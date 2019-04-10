



Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend

DEERFIELD, Ill. - The board of directors of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) voted today to maintain the quarterly cash dividend of eighty-six cents ($0.86) per share of common stock, payable May 20, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 22, 2019.

Caterpillar has paid higher dividends to its shareholders for 25 consecutive years and, since 2009, the company's quarterly cash dividend has more than doubled. Caterpillar has paid a cash dividend every year since the company was formed and has paid a quarterly dividend since 1933.

For more than 90 years, Caterpillar Inc. has been making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. Customers turn to Caterpillar to help them develop infrastructure, energy and natural resource assets. With 2018 sales and revenues of $54.722 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The company principally operates through its three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit caterpillar.com. To connect with us on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media.