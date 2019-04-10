Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Caterpillar Inc.    CAT

CATERPILLAR INC.

(CAT)
Ajouter à ma liste  
Mes dernières consult.
Top consult.
Gérer les listes
  Rapport  
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Cboe BZX - 10/04 20:30:32
137.38 USD   +0.76%
19:00CATERPILLAR INC. : Maintains Dividend
EQ
18:32CATERPILLAR : le dividende maintenu
CF
09/04Point marchés-L'Europe finit en baisse, la morosité reprend le dessus
RE
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Caterpillar Inc.: Maintains Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 19:00

Caterpillar Inc.
Caterpillar Inc.: Maintains Dividend

10-Avr-2019 / 18:54 CET/CEST
Information réglementaire transmise par EQS Group.
Le contenu de ce communiqué est de la responsabilité de l'émetteur.



vApril 10, 2019

 

 

Caterpillar contact:

Corrie Heck Scott

Global Government & Corporate Affairs

Office: 224-551-4133

Mobile: 808-351-3865

Scott_Corrie@cat.com

 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

 

 

Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend 

 

DEERFIELD, Ill. - The board of directors of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) voted today to maintain the quarterly cash dividend of eighty-six cents ($0.86) per share of common stock, payable May 20, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 22, 2019. 

Caterpillar has paid higher dividends to its shareholders for 25 consecutive years and, since 2009, the company's quarterly cash dividend has more than doubled. Caterpillar has paid a cash dividend every year since the company was formed and has paid a quarterly dividend since 1933. 

 

 

About Caterpillar

For more than 90 years, Caterpillar Inc. has been making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. Customers turn to Caterpillar to help them develop infrastructure, energy and natural resource assets. With 2018 sales and revenues of $54.722 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The company principally operates through its three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit caterpillar.com. To connect with us on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media.

Fichier PDF dépôt réglementaire

Titre du document : Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend
Document : http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=CVEATAKIAS

Langue : Français
Entreprise : Caterpillar Inc.
500 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100
60015 Deerfield, Illinois
États-Unis
Téléphone : 224-551-4000
Internet : www.caterpillar.com
ISIN : US1491231015
Ticker Euronext : CATR
Catégorie AMF : Autres communiqués
EQS News ID : 798593
 
Fin du communiqué EQS News-Service

798593  10-Avr-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=798593&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur CATERPILLAR INC.
19:00CATERPILLAR INC. : Maintains Dividend
EQ
18:32CATERPILLAR : le dividende maintenu
CF
09/04Point marchés-L'Europe finit en baisse, la morosité reprend le dessus
RE
09/04Agenda economique monde jusqu'au 30 avril
RE
08/04Agenda economique monde jusqu'au 30 avril
RE
04/04Agenda economique monde jusqu'au 30 avril
RE
03/04Wall Street stimulée par les négociations sino-américaines
AW
03/04BOURSE DE WALL STREET : Les valeurs à suivre à Wall Street
RE
02/04Agenda economique monde jusqu'au 30 avril
RE
01/04BOURSE DE WALL STREET : Wall Street finit en hausse, bons indicateurs chinois
RE
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur CATERPILLAR INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières ($)
CA 2019 56 545 M
EBIT 2019 9 294 M
Résultat net 2019 7 086 M
Dette 2019 29 233 M
Rendement 2019 2,45%
PER 2019 11,47
PER 2020 10,93
VE / CA 2019 1,94x
VE / CA 2020 1,87x
Capitalisation 80 472 M
Graphique CATERPILLAR INC.
Durée : Période :
Caterpillar Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Caterpillar Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CATERPILLAR INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 28
Objectif de cours Moyen 143 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 2,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Donald James Umpleby Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Robert John Bonfield Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. Bluth Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Julie A. Lagacy Chief Information Officer & Vice President
William A. Osborn Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CATERPILLAR INC.10.03%80 472
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY62.59%16 919
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCI & TCH CO LTD--.--%6 069
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC--.--%2 759
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 759
TADANO LTD.19.21%1 366
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data
Audience certifiée par