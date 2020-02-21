Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Caterpillar Inc.    CAT

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 21/02 22:00:01
137.265 USD   +0.24%
20:05CATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form S-8 POSAM
EQ
19:55CATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form S-8 401(K) Savings Plan
EQ
19:50CATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form S-8 SDCP
EQ
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form S-8 POSAM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
21/02/2020 | 20:05

Caterpillar Inc.
Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form S-8 POSAM

21-Fév-2020 / 20:00 CET/CEST
Information réglementaire transmise par EQS Group.
Le contenu de ce communiqué est de la responsabilité de l'émetteur.

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 19, 2020

Registration No. 333-111355

Registration No. 333-133265

Registration No. 333-168894

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

 

Post-Effective Amendment No. 2 to Form S-8 Registration Statement No. 333-111355 Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to Form S-8 Registration Statement No. 333-133265 Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to Form S-8 Registration Statement No. 333-168894

UNDER

THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933

CATERPILLAR INC.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware 37-0602744

(State of Incorporation) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100

Deerfield, Illinois 60015

(Address of Principal Executive Offices, Including Zip Code)

Caterpillar 401(k) Retirement Plan

(formerly known as the Caterpillar 401(k) Plan)
(Full Title of the Plan)

Suzette M. Long
Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
Caterpillar Inc.
510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100
Deerfield, Illinois 60015
(224) 551-4000
(Name, Address and Telephone Number, Including Area Code, of Agent for Service)

 

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act.

 

REMOVAL OF SECURITIES FROM REGISTRATION

Caterpillar Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Registrant"), and the Caterpillar 401(k) Retirement Plan (formerly known as the Caterpillar 401(k) Plan) (the "Plan") previously filed the following Registration Statements on Form S-8 (collectively, the "Registration Statements") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"):

  • Registration Statement on Form S-8 (File No. 333-111355), filed with the SEC on December 19, 2003, as amended by Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to Form S-8 filed with the SEC on November 19, 2004, registering 5,000,000 shares of Common Stock, par value $1.00 per share (the "Common Stock"), of the Registrant to be issued under the Plan and an indeterminate amount of plan interests;
  • Registration Statement on Form S-8 (Registration No. 333-133265) filed with the SEC on April 13, 2006, registering 50,000,000 shares of Common Stock of the Registrant to be issued under the Plan and an indeterminate amount of plan interests; and
  • Registration Statement on Form S-8 (Registration No. 333-168894) filed with the SEC on August 17, 2010, registering 55,000,000 shares of Common Stock of the Registrant to be issued under the Plan and an indeterminate amount of plan interests.

Effective December 31, 2019, the Plan merged with and into the Caterpillar 401(k) Savings Plan. Accordingly, no further offers or sales of Company Common Stock are being made through the Plan. In accordance with an undertaking made by the Registrant in the Registration Statements to remove by means of a post-effective amendment any securities that remain unsold at the termination of the offering, this Post-Effective Amendment is being filed to remove from registration the Common Stock and plan interests not heretofore sold pursuant to the Registration Statements. The Registration Statements are hereby amended, as appropriate, to reflect the

deregistration of such Common Stock and plan interests.

 

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Registrant certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form S-8 and has duly caused this Post-Effective Amendment to the Registration Statements to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the City of Deerfield, State of Illinois, on this 19th day of February 2020.

CATERPILLAR INC.

By: /s/ Suzette M. Long

Name: Suzette M. Long

Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel

Title: and Corporate Secretary

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the trustees (or other persons who administer the employee benefit plan) have duly caused this Post-Effective Amendment to the Registration Statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the City of Deerfield, State of Illinois, on this 19th day of February, 2020.

CATERPILLAR 401(K) RETIREMENT PLAN

By: /s/ Jeffrey A. Wilson

Name: Jeffrey A. Wilson

Title: Chair of Caterpillar Inc. Benefit Administrative
Committee

Fichier PDF dépôt réglementaire

Titre du document : Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form S-8 POSAM
Document : http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=KQXHVQFMDN

Langue : Français
Entreprise : Caterpillar Inc.
510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100
60015 Deerfield, Illinois
États-Unis
Téléphone : 224-551-4000
Internet : www.caterpillar.com
ISIN : US1491231015
Ticker Euronext : CATR
Catégorie AMF : Acquisition ou cession des actions de l'émetteur / Transactions sur actions propres (version agrégée)
EQS News ID : 981639
 
Fin du communiqué EQS News-Service

981639  21-Fév-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=981639&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur CATERPILLAR INC.
20:05CATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form S-8 POSAM
EQ
19:55CATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form S-8 401(K) Savings Plan
EQ
19:50CATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form S-8 SDCP
EQ
15/02CATERPILLAR INC. : Déclaration Dirigeants-Acquisition
CO
15/02CATERPILLAR INC. : Déclaration Dirigeants-Acquisition-1
CO
13/02BOURSE DE WALL STREET : Les valeurs à suivre à Wall Street
RE
13/02CATERPILLAR INC. : Déclaration Dirigeants-Acquisition-1
CO
13/02CATERPILLAR INC. : Déclaration Dirigeants-Acquisition-3
CO
13/02CATERPILLAR INC. : Déclaration Dirigeants-Acquisition-4
CO
13/02CATERPILLAR INC. : Déclaration Dirigeants-Acquisition-2
CO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur CATERPILLAR INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières (USD)
CA 2020 49 632 M
EBIT 2020 7 005 M
Résultat net 2020 4 998 M
Dette 2020 30 719 M
Rendement 2020 3,08%
PER 2020 14,7x
PER 2021 13,4x
VE / CA2020 2,14x
VE / CA2021 2,08x
Capitalisation 75 323 M
Graphique CATERPILLAR INC.
Durée : Période :
Caterpillar Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Caterpillar Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CATERPILLAR INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 27
Objectif de cours Moyen 149,63  $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 136,93  $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 51,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 9,27%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -27,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Donald James Umpleby Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Robert John Bonfield Chief Financial Officer
Julie A. Lagacy Chief Information Officer & Vice President
William A. Osborn Independent Director
Edward Barry Rust Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CATERPILLAR INC.-7.28%75 323
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY-0.29%20 241
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCI & TCH CO LTD--.--%6 724
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC--.--%2 413
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 377
TADANO LTD.0.39%1 147
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group