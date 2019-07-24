Caterpillar Inc.: Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100, Deerfield, Illinois60015
Exhibit 99.1
Caterpillar Inc.
2Q 2019 Earnings Release
July 24, 2019
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Caterpillar Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results
Delivered Higher Sales and Revenues and Returned about $1.9 Billion to Shareholders
($ in billions except profit per share)
Sales and Revenues
Second Quarter
2019
2018
$14.4
$14.0
Profit Per Share
$2.83
$2.82
Sales and revenues up 3%; profit per share slightly up
Strong ME&T operating cash flow; returned about $1.9 billion in share repurchases and dividends
Full-year profit per share outlook range is maintained at $12.06 to $13.06; the company currently expects to be at the lower end of this range
DEERFIELD, Ill. - Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced second-quarter 2019 sales and revenues of $14.4 billion, a 3% increase compared with $14.0 billion in the second quarter of 2018. Second-quarter 2019 profit per share was $2.83, compared with $2.82 profit per share in the second quarter of 2018.
During the second quarter of 2019, Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) operating cash flow was $2.0 billion. The company repurchased $1.4 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $0.5 billion in the second quarter of 2019. The enterprise cash balance at the end of the second quarter of 2019 was $7.4 billion.
"Sales and revenues increased this quarter, including a record performance from Construction Industries, which reflected our strong competitive position globally," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Our strong operating cash flow in the quarter allowed us to repurchase shares and pay dividends of about $1.9 billion. This is in line with our intention to return substantially all free cash flow to shareholders."
2019 Outlook
The full-year profit per share outlook range is maintained at $12.06 to $13.06, which includes the first-quarter $0.31 per share discrete tax benefit. The company currently expects to be at the lower end of this outlook range.
The company continues to expect modest sales growth in 2019, which assumes a recovery in Oil and Gas near the end of the year and dealers working through higher machine inventory levels. The company still expects price realization to offset manufacturing costs. With a higher amount of restructuring costs incurred in the second quarter of 2019, the company expects restructuring costs for the remainder of the year to be significantly lower.
"We expect our profit per share in 2019 to be another record," added Umpleby. "We have the right strategy in place to deliver long-term profitable growth through our continued focus on strategic investments, including growing services and expanding offerings. We will also continue to focus on driving operational excellence including a flexible and competitive cost structure."
The outlook does not include a mark-to-market gain or loss for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans, which will be excluded from adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2019 along with any other discrete items.
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the second quarter of 2018 (at left) and the second quarter of 2019 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.
Total sales and revenues were $14.432 billion in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $421 million, or 3%, compared with $14.011 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The improvement was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume driven by improved demand for equipment, including a favorable impact from changes in dealer inventories. The increase was partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts. Sales increased in Construction Industries and Resource Industries, while Energy & Transportation sales decreased. Sales increased in North America and Latin America, partially offset by decreases in Asia/Pacific and EAME.
Sales and Revenues by Segment
Second Quarter
Sales
Price
Inter- Segment /
Second Quarter
$
%
(Millions of dollars)
2018
Volume
Realization
Currency
Other
2019
Change
Change
Construction Industries
$6,172
$199
$253
$(143)
$(14)
$6,467
$295
5%
Resource Industries
2,526
188
129
(37)
(6)
2,800
274
11%
Energy & Transportation
5,724
(143)
44
(91)
(48)
5,486
(238)
(4%)
All Other Segment
124
(6)
-
(1)
8
125
1
1%
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(1,267)
(1)
1
-
60
(1,207)
60
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$13,279
$237
$427
$(272)
$-$13,671
$392
3%
Financial Products Segment
$829
$-$-$-$44
$873
$44
5%
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(97)
-
-
-
(15)
(112)
(15)
Financial Products Revenues
$732
$-$-$-$29
$761
$29
4%
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$14,011
$237
$427
$(272)$29
$14,432
$421
3%
Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region
(Millions of dollars) Second Quarter 2019
North America
Latin America
EAME
Asia/Pacific
External Sales and Revenues
Inter-Segment
Total Sales and Revenues
$% Chg
$% Chg
$% Chg
$% Chg
$% Chg
$% Chg
$% Chg
Construction Industries
$3,513
28%
$392
-%
$1,108
(5%)
$1,433
(22%)
$ 6,446
5%
$21
(40%)
$ 6,467
5%
Resource Industries
1,058
32%
448
14%
446
(22%)
759
14%
2,711
12%
89
(6%)
2,800
11%
Energy & Transportation
2,297
(11%)
325
13%
1,160
1%
742
7%
4,524
(4%)
962
(5%)
5,486
(4%)
All Other Segment
14
(18%)
1
-%
4
-%
15
(21%)
34
(17%)
91
10%
125
1%
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(39)
(2)
(5)
2
(44)
(1,163)
(1,207)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
6,843
12%
1,164
9%
2,713
(6%)
2,951
(8%)
13,671
3%
-
-%
13,671
3%
Financial Products Segment
563
5%
76
7%
102
1%
132
10%
873
5%
-
-%
873
5%
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(72)
(11)
(9)
(20)
(112)
-
(112)
Financial Products Revenues
491
2%
65
8%
93
(1%)
112
14%
761
4%
-
-%
761
4%
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 7,334
11%
$1,229
9%
$ 2,806
(6%)
$ 3,063
(7%)
$ 14,432
3%
$-
-%
$ 14,432
3%
Second Quarter 2018
Construction Industries
$ 2,739
$392
$1,171
$1,835
$6,137
$35
$6,172
Resource Industries
804
394
569
664
2,431
95
2,526
Energy & Transportation
2,582
287
1,153
692
4,714
1,010
5,724
All Other Segment
17
1
4
19
41
83
124
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(40)
(3)
-
(1)
(44)
(1,223)
(1,267)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
6,102
1,071
2,897
3,209
13,279
-
13,279
Financial Products Segment
537
71
101
120
829
-
829
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(57)
(11)
(7)
(22)
(97)
-
(97)
Financial Products Revenues
480
60
94
98
732
-
732
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 6,582
$1,131
$2,991
$ 3,307
$ 14,011
$-
$ 14,011
Consolidated Operating Profit
The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the second quarter of 2018 (at left) and the second quarter of 2019 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation other operating (income) expenses.
Operating profit for the second quarter of 2019 was $2.213 billion, up 2% compared with $2.167 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The increase of $46 million was due to favorable price realization and lower selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses, offset by higher manufacturing costs and unfavorable sales volume due to product mix.
The increase in manufacturing costs was primarily due to higher material costs, including tariffs, variable labor and burden and warranty expense. Favorable SG&A/R&D expenses were mostly due to lower short-term incentive compensation expense.
The change in sales volume was the result of an unfavorable mix of products primarily within Energy & Transportation and Construction Industries.
Operating profit margin was 15.3% for the second quarter of 2019, compared with 15.5% for the second quarter of 2018.
Profit by Segment
(Millions of dollars)
Second Quarter
2019
Second Quarter
2018
$
Change
% Change
Construction Industries
$
1,247
$
1,154
$
93
8%
Resource Industries
481
411
70
17%
Energy & Transportation
886
1,012
(126)
(12%)
All Other Segment
11
23
(12)
(52%)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(441)
(466)
25
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$
2,184
$
2,134
$
50
2%
Financial Products Segment
$
193
$
134
$
59
44%
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(50)
(5)
(45)
Financial Products
$
143
$
129
$
14
11%
Consolidating Adjustments
(114)
(96)
(18)
Consolidated Operating Profit
$
2,213
$
2,167
$
46
2%
Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items
The provision for income taxes for the second quarter of 2019 reflected an estimated annual tax rate of 26%, compared with 24% for the second quarter of 2018. The increase was largely driven by the application of U.S. tax reform provisions to the earnings of certain non-U.S. subsidiaries, which do not have a calendar fiscal yearend. These provisions did not apply to these subsidiaries in 2018.
Construction Industries' total sales were a record $6.467 billion in the second quarter of 2019, a 5% increase compared with $6.172 billion in the second quarter of 2018. Sales increased primarily due to the favorable impact of dealers increasing inventories in the second quarter of 2019, compared with decreasing inventories in the second quarter of 2018. Favorable price realization was partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts.
In North America, sales increased primarily due to higher demand, including the favorable impact of dealer inventories, and favorable price realization.
Construction activities remained at low levels in Latin America, leading to flat sales.
In EAME, the sales decrease was primarily due to currency impact related to the euro.
Sales in Asia/Pacific declined due to lower demand mainly due to China driven by continued competitive pricing pressures and timing of the selling season as well as unfavorable currency impacts.
Construction Industries' profit was a record $1.247 billion in the second quarter of 2019, an 8% increase compared with $1.154 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in profit was due to favorable price realization, which was mostly offset by higher manufacturing costs. The increase in sales volume was more than offset by an unfavorable mix of products. Higher material costs and variable labor and burden, including the absence of Brazil incentives, were the primary drivers of increased manufacturing costs.
Resource Industries' total sales were $2.800 billion in the second quarter of 2019, an 11% increase compared with $2.526 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher equipment demand and favorable price realization. Mining customers increased capital spending to support ongoing mine site operations, which drove higher sales. In addition, sales increased for non-residential construction and quarry and aggregate customers.
Resource Industries' profit was $481 million in the second quarter of 2019, a 17% increase compared with $411 million in the second quarter of 2018. The improvement was mostly due to favorable price realization and increased sales volume, partially offset by higher manufacturing costs. Manufacturing costs increased due to unfavorable operating leverage from changes in inventory, as well as higher material costs, variable labor and burden and warranty expense.
Total Sales$5,724$(143) $44$(91)$(48) $5,486 $(238)(4%)
Sales by Application
SecondSecond$%
Quarter 2019 Quarter 2018ChangeChange
Oil and Gas
$1,305
$1,467
$(162)
(11%)
Power Generation
1,021
992
29
3%
Industrial
957
969
(12)
(1%)
Transportation
1,241
1,286
(45)
(3%)
External Sales
4,524
4,714
(190)
(4%)
Inter-segment
962
1,010
(48)
(5%)
Total Sales
$5,486
$5,724
$(238)
(4%)
Segment Profit
Second
Second
%
Quarter 2019
Quarter 2018
Change
Change
Segment Profit$886$1,012$(126)(12%)
Segment Profit Margin16.2%17.7%(1.5 pts)
Energy & Transportation's total sales were $5.486 billion in the second quarter of 2019, a 4% decrease compared with $5.724 billion in the second quarter of 2018. Sales decreased primarily due to lower sales volume and unfavorable currency impacts. The decrease was partially offset by favorable price realization.
Oil and Gas - Sales decreased in North America primarily due to the timing of turbine project deliveries that occurred in the second quarter of 2018 and from lower demand for new equipment in the Permian Basin. This was partially offset by increased sales in EAME primarily due to higher turbine sales for production applications.
Power Generation - Sales slightly increased mostly due to higher deliveries in North America for both large diesel reciprocating engines and turbines. Increases in North America were partially offset by lower sales in EAME for gas power generation applications.
Industrial - Sales were slightly down, with a decrease in EAME primarily due to unfavorable currency impacts partially offset by higher volume in Asia Pacific and Latin America.
Transportation - Sales were slightly lower primarily due to the timing of locomotive deliveries in the second quarter of 2018 and reduced marine activity in North America, partially offset by higher sales for rail services.
Energy & Transportation's profit was $886 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared with $1.012 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease of 12% was mostly due to an unfavorable mix of applications and lower volume. Price realization was slightly favorable, offset by slightly higher manufacturing costs.
FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT
(Millions of dollars)
Revenues by Geographic Region
Second Quarter 2019
Second Quarter 2018
$
Change
% Change
North America
$563
$537
$26
5%
Latin America
76
71
5
7%
EAME
102
101
1
1%
Asia/Pacific
132
120
12
10%
Total Revenues
$873
$829
$44
5%
Segment Profit
SecondSecond%
Quarter 2019 Quarter 2018ChangeChange
Segment Profit$193 $134 $5944%
Financial Products' segment revenues were $873 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $44 million, or 5%, from the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher average financing rates in North America and Asia/Pacific and higher average earning assets in North America.
Financial Products' segment profit was $193 million in the second quarter of 2019, up 44% compared with $134 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to a decrease in the provision for credit losses at Cat Financial and an increase in net yield on average earning assets.
At the end of the second quarter of 2019, past dues at Cat Financial were 3.38%, compared with 3.16% at the end of the second quarter of 2018. The increase in past dues was primarily driven by EAME. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $74 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $80 million for the second quarter of 2018. As of June 30, 2019, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $523 million, or 1.81% of finance receivables, compared with $534 million, or 1.89% of finance receivables at March 31, 2019. The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2018 was $511 million, or 1.80% of finance receivables.
Dealer Inventories and Order Backlog
Dealer machine and engine inventories increased about $500 million during the second quarter of 2019, compared with an increase of about $100 million during the second quarter of 2018.
At the end of the second quarter of 2019, the order backlog was $15.0 billion, about $1.9 billion lower than the first quarter of 2019.
-Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on page 20.
-Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 10 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, to discuss its 2019 second-quarter financial results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website athttp://www.caterpillar.com/investors/events-and-presentations.
About Caterpillar
For more than 90 years, Caterpillar Inc. has been making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. Customers turn to Caterpillar to help them develop infrastructure, energy and natural resource assets. With 2018 sales and revenues of $54.722 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The company principally operates through its three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visitcaterpillar.com. To connect with us on social media, visitcaterpillar.com/social-media.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.
Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events including natural disasters; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; and (xxvi) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
Caterpillar defines Machinery, Energy & Transportation as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis. Machinery, Energy & Transportation information relates to the design, manufacture and marketing of Caterpillar products. Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment. The nature of these businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company also believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding Caterpillar's business. Pages 11-19 reconcile Machinery, Energy & Transportation with Financial Products on the equity basis to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.
Caterpillar's latest financial results and outlook are also available online:
Caterpillar investor relations contact: Jennifer Driscoll, 309-675-4549 or Driscoll Jennifer@cat.com
Caterpillar media contact: Kate Kenny, 224-551-4133 or Kenny Kate@cat.com
Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data)
Sales and revenues:
Three Months Ended June 30,
20192018
Six Months Ended June 30,
20192018
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$13,671
$13,279
$26,395
$25,429
Revenues of Financial Products
761
732
1,503
1,441
Total sales and revenues
14,432
14,011
27,898
26,870
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
9,941
9,422
18,944
17,988
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,309
1,440
2,628
2,716
Research and development expenses
441
462
876
905
Interest expense of Financial Products
192
182
382
348
Other operating (income) expenses
336
338
648
638
Total operating costs
12,219
11,844
23,478
22,595
Operating profit
2,213
2,167
4,420
4,275
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
103
102
206
203
Other income (expense)
68
121
228
248
Consolidated profit before taxes
2,178
2,186
4,442
4,320
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
565
490
952
962
Profit of consolidated companies
1,613
1,696
3,490
3,358
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
6
9
13
14
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
1,619
1,705
3,503
3,372
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1)
(2)
2
-
Profit 1
$1,620
$1,707
$3,501
$3,372
Profit per common share
$2.85
$2.86
$6.14
$5.65
Profit per common share - diluted 2
$2.83
$2.82
$6.08
$5.56
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)
- Basic
567.8
596.2
569.9
597.0
- Diluted 2
573.1
604.2
575.8
606.1
1 Profit attributable to common shareholders.
2Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.
Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and short-term investments
Receivables - trade and other
Receivables - finance
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
Inventories
Total current assets
June 30,
2019
December 31,
2018
$
7,429$
8,996 9,539 1,818 12,007
7,857 8,802 8,650 1,765 11,529
39,789
38,603
Property, plant and equipment - net
13,172
13,574
Long-term receivables - trade and other
1,154
1,161
Long-term receivables - finance
12,461
13,286
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
1,473
1,439
Intangible assets
1,733
1,897
Goodwill
6,211
6,217
Other assets
3,194
2,332
Total assets
$
79,187$
78,509
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$
- $
-
-- Financial Products
5,266
5,723
Accounts payable
7,022
7,051
Accrued expenses
3,789
3,573
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
1,411
2,384
Customer advances
1,263
1,243
Dividends payable
579
495
Other current liabilities
2,157
1,919
Long-term debt due within one year:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
13
10
-- Financial Products
6,235
5,820
Total current liabilities
27,735
28,218
Long-term debt due after one year:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
7,657
8,005
-- Financial Products
17,107
16,995
Liability for postemployment benefits
7,448
7,455
Other liabilities
4,362
3,756
Total liabilities
64,309
64,429
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
5,822
5,827
Treasury stock
(22,467)
(20,531)
Profit employed in the business
32,981
30,427
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,499)
(1,684)
Noncontrolling interests
41
41
Total shareholders' equity
14,878
14,080
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
79,187$
78,509
Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)
Cash flow from operating activities:
Six Months Ended June 30,
20192018
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$
3,503
$
3,372
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
1,288
1,367
Other
440
446
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables - trade and other
(166)
(703)
Inventories
(487)
(1,208)
Accounts payable
134
545
Accrued expenses
151
(31)
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
(979)
(768)
Customer advances
14
(54)
Other assets - net
(221)
174
Other liabilities - net
32
(57)
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
3,709
3,083
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others
(479)
(645)
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(746)
(883)
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
422
539
Additions to finance receivables
(6,181)
(6,143)
Collections of finance receivables
5,902
5,405
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
119
124
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(3)
(348)
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
-
12
Proceeds from sale of securities
170
168
Investments in securities
(243)
(318)
Other - net
(40)
21
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(1,079)
(2,068)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(986)
(933)
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
39
256
Common shares repurchased
(2,105)
(1,250)
Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)
5,340
4,307
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)
(4,901)
(4,436)
Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)
(436)
1,487
Other - net
(2)
(4)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(3,051)
(573)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(10)
(68)
Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash
(431)
374
Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period
7,890
8,320
Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period
$
7,459
$
8,694
All short-term investments, which consist primarily of highly liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less, are considered to be cash equivalents.
Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)
Sales and revenues:
Consolidated
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Machinery, Energy & Transportation 1
Financial Products
Consolidating Adjustments
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$13,671
$13,671
$
-$
-
Revenues of Financial Products
761
-
894
2
(133)
Total sales and revenues
14,432
13,671
894
(133)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
9,941
9,943
-
3
(2)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,309
1,102
209
(2) 3
Research and development expenses
441
441
-
-
Interest expense of Financial Products
192
-
201
4
(9)
Other operating (income) expenses
336
1
341
(6) 3
Total operating costs
12,219
11,487
751
(19)
Operating profit
2,213
2,184
143
(114)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
103
105
-
(2) 4
Other income (expense)
68
(63)
19
1125
Consolidated profit before taxes
2,178
2,016
162
-
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
565
502
63
-
Profit of consolidated companies
1,613
1,514
99
-
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
6
6
-
-
Equity in profit of Financial Products' subsidiaries
-
94
-
(94) 6
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
1,619
1,614
99
(94)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1)
(6)
5
-
Profit 7
$1,620
$1,620
$
94$
(94)
1--Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis. 2 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from Machinery, Energy & Transportation.
3__Elimination of net expenses recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation paid to Financial Products.
4__Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and Machinery, Energy & Transportation.
5__Elimination of discount recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products.
6__Elimination of Financial Products' profit due to equity method of accounting.
7__Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)
Sales and revenues:
Consolidated
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Machinery, Energy & Transportation 1
Financial Products
Consolidating Adjustments
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$13,279
$13,279
$
-$
-
Revenues of Financial Products
732
-
849
2
(117)
Total sales and revenues
14,011
13,279
849
(117)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
9,422
9,422
-
-
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,440
1,223
223
3
(6)
Research and development expenses
462
462
-
-
Interest expense of Financial Products
182
-
191
4
(9)
Other operating (income) expenses
338
38
306
(6) 3
Total operating costs
11,844
11,145
720
(21)
Operating profit
2,167
2,134
129
(96)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
102
111
-
(9) 4
Other income (expense)
121
27
7
87 5
Consolidated profit before taxes
2,186
2,050
136
-
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
490
457
33
-
Profit of consolidated companies
1,696
1,593
103
-
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
9
9
-
-
Equity in profit of Financial Products' subsidiaries
-
98
-
(98) 6
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
1,705
1,700
103
(98)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2)
(7)
5
-
Profit 7
$1,707
$1,707
$
98$
(98)
1 Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis.
2 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from Machinery, Energy & Transportation.
3 Elimination of net expenses recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation paid to Financial Products.
4 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and Machinery, Energy & Transportation.
5Elimination of discount recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between Machinery,
Energy & Transportation and Financial Products.
6 Elimination of Financial Products' profit due to equity method of accounting.
7 Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)
Sales and revenues:
Consolidated
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Machinery, Energy & Transportation 1
Financial Products
Consolidating Adjustments
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$26,395
$26,395
$
-$
-
Revenues of Financial Products
1,503
-
1,764
2
(261)
Total sales and revenues
27,898
26,395
1,764
(261)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
18,944
18,946
-
(2) 3
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,628
2,229
401
(2) 3
Research and development expenses
876
876
-
-
Interest expense of Financial Products
382
-
401
(19) 4
Other operating (income) expenses
648
11
654
(17) 3
Total operating costs
23,478
22,062
1,456
(40)
Operating profit
4,420
4,333
308
(221)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
206
215
-
(9) 4
Other income (expense)
228
(44)
60
212 5
Consolidated profit before taxes
4,442
4,074
368
-
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
952
837
115
-
Profit of consolidated companies
3,490
3,237
253
-
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
13
13
-
-
Equity in profit of Financial Products' subsidiaries
-
242
-
(242) 6
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
3,503
3,492
253
(242)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
2
(9)
11
-
Profit 7
$3,501
$3,501
$
242$
(242)
1Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis.
2__Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from Machinery, Energy & Transportation.
3__Elimination of net expenses recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation paid to Financial Products.
4__Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and Machinery, Energy & Transportation.
5 Elimination of discount recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products.
6 Elimination of Financial Products' profit due to equity method of accounting.
7 Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)
Sales and revenues:
Consolidated
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Machinery, Energy & Transportation 1
Financial Products
Consolidating Adjustments
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$25,429
$25,429
$
-$
-
Revenues of Financial Products
1,441
-
1,660
2
(219)
Total sales and revenues
26,870
25,429
1,660
(219)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
17,988
17,988
-
-
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,716
2,310
412
3
(6)
Research and development expenses
905
905
-
-
Interest expense of Financial Products
348
-
364
4
(16)
Other operating (income) expenses
638
37
616
(15) 3
Total operating costs
22,595
21,240
1,392
(37)
Operating profit
4,275
4,189
268
(182)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
203
223
-
(20) 4
Other income (expense)
248
81
5
162 5
Consolidated profit before taxes
4,320
4,047
273
-
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
962
898
64
-
Profit of consolidated companies
3,358
3,149
209
-
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
14
14
-
-
Equity in profit of Financial Products' subsidiaries
-
200
-
(200) 6
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
3,372
3,363
209
(200)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
(9)
9
-
Profit 7
$3,372
$3,372
$
200$
(200)
1 Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis.
2 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from Machinery, Energy & Transportation.
3 Elimination of net expenses recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation paid to Financial Products.
4 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and Machinery, Energy & Transportation.
5 Elimination of discount recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between Machinery,
Energy & Transportation and Financial Products.
6 Elimination of Financial Products' profit due to equity method of accounting.
7 Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)
Cash flow from operating activities:
Consolidated
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Machinery, Energy & Transportation 1
Financial Products
Consolidating Adjustments
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$3,503
$3,492
$
253
$
(242) 2
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
1,288
855
433
-
Undistributed profit of Financial Products
-
(242)
-
2423
Other
440
264
(51)
2274
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables - trade and other
(166)
161
(5)
(322) 4,
Inventories
(487)
(489)
-
24
Accounts payable
134
(94)
279
(51) 4
Accrued expenses
151
158
(5)
(2) 4
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
(979)
(978)
(1)
-
Customer advances
14
18
-
(4) 4
Other assets - net
(221)
(228)
57
(50) 4
Other liabilities - net
32
(97)
75
544
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
3,709
2,820
1,035
(146)
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others
(479)
(468)
(11)
-
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(746)
(24)
(725)
34
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
422
97
367
(42) 4
Additions to finance receivables
(6,181)
-
(7,027)
8465
Collections of finance receivables
5,902
-
6,548
(646) 5
Net intercompany purchased receivables
-
-
15
(15) 5
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
119
-
119
-
Net intercompany borrowings
-
213
1
(214) 6
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(3)
-
-
Proceeds from sale of securities
170
13
157
-
Investments in securities
(243)
(12)
(231)
-
Other - net
(40)
(9)
(31)
-
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(1,079)
(193)
(818)
(68)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(986)
(986)
-
-
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
39
39
-
-
Common shares repurchased
(2,105)
(2,105)
-
-
Net intercompany borrowings
-
(1)
(213)
2146
Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days
5,340
-
5,340
-
Payments on debt > 90 days
(4,901)
(4)
(4,897)
-
Short-term borrowings - net < 90 days
(436)
-
(436)
-
Other - net
(2)
(2)
-
-
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(3,051)
(3,059)
(206)
214
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(10)
(8)
-
Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash
(431)
(440)
9
-
Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period
7,890
6,994
896
-
Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period
$7,459
$6,554
$
905
$
-
1Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis.
2Elimination of Financial Products' profit after tax due to equity method of accounting.
3Elimination of non-cash adjustment for the undistributed earnings from Financial Products.
4Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.
5Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.
6Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products.
Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)
Cash flow from operating activities:
Consolidated
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Machinery, Energy & Transportation 1
Financial Products
Consolidating Adjustments
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$3,372
$3,363
$
209
$
(200)
2
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
1,367
933
434
-
Undistributed profit of Financial Products
-
(200)
-
200
3
Other
446
197
61
188
4
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables - trade and other
(703)
136
(74)
(765)
4, 5
Inventories
(1,208)
(1,186)
-
(22)
4
Accounts payable
545
570
(56)
31
4
Accrued expenses
(31)
(40)
9
-
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
(768)
(745)
(23)
-
Customer advances
(54)
(54)
-
-
Other assets - net
174
176
(10)
8
4
Other liabilities - net
(57)
(118)
69
(8)
4
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
3,083
3,032
619
(568)
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others
(645)
(550)
(95)
-
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(883)
(4)
(919)
40
4
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
539
93
461
(15)
4
Additions to finance receivables
(6,143)
-
(6,823)
680
5, 7
Collections of finance receivables
5,405
-
6,144
(739)
5
Net intercompany purchased receivables
-
-
(608)
608
5
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
124
-
124
-
Net intercompany borrowings
-
112
-
(112)
6
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(348)
(348)
-
-
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
12
18
-
(6)
7
Proceeds from sale of securities
168
10
158
-
Investments in securities
(318)
(19)
(299)
-
Other - net
21
24
(4)
1
8
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(2,068)
(664)
(1,861)
457
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(933)
(933)
-
-
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
256
256
1
(1)
8
Common shares repurchased
(1,250)
(1,250)
-
-
Net intercompany borrowings
-
-
(112)
112
6
Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days
4,307
-
4,307
-
Payments on debt > 90 days
(4,436)
(4,433)
-
Short-term borrowings - net < 90 days
1,487
34
1,453
-
Other - net
(4)
-
-
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(573)
(1,900)
1,216
111
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(68)
(61)
(7)
-
Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash
374
407
(33)
-
Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period
8,320
7,416
904
-
Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period
$8,694
$7,823
$
871
$
-
1Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis.
2Elimination of Financial Products' profit after tax due to equity method of accounting.
3Elimination of non-cash adjustment for the undistributed earnings from Financial Products.
4Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.
5Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.
6Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products.
7Elimination of proceeds received from Financial Products related to Machinery, Energy & Transportation's sale of businesses and investments.
8Elimination of change in investment and common stock related to Financial Products.
APPENDIX
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.
Adjusted Profit Per Share
The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of two significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of a discrete tax benefit related to U.S. tax reform in the first quarter of 2019, and 2018 restructuring costs, which were incurred to generate longer-term benefits. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019, excluding a mark-to-market gain or loss for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans along with any other discrete items.
Reconciliations of adjusted profit per share to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, diluted profit per share, are as follows:
Second Quarter
Outlook
2018
2019
Previous1
Current2
Profit per share
$2.82
$2.83
$12.06-$13.06
$12.06-$13.06
Per share U.S. tax reform impact
-
-
($0.31)
($0.31)
Per share restructuring costs3
$0.15
-
-
-
Adjusted profit per share
$2.97
$2.83
$11.75-$12.75
$11.75-$12.75
1 Profit per share outlook range as of April 24, 2019.
2 Profit per share outlook range as of July 24, 2019. The company expects to be at the lower end of this range.
3 At estimated annual tax rate of 24%. 2019 restructuring costs are not material.