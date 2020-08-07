Connexion
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K - Earnings Release

07/08/2020 | 00:25

Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K - Earnings Release

07-Aou-2020 / 00:20 CET/CEST
Information réglementaire transmise par EQS Group.
Le contenu de ce communiqué est de la responsabilité de l'émetteur.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

 

FORM 8-K

Current Report

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 31, 2020

CATERPILLAR INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 1-768 37-0602744

(State or other jurisdiction of (Commission File (I.R.S Employer Identification No.)

incorporation) Number)

510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100, Deerfield, Illinois 60015

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (224) 551-4000
Former name or former address, if changed since last report: N/A

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol (s)Name of each exchange which registered

Common Stock ($1.00 par value) CAT The New York Stock Exchange

9 3/8% Debentures due March 15, 2021 CAT21 The New York Stock Exchange

8% Debentures due February 15, 2023 CAT23 The New York Stock Exchange

5.3% Debentures due September 15, 2035 CAT35 The New York Stock Exchange

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of

1933 (17 CFR §230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period

for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

 

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On July 31, 2020, Caterpillar Inc. issued a press release reporting its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated into this Item 2.02 by reference.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished in accordance with the provisions of General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits:

The following is furnished as an exhibit to this report:

99.1 Caterpillar Inc. press release dated July 31, 2020

104 The cover page from this Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted in Inline XBRL.

 

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

CATERPILLAR INC.

July 31, 2020 By: /s/ Suzette M. Long

Suzette M. Long

Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel & Corporate

Secretary

Fichier PDF dépôt réglementaire

Document : Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 8-K - Earnings Release

Langue : Français
Entreprise : Caterpillar Inc.
510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100
60015 Deerfield, Illinois
États-Unis
Téléphone : 224-551-4000
Internet : www.caterpillar.com
ISIN : US1491231015
Ticker Euronext : CATR
Catégorie AMF : Informations privilégiées / Communiqué sur comptes, résultats
EQS News ID : 1112489
 
Fin du communiqué EQS News-Service

1112489  07-Aou-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1112489&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
