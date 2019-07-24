Caterpillar Inc.: Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results 0 24/07/2019 | 18:45 Envoyer par e-mail :

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K Current Report Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 24, 2019 CATERPILLAR INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) 1-768 37-0602744 (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.) 510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100, Deerfield, Illinois 60015 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (224) 551-4000 Former name or former address, if changed since last report: N/A Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Name of each exchange on which Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) registered Common Stock($1.00 par value) CAT New York Stock Exchange 9 3/8% Debentures due March 15, 2021 CAT21 New York Stock Exchange 8% Debentures due February 15, 2023 CAT23 New York Stock Exchange 5.3% Debentures due September 15, 2035 CAT35 New York Stock Exchange Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition. On July 24, 2019, Caterpillar Inc. issued a press release reporting its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated into this Item 2.02 by reference. The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished in accordance with the provisions of General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K. Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits: The following is furnished as an exhibit to this report: 99.1 Caterpillar Inc. press release dated July 24, 2019 SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. CATERPILLAR INC. July 24, 2019 By: /s/ Suzette M. Long Suzette M. Long General Counsel & Corporate Secretary Exhibit 99.1 Caterpillar Inc. 2Q 2019 Earnings Release July 24, 2019 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Caterpillar Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results Delivered Higher Sales and Revenues and Returned about $1.9 Billion to Shareholders ($ in billions except profit per share) Sales and Revenues Second Quarter 2019 2018 $14.4 $14.0 Profit Per Share $2.83 $2.82

Sales and revenues up 3%; profit per share slightly up Strong ME&T operating cash flow; returned about $1.9 billion in share repurchases and dividends Full-year profit per share outlook range is maintained at $12.06 to $13.06; the company currently expects to be at the lower end of this range DEERFIELD, Ill. - Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced second-quarter 2019 sales and revenues of $14.4 billion, a 3% increase compared with $14.0 billion in the second quarter of 2018. Second-quarter 2019 profit per share was $2.83, compared with $2.82 profit per share in the second quarter of 2018. During the second quarter of 2019, Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) operating cash flow was $2.0 billion. The company repurchased $1.4 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $0.5 billion in the second quarter of 2019. The enterprise cash balance at the end of the second quarter of 2019 was $7.4 billion. "Sales and revenues increased this quarter, including a record performance from Construction Industries, which reflected our strong competitive position globally," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Our strong operating cash flow in the quarter allowed us to repurchase shares and pay dividends of about $1.9 billion. This is in line with our intention to return substantially all free cash flow to shareholders." 2019 Outlook The full-year profit per share outlook range is maintained at $12.06 to $13.06, which includes the first-quarter $0.31 per share discrete tax benefit. The company currently expects to be at the lower end of this outlook range. The company continues to expect modest sales growth in 2019, which assumes a recovery in Oil and Gas near the end of the year and dealers working through higher machine inventory levels. The company still expects price realization to offset manufacturing costs. With a higher amount of restructuring costs incurred in the second quarter of 2019, the company expects restructuring costs for the remainder of the year to be significantly lower. "We expect our profit per share in 2019 to be another record," added Umpleby. "We have the right strategy in place to deliver long-term profitable growth through our continued focus on strategic investments, including growing services and expanding offerings. We will also continue to focus on driving operational excellence including a flexible and competitive cost structure." The outlook does not include a mark-to-market gain or loss for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans, which will be excluded from adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2019 along with any other discrete items. (more) 2 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS Consolidated Sales and Revenues The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the second quarter of 2018 (at left) and the second quarter of 2019 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. Total sales and revenues were $14.432 billion in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $421 million, or 3%, compared with $14.011 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The improvement was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume driven by improved demand for equipment, including a favorable impact from changes in dealer inventories. The increase was partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts. Sales increased in Construction Industries and Resource Industries, while Energy & Transportation sales decreased. Sales increased in North America and Latin America, partially offset by decreases in Asia/Pacific and EAME. Sales and Revenues by Segment Second

Quarter Sales Price Inter-

Segment / Second

Quarter $ % (Millions of dollars) 2018 Volume Realization Currency Other 2019 Change Change Construction Industries $ 6,172 $ 199 $ 253 $ (143) $ (14) $ 6,467 $ 295 5% Resource Industries 2,526 188 129 (37) (6) 2,800 274 11% Energy & Transportation 5,724 (143) 44 (91) (48) 5,486 (238) (4%) All Other Segment 124 (6) - (1) 8 125 1 1% Corporate Items and Eliminations (1,267) (1) 1 - 60 (1,207) 60 Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 13,279 $ 237 $ 427 $ (272) $ - $ 13,671 $ 392 3% Financial Products Segment $ 829 $ - $ - $ - $ 44 $ 873 $ 44 5% Corporate Items and Eliminations (97) - - - (15) (112) (15) Financial Products Revenues $ 732 $ - $ - $ - $ 29 $ 761 $ 29 4% Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 14,011 $ 237 $ 427 $ (272) $ 29 $ 14,432 $ 421 3% (more) 3 Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region (Millions of dollars)

Second Quarter 2019 North America Latin America EAME Asia/Pacific External Sales and Revenues Inter-Segment Total Sales and Revenues $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg Construction Industries $ 3,513 28% $ 392 -% $ 1,108 (5%) $ 1,433 (22%) $ 6,446 5% $ 21 (40%) $ 6,467 5% Resource Industries 1,058 32% 448 14% 446 (22%) 759 14% 2,711 12% 89 (6%) 2,800 11% Energy & Transportation 2,297 (11%) 325 13% 1,160 1% 742 7% 4,524 (4%) 962 (5%) 5,486 (4%) All Other Segment 14 (18%) 1 -% 4 -% 15 (21%) 34 (17%) 91 10% 125 1% Corporate Items and Eliminations (39) (2) (5) 2 (44) (1,163) (1,207) Machinery, Energy & Transportation 6,843 12% 1,164 9% 2,713 (6%) 2,951 (8%) 13,671 3% - -% 13,671 3% Financial Products Segment 563 5% 76 7% 102 1% 132 10% 873 5% - -% 873 5% Corporate Items and Eliminations (72) (11) (9) (20) (112) - (112) Financial Products Revenues 491 2% 65 8% 93 (1%) 112 14% 761 4% - -% 761 4% Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 7,334 11% $ 1,229 9% $ 2,806 (6%) $ 3,063 (7%) $ 14,432 3% $ - -% $ 14,432 3% Second Quarter 2018 Construction Industries $ 2,739 $ 392 $ 1,171 $ 1,835 $ 6,137 $ 35 $ 6,172 Resource Industries 804 394 569 664 2,431 95 2,526 Energy & Transportation 2,582 287 1,153 692 4,714 1,010 5,724 All Other Segment 17 1 4 19 41 83 124 Corporate Items and Eliminations (40) (3) - (1) (44) (1,223) (1,267) Machinery, Energy & Transportation 6,102 1,071 2,897 3,209 13,279 - 13,279 Financial Products Segment 537 71 101 120 829 - 829 Corporate Items and Eliminations (57) (11) (7) (22) (97) - (97) Financial Products Revenues 480 60 94 98 732 - 732 Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 6,582 $ 1,131 $ 2,991 $ 3,307 $ 14,011 $ - $ 14,011 (more) 4 Consolidated Operating Profit The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the second quarter of 2018 (at left) and the second quarter of 2019 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation other operating (income) expenses. Operating profit for the second quarter of 2019 was $2.213 billion, up 2% compared with $2.167 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The increase of $46 million was due to favorable price realization and lower selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses, offset by higher manufacturing costs and unfavorable sales volume due to product mix. The increase in manufacturing costs was primarily due to higher material costs, including tariffs, variable labor and burden and warranty expense. Favorable SG&A/R&D expenses were mostly due to lower short-term incentive compensation expense. The change in sales volume was the result of an unfavorable mix of products primarily within Energy & Transportation and Construction Industries. Operating profit margin was 15.3% for the second quarter of 2019, compared with 15.5% for the second quarter of 2018. (more) 5 Profit by Segment (Millions of dollars) Second Quarter 2019 Second Quarter 2018 $ Change %

Change Construction Industries $ 1,247 $ 1,154 $ 93 8% Resource Industries 481 411 70 17% Energy & Transportation 886 1,012 (126) (12%) All Other Segment 11 23 (12) (52%) Corporate Items and Eliminations (441) (466) 25 Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 2,184 $ 2,134 $ 50 2% Financial Products Segment $ 193 $ 134 $ 59 44% Corporate Items and Eliminations (50) (5) (45) Financial Products $ 143 $ 129 $ 14 11% Consolidating Adjustments (114) (96) (18) Consolidated Operating Profit $ 2,213 $ 2,167 $ 46 2% Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items The provision for income taxes for the second quarter of 2019 reflected an estimated annual tax rate of 26%, compared with 24% for the second quarter of 2018. The increase was largely driven by the application of U.S. tax reform provisions to the earnings of certain non-U.S. subsidiaries, which do not have a calendar fiscal year­end. These provisions did not apply to these subsidiaries in 2018. (more) 6 CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars) Segment Sales Second Sales Price Inter- Second $ % Quarter 2018 Volume Realization Currency Segment Quarter 2019 Change Change Total Sales Sales by Geographic $ 6,172 Region Second Quarter 2019 $ 199 Second Quarter 2018 $ 253 $ Change $ (143) $ (14) $ 6,467 $ 295 5% %

Change North America $ 3,513 $ 2,739 $ 774 28% Latin America 392 392 - -% EAME 1,108 1,171 (63) (5%) Asia/Pacific 1,433 1,835 (402) (22%) External Sales 6,446 6,137 309 5% Inter-segment 21 35 (14) (40%) Total Sales $ 6,467 $ 6,172 $ 295 5% Segment Profit Second Second % Quarter 2019 Quarter 2018 Change Change Segment Profit $ 1,247 $ 1,154 $ 93 8% Segment Profit Margin 19.3% 18.7% 0.6 pts Construction Industries' total sales were a record $6.467 billion in the second quarter of 2019, a 5% increase compared with $6.172 billion in the second quarter of 2018. Sales increased primarily due to the favorable impact of dealers increasing inventories in the second quarter of 2019, compared with decreasing inventories in the second quarter of 2018. Favorable price realization was partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts. In North America, sales increased primarily due to higher demand, including the favorable impact of dealer inventories, and favorable price realization. Construction activities remained at low levels in Latin America, leading to flat sales. In EAME, the sales decrease was primarily due to currency impact related to the euro. Sales in Asia/Pacific declined due to lower demand mainly due to China driven by continued competitive pricing pressures and timing of the selling season as well as unfavorable currency impacts. Construction Industries' profit was a record $1.247 billion in the second quarter of 2019, an 8% increase compared with $1.154 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in profit was due to favorable price realization, which was mostly offset by higher manufacturing costs. The increase in sales volume was more than offset by an unfavorable mix of products. Higher material costs and variable labor and burden, including the absence of Brazil incentives, were the primary drivers of increased manufacturing costs. (more) 7 RESOURCE INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars) Segment Sales Second Sales Price Inter- Second $ % Quarter 2018 Volume Realization Currency Segment Quarter 2019 Change Change Total Sales Sales by Geographic $ 2,526 Region Second Quarter 2019 $ 188 Second Quarter 2018 $ 129 $ Change $ (37) $ (6) $ 2,800 $ 274 11% %

Change North America $ 1,058 $ 804 $ 254 32% Latin America 448 394 54 14% EAME 446 569 (123) (22%) Asia/Pacific 759 664 95 14% External Sales 2,711 2,431 280 12% Inter-segment 89 95 (6) (6%) Total Sales $ 2,800 $ 2,526 $ 274 11% Segment Profit Second Second % Quarter 2019 Quarter 2018 Change Change Segment Profit $ 481 $ 411 $ 70 17% Segment Profit Margin 17.2% 16.3% 0.9 pts Resource Industries' total sales were $2.800 billion in the second quarter of 2019, an 11% increase compared with $2.526 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher equipment demand and favorable price realization. Mining customers increased capital spending to support ongoing mine site operations, which drove higher sales. In addition, sales increased for non-residential construction and quarry and aggregate customers. Resource Industries' profit was $481 million in the second quarter of 2019, a 17% increase compared with $411 million in the second quarter of 2018. The improvement was mostly due to favorable price realization and increased sales volume, partially offset by higher manufacturing costs. Manufacturing costs increased due to unfavorable operating leverage from changes in inventory, as well as higher material costs, variable labor and burden and warranty expense. (more) 8 ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION (Millions of dollars) Segment Sales Second Sales Price Inter- Second $ % Quarter 2018 Volume Realization Currency Segment Quarter 2019 Change Change Total Sales $ 5,724 $ (143) $ 44 $ (91) $ (48) $ 5,486 $ (238) (4%) Sales by Application Second Second $ % Quarter 2019 Quarter 2018 ChangeChange Oil and Gas $ 1,305 $ 1,467 $ (162) (11%) Power Generation 1,021 992 29 3% Industrial 957 969 (12) (1%) Transportation 1,241 1,286 (45) (3%) External Sales 4,524 4,714 (190) (4%) Inter-segment 962 1,010 (48) (5%) Total Sales $ 5,486 $ 5,724 $ (238) (4%) Segment Profit Second Second % Quarter 2019 Quarter 2018 Change Change Segment Profit $ 886 $ 1,012 $ (126) (12%) Segment Profit Margin 16.2% 17.7% (1.5 pts) Energy & Transportation's total sales were $5.486 billion in the second quarter of 2019, a 4% decrease compared with $5.724 billion in the second quarter of 2018. Sales decreased primarily due to lower sales volume and unfavorable currency impacts. The decrease was partially offset by favorable price realization. Oil and Gas - Sales decreased in North America primarily due to the timing of turbine project deliveries that occurred in the second quarter of 2018 and from lower demand for new equipment in the Permian Basin. This was partially offset by increased sales in EAME primarily due to higher turbine sales for production applications. Power Generation - Sales slightly increased mostly due to higher deliveries in North America for both large diesel reciprocating engines and turbines. Increases in North America were partially offset by lower sales in EAME for gas power generation applications. Industrial - Sales were slightly down, with a decrease in EAME primarily due to unfavorable currency impacts partially offset by higher volume in Asia Pacific and Latin America. Transportation - Sales were slightly lower primarily due to the timing of locomotive deliveries in the second quarter of 2018 and reduced marine activity in North America, partially offset by higher sales for rail services. Energy & Transportation's profit was $886 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared with $1.012 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease of 12% was mostly due to an unfavorable mix of applications and lower volume. Price realization was slightly favorable, offset by slightly higher manufacturing costs. (more) 9 FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT (Millions of dollars) Revenues by Geographic Region Second Quarter 2019 Second Quarter 2018 $ Change %

Change North America $ 563 $ 537 $ 26 5% Latin America 76 71 5 7% EAME 102 101 1 1% Asia/Pacific 132 120 12 10% Total Revenues $ 873 $ 829 $ 44 5% Segment Profit Second Second % Quarter 2019 Quarter 2018 Change Change Segment Profit $ 193 $ 134 $ 59 44% Financial Products' segment revenues were $873 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $44 million, or 5%, from the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher average financing rates in North America and Asia/Pacific and higher average earning assets in North America. Financial Products' segment profit was $193 million in the second quarter of 2019, up 44% compared with $134 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to a decrease in the provision for credit losses at Cat Financial and an increase in net yield on average earning assets. At the end of the second quarter of 2019, past dues at Cat Financial were 3.38%, compared with 3.16% at the end of the second quarter of 2018. The increase in past dues was primarily driven by EAME. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $74 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $80 million for the second quarter of 2018. As of June 30, 2019, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $523 million, or 1.81% of finance receivables, compared with $534 million, or 1.89% of finance receivables at March 31, 2019. The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2018 was $511 million, or 1.80% of finance receivables. Dealer Inventories and Order Backlog Dealer machine and engine inventories increased about $500 million during the second quarter of 2019, compared with an increase of about $100 million during the second quarter of 2018. At the end of the second quarter of 2019, the order backlog was $15.0 billion, about $1.9 billion lower than the first quarter of 2019. (more) 10 Notes - Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at http://www.caterpillar.com/investors/. - Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on page 20. - Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 10 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, to discuss its 2019 second-quarter financial results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at http://www.caterpillar.com/investors/events-and-presentations. About Caterpillar For more than 90 years, Caterpillar Inc. has been making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. Customers turn to Caterpillar to help them develop infrastructure, energy and natural resource assets. With 2018 sales and revenues of $54.722 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The company principally operates through its three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit caterpillar.com. To connect with us on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events including natural disasters; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; and (xxvi) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Machinery, Energy & Transportation Caterpillar defines Machinery, Energy & Transportation as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis. Machinery, Energy & Transportation information relates to the design, manufacture and marketing of Caterpillar products. Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment. The nature of these businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company also believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding Caterpillar's business. Pages 11-19 reconcile Machinery, Energy & Transportation with Financial Products on the equity basis to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information. Caterpillar's latest financial results and outlook are also available online: http://www.caterpillar.com/en/investors.html http://www.caterpillar.com/en/investors/quarterly-results.html (live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call) Caterpillar investor relations contact: Jennifer Driscoll, 309-675-4549 or Driscoll Jennifer@cat.com Caterpillar media contact: Kate Kenny, 224-551-4133 or Kenny Kate@cat.com (more) 11 Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions except per share data) Sales and revenues: Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 13,671 $ 13,279 $ 26,395 $ 25,429 Revenues of Financial Products 761 732 1,503 1,441 Total sales and revenues 14,432 14,011 27,898 26,870 Operating costs: Cost of goods sold 9,941 9,422 18,944 17,988 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,309 1,440 2,628 2,716 Research and development expenses 441 462 876 905 Interest expense of Financial Products 192 182 382 348 Other operating (income) expenses 336 338 648 638 Total operating costs 12,219 11,844 23,478 22,595 Operating profit 2,213 2,167 4,420 4,275 Interest expense excluding Financial Products 103 102 206 203 Other income (expense) 68 121 228 248 Consolidated profit before taxes 2,178 2,186 4,442 4,320 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 565 490 952 962 Profit of consolidated companies 1,613 1,696 3,490 3,358 Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 6 9 13 14 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 1,619 1,705 3,503 3,372 Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1) (2) 2 - Profit 1 $ 1,620 $ 1,707 $ 3,501 $ 3,372 Profit per common share $ 2.85 $ 2.86 $ 6.14 $ 5.65 Profit per common share - diluted 2 $ 2.83 $ 2.82 $ 6.08 $ 5.56 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions) - Basic 567.8 596.2 569.9 597.0 - Diluted 2 573.1 604.2 575.8 606.1 1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method. 12 Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars) Assets Current assets: Cash and short-term investments Receivables - trade and other Receivables - finance Prepaid expenses and other current assets Inventories Total current assets June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 $ 7,429 $ 8,996 9,539 1,818 12,007 7,857 8,802 8,650 1,765 11,529 39,789 38,603 Property, plant and equipment - net 13,172 13,574 Long-term receivables - trade and other 1,154 1,161 Long-term receivables - finance 12,461 13,286 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 1,473 1,439 Intangible assets 1,733 1,897 Goodwill 6,211 6,217 Other assets 3,194 2,332 Total assets $ 79,187 $ 78,509 Liabilities Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings: -- Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ - $ - -- Financial Products 5,266 5,723 Accounts payable 7,022 7,051 Accrued expenses 3,789 3,573 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 1,411 2,384 Customer advances 1,263 1,243 Dividends payable 579 495 Other current liabilities 2,157 1,919 Long-term debt due within one year: -- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 13 10 -- Financial Products 6,235 5,820 Total current liabilities 27,735 28,218 Long-term debt due after one year: -- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 7,657 8,005 -- Financial Products 17,107 16,995 Liability for postemployment benefits 7,448 7,455 Other liabilities 4,362 3,756 Total liabilities 64,309 64,429 Shareholders' equity Common stock 5,822 5,827 Treasury stock (22,467) (20,531) Profit employed in the business 32,981 30,427 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,499) (1,684) Noncontrolling interests 41 41 Total shareholders' equity 14,878 14,080 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 79,187 $ 78,509 (more) 13 Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars) Cash flow from operating activities: Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 3,503 $ 3,372 Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 1,288 1,367 Other 440 446 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: Receivables - trade and other (166) (703) Inventories (487) (1,208) Accounts payable 134 545 Accrued expenses 151 (31) Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (979) (768) Customer advances 14 (54) Other assets - net (221) 174 Other liabilities - net 32 (57) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 3,709 3,083 Cash flow from investing activities: Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others (479) (645) Expenditures for equipment leased to others (746) (883) Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 422 539 Additions to finance receivables (6,181) (6,143) Collections of finance receivables 5,902 5,405 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 119 124 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (3) (348) Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) - 12 Proceeds from sale of securities 170 168 Investments in securities (243) (318) Other - net (40) 21 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (1,079) (2,068) Cash flow from financing activities: Dividends paid (986) (933) Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 39 256 Common shares repurchased (2,105) (1,250) Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months) 5,340 4,307 Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (4,901) (4,436) Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less) (436) 1,487 Other - net (2) (4) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (3,051) (573) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (10) (68) Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash (431) 374 Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period 7,890 8,320 Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period $ 7,459 $ 8,694 All short-term investments, which consist primarily of highly liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less, are considered to be cash equivalents. (more) 14 Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars) Sales and revenues: Consolidated Supplemental Consolidating Data Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation 1 Financial

Products Consolidating Adjustments Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 13,671 $ 13,671 $ - $ - Revenues of Financial Products 761 - 894 2 (133) Total sales and revenues 14,432 13,671 894 (133) Operating costs: Cost of goods sold 9,941 9,943 - 3 (2) Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,309 1,102 209 (2) 3 Research and development expenses 441 441 - - Interest expense of Financial Products 192 - 201 4 (9) Other operating (income) expenses 336 1 341 (6) 3 Total operating costs 12,219 11,487 751 (19) Operating profit 2,213 2,184 143 (114) Interest expense excluding Financial Products 103 105 - (2) 4 Other income (expense) 68 (63) 19 112 5 Consolidated profit before taxes 2,178 2,016 162 - Provision (benefit) for income taxes 565 502 63 - Profit of consolidated companies 1,613 1,514 99 - Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 6 6 - - Equity in profit of Financial Products' subsidiaries - 94 - (94) 6 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 1,619 1,614 99 (94) Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1) (6) 5 - Profit 7 $ 1,620 $ 1,620 $ 94 $ (94) 1--Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis.

2 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from Machinery, Energy & Transportation. 3__Elimination of net expenses recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation paid to Financial Products. 4__Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and Machinery, Energy & Transportation. 5__Elimination of discount recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products. 6__Elimination of Financial Products' profit due to equity method of accounting. 7__Profit attributable to common shareholders. (more) 15 Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars) Sales and revenues: Consolidated Supplemental Consolidating Data Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation 1 Financial

Products Consolidating Adjustments Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 13,279 $ 13,279 $ - $ - Revenues of Financial Products 732 - 849 2 (117) Total sales and revenues 14,011 13,279 849 (117) Operating costs: Cost of goods sold 9,422 9,422 - - Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,440 1,223 223 3 (6) Research and development expenses 462 462 - - Interest expense of Financial Products 182 - 191 4 (9) Other operating (income) expenses 338 38 306 (6) 3 Total operating costs 11,844 11,145 720 (21) Operating profit 2,167 2,134 129 (96) Interest expense excluding Financial Products 102 111 - (9) 4 Other income (expense) 121 27 7 87 5 Consolidated profit before taxes 2,186 2,050 136 - Provision (benefit) for income taxes 490 457 33 - Profit of consolidated companies 1,696 1,593 103 - Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 9 9 - - Equity in profit of Financial Products' subsidiaries - 98 - (98) 6 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 1,705 1,700 103 (98) Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) (7) 5 - Profit 7 $ 1,707 $ 1,707 $ 98 $ (98) 1 Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis. 2 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from Machinery, Energy & Transportation. 3 Elimination of net expenses recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation paid to Financial Products. 4 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and Machinery, Energy & Transportation. 5Elimination of discount recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of Financial Products' profit due to equity method of accounting. 7 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 16 Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars) Sales and revenues: Consolidated Supplemental Consolidating Data Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation 1 Financial

Products Consolidating Adjustments Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 26,395 $ 26,395 $ - $ - Revenues of Financial Products 1,503 - 1,764 2 (261) Total sales and revenues 27,898 26,395 1,764 (261) Operating costs: Cost of goods sold 18,944 18,946 - (2) 3 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,628 2,229 401 (2) 3 Research and development expenses 876 876 - - Interest expense of Financial Products 382 - 401 (19) 4 Other operating (income) expenses 648 11 654 (17) 3 Total operating costs 23,478 22,062 1,456 (40) Operating profit 4,420 4,333 308 (221) Interest expense excluding Financial Products 206 215 - (9) 4 Other income (expense) 228 (44) 60 212 5 Consolidated profit before taxes 4,442 4,074 368 - Provision (benefit) for income taxes 952 837 115 - Profit of consolidated companies 3,490 3,237 253 - Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 13 13 - - Equity in profit of Financial Products' subsidiaries - 242 - (242) 6 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 3,503 3,492 253 (242) Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 2 (9) 11 - Profit 7 $ 3,501 $ 3,501 $ 242 $ (242) 1 Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis. 2__Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from Machinery, Energy & Transportation. 3__Elimination of net expenses recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation paid to Financial Products. 4__Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and Machinery, Energy & Transportation. 5 Elimination of discount recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of Financial Products' profit due to equity method of accounting. 7 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 17 Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars) Sales and revenues: Consolidated Supplemental Consolidating Data Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation 1 Financial

Products Consolidating Adjustments Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 25,429 $ 25,429 $ - $ - Revenues of Financial Products 1,441 - 1,660 2 (219) Total sales and revenues 26,870 25,429 1,660 (219) Operating costs: Cost of goods sold 17,988 17,988 - - Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,716 2,310 412 3 (6) Research and development expenses 905 905 - - Interest expense of Financial Products 348 - 364 4 (16) Other operating (income) expenses 638 37 616 (15) 3 Total operating costs 22,595 21,240 1,392 (37) Operating profit 4,275 4,189 268 (182) Interest expense excluding Financial Products 203 223 - (20) 4 Other income (expense) 248 81 5 162 5 Consolidated profit before taxes 4,320 4,047 273 - Provision (benefit) for income taxes 962 898 64 - Profit of consolidated companies 3,358 3,149 209 - Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 14 14 - - Equity in profit of Financial Products' subsidiaries - 200 - (200) 6 Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 3,372 3,363 209 (200) Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests - (9) 9 - Profit 7 $ 3,372 $ 3,372 $ 200 $ (200) 1 Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis. 2 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from Machinery, Energy & Transportation. 3 Elimination of net expenses recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation paid to Financial Products. 4 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and Machinery, Energy & Transportation. 5 Elimination of discount recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of Financial Products' profit due to equity method of accounting. 7 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 18 Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars) Cash flow from operating activities: Consolidated Supplemental Consolidating Data Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation 1 Financial Products Consolidating Adjustments Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 3,503 $ 3,492 $ 253 $ (242) 2 Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 1,288 855 433 - Undistributed profit of Financial Products - (242) - 242 3 Other 440 264 (51) 227 4 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: Receivables - trade and other (166) 161 (5) (322) 4, Inventories (487) (489) - 2 4 Accounts payable 134 (94) 279 (51) 4 Accrued expenses 151 158 (5) (2) 4 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (979) (978) (1) - Customer advances 14 18 - (4) 4 Other assets - net (221) (228) 57 (50) 4 Other liabilities - net 32 (97) 75 54 4 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 3,709 2,820 1,035 (146) Cash flow from investing activities: Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others (479) (468) (11) - Expenditures for equipment leased to others (746) (24) (725) 3 4 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 422 97 367 (42) 4 Additions to finance receivables (6,181) - (7,027) 846 5 Collections of finance receivables 5,902 - 6,548 (646) 5 Net intercompany purchased receivables - - 15 (15) 5 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 119 - 119 - Net intercompany borrowings - 213 1 (214) 6 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (3) - - Proceeds from sale of securities 170 13 157 - Investments in securities (243) (12) (231) - Other - net (40) (9) (31) - Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (1,079) (193) (818) (68) Cash flow from financing activities: Dividends paid (986) (986) - - Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 39 39 - - Common shares repurchased (2,105) (2,105) - - Net intercompany borrowings - (1) (213) 214 6 Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days 5,340 - 5,340 - Payments on debt > 90 days (4,901) (4) (4,897) - Short-term borrowings - net < 90 days (436) - (436) - Other - net (2) (2) - - Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (3,051) (3,059) (206) 214 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (10) (8) - Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash (431) (440) 9 - Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period 7,890 6,994 896 - Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period $ 7,459 $ 6,554 $ 905 $ - 1 Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis. 2 Elimination of Financial Products' profit after tax due to equity method of accounting. 3 Elimination of non-cash adjustment for the undistributed earnings from Financial Products. 4 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 5 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 6 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products. (more) 19 Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars) Cash flow from operating activities: Consolidated Supplemental Consolidating Data Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation 1 Financial Products Consolidating Adjustments Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 3,372 $ 3,363 $ 209 $ (200) 2 Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 1,367 933 434 - Undistributed profit of Financial Products - (200) - 200 3 Other 446 197 61 188 4 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: Receivables - trade and other (703) 136 (74) (765) 4, 5 Inventories (1,208) (1,186) - (22) 4 Accounts payable 545 570 (56) 31 4 Accrued expenses (31) (40) 9 - Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (768) (745) (23) - Customer advances (54) (54) - - Other assets - net 174 176 (10) 8 4 Other liabilities - net (57) (118) 69 (8) 4 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 3,083 3,032 619 (568) Cash flow from investing activities: Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others (645) (550) (95) - Expenditures for equipment leased to others (883) (4) (919) 40 4 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 539 93 461 (15) 4 Additions to finance receivables (6,143) - (6,823) 680 5, 7 Collections of finance receivables 5,405 - 6,144 (739) 5 Net intercompany purchased receivables - - (608) 608 5 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 124 - 124 - Net intercompany borrowings - 112 - (112) 6 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (348) (348) - - Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 12 18 - (6) 7 Proceeds from sale of securities 168 10 158 - Investments in securities (318) (19) (299) - Other - net 21 24 (4) 1 8 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (2,068) (664) (1,861) 457 Cash flow from financing activities: Dividends paid (933) (933) - - Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 256 256 1 (1) 8 Common shares repurchased (1,250) (1,250) - - Net intercompany borrowings - - (112) 112 6 Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days 4,307 - 4,307 - Payments on debt > 90 days (4,436) (4,433) - Short-term borrowings - net < 90 days 1,487 34 1,453 - Other - net (4) - - Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (573) (1,900) 1,216 111 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (68) (61) (7) - Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash 374 407 (33) - Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period 8,320 7,416 904 - Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period $ 8,694 $ 7,823 $ 871 $ - 1 Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis. 2 Elimination of Financial Products' profit after tax due to equity method of accounting. 3 Elimination of non-cash adjustment for the undistributed earnings from Financial Products. 4 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 5 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 6 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products. 7 Elimination of proceeds received from Financial Products related to Machinery, Energy & Transportation's sale of businesses and investments. 8 Elimination of change in investment and common stock related to Financial Products. (more) 20 APPENDIX NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Adjusted Profit Per Share The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of two significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of a discrete tax benefit related to U.S. tax reform in the first quarter of 2019, and 2018 restructuring costs, which were incurred to generate longer-term benefits. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019, excluding a mark-to-market gain or loss for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans along with any other discrete items. Reconciliations of adjusted profit per share to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, diluted profit per share, are as follows: Second Quarter Outlook 2018 2019 Previous1 Current2 Profit per share $2.82 $2.83 $12.06-$13.06 $12.06-$13.06 Per share U.S. tax reform impact - - ($0.31) ($0.31) Per share restructuring costs3 $0.15 - - - Adjusted profit per share $2.97 $2.83 $11.75-$12.75 $11.75-$12.75 1 Profit per share outlook range as of April 24, 2019. 2 Profit per share outlook range as of July 24, 2019. The company expects to be at the lower end of this range. 3 At estimated annual tax rate of 24%. 2019 restructuring costs are not material. # Fichier PDF dépôt réglementaire



Titre du document : Caterpillar Inc.: Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Document : http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=CSRFGOUUCI



Langue : Français Entreprise : Caterpillar Inc. 510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100 60015 Deerfield, Illinois États-Unis Téléphone : 224-551-4000 Internet : www.caterpillar.com ISIN : US1491231015 Ticker Euronext : CATR Catégorie AMF : Informations privilégiées / Communiqué sur comptes, résultats EQS News ID : 846415 Fin du communiqué EQS News-Service 846415 24-Juil-2019 CET/CEST

