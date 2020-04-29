Connexion
29/04
120.06 USD   +3.98%
29/04CATERPILLAR INC. : Files for 8-K Earnings Release
EQ
29/04CATERPILLAR INC. : Form 8-K Credit Agreement
EQ
29/04CATERPILLAR INC. : Form Form 8-K Bylaws
EQ
Caterpillar Inc.: Files for 8-K Earnings Release

29/04/2020 | 20:30

Caterpillar Inc.
Caterpillar Inc.: Files for 8-K Earnings Release

29-Avr-2020 / 20:26 CET/CEST
Information réglementaire transmise par EQS Group.
Le contenu de ce communiqué est de la responsabilité de l'émetteur.

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION 
Washington, D.C.  20549

 

 

 

 

 

 

FORM

8-K

 

 

 

 

 

Current Report

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

 

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):

April 28, 2020

CATERPILLAR INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

 

Delaware

1-768

37-0602744

 

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

 (Commission File Number)

 (I.R.S Employer Identification No.)

 

 

 

510 Lake Cook Road,

Suite 100,

Deerfield,

Illinois

60015

 

(Address of principal executive offices)

 

(Zip Code)

 

Registrant's telephone number, including area code:

(224)

551-4000

Former name or former address, if changed since last report:

N/A
             

 

 

?

 

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

?

 

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

?

 

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

?

 

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

 

Title of each class

Trading Symbol (s)

Name of each exchange which registered

Common Stock ($1.00 par value)

CAT

The New York Stock Exchange

9 3/8% Debentures due March 15, 2021

CAT21

The New York Stock Exchange

8% Debentures due February 15, 2023

CAT23

The New York Stock Exchange

5.3% Debentures due September 15, 2035

CAT35

The New York Stock Exchange

 

 

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

 

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of

1933 (17 CFR §230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2 of this chapter).

 

Emerging growth company

?

 

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period

 

for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

?

 
               

 

Item 2.02.  Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On April 28, 2020, Caterpillar Inc. issued a press release reporting its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.  A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated into this Item 2.02 by reference.

 

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished in accordance with the provisions of General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K.

 

Item 9.01.  Financial Statements and Exhibits.

 

(d)

Exhibits:

 

 

The following is furnished as an exhibit to this report:

 

 

99.1

Caterpillar Inc. press release dated April 28, 2020

 

 

104

The cover page from this Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted in Inline XBRL.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 SIGNATURES

 

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

 

 

CATERPILLAR INC.

 

 

 

 

April 28, 2020

By:

/s/ Suzette M. Long

 

 

Suzette M. Long

Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fichier PDF dépôt réglementaire

Titre du document : Caterpillar Inc.: Files for 8-K Earnings Release
Document : https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=FAJWFNAGXJ

Langue : Français
Entreprise : Caterpillar Inc.
510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100
60015 Deerfield, Illinois
États-Unis
Téléphone : 224-551-4000
Internet : www.caterpillar.com
ISIN : US1491231015
Ticker Euronext : CATR
Catégorie AMF : Informations privilégiées / Autres communiqués
EQS News ID : 1033291
 
Fin du communiqué EQS News-Service

1033291  29-Avr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1033291&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
