
 

Proposal 4 - Shareholder Proposal - Provide a Report on Lobbying Activities

The proposal requesting that the Board of Directors provide an annual report of the Company's direct and indirect lobbying activities and expenditures was not approved based on the following vote:

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

124,661,480

246,989,885

5,129,446

93,766,354

 

Proposal 5 - Shareholder Proposal - Independent Board Chairman

The proposal requesting the Board of Directors adopt a policy and amend the Company's governing documents to require the Chairman of the Board be an independent member of the Board was not approved based on the following vote:

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

114,041,763

259,982,425

2,756,633

93,766,354

 

Proposal 6 - Shareholder Proposal - Shareholder Action by Written Consent

The proposal requesting that the Board of Directors adopt a policy and amend the Company's governing documents to permit shareholder action by written consent was not approved based on the following vote:

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

165,515,378

207,521,915

3,743,528

93,766,354

 

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit

Number Description

104 The cover page from this Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted in Inline XBRL.

 

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

CATERPILLAR INC.

June 15, 2020 By: /s/ Suzette M. Long

Suzette M. Long

Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel

& Corporate Secretary

