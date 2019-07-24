Connexion
CATERPILLAR INC.

Caterpillar Inc.: Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Caterpillar Inc.: Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

24-Juil-2019 / 18:39 CET/CEST
Information réglementaire transmise par EQS Group.
Le contenu de ce communiqué est de la responsabilité de l'émetteur.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

 

FORM 8-K

Current Report

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 24, 2019

CATERPILLAR INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

1-768 37-0602744

(Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100, Deerfield, Illinois 60015

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (224) 551-4000

Former name or former address, if changed since last report: N/A

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Name of each exchange on which

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) registered

Common Stock($1.00 par value) CAT New York Stock Exchange

9 3/8% Debentures due March 15, 2021 CAT21 New York Stock Exchange

8% Debentures due February 15, 2023 CAT23 New York Stock Exchange

5.3% Debentures due September 15, 2035 CAT35 New York Stock Exchange

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

 

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On July 24, 2019, Caterpillar Inc. issued a press release reporting its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated into this Item 2.02 by reference.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished in accordance with the provisions of General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits:

The following is furnished as an exhibit to this report:

99.1  Caterpillar Inc. press release dated July 24, 2019

 

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

CATERPILLAR INC.

July 24, 2019 By: /s/ Suzette M. Long

Suzette M. Long

General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

 

Exhibit 99.1

Caterpillar Inc.

2Q 2019 Earnings Release

July 24, 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Caterpillar Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results

Delivered Higher Sales and Revenues and Returned about $1.9 Billion to Shareholders

 

($ in billions except profit per share)

Sales and Revenues

Second Quarter

2019

 

2018

$14.4

$14.0

Profit Per Share

$2.83

$2.82


Sales and revenues up 3%; profit per share slightly up

Strong ME&T operating cash flow; returned about $1.9 billion in share repurchases and dividends

Full-year profit per share outlook range is maintained at $12.06 to $13.06; the company currently expects to be at the lower end of this range

 

DEERFIELD, Ill. - Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced second-quarter 2019 sales and revenues of $14.4 billion, a 3% increase compared with $14.0 billion in the second quarter of 2018. Second-quarter 2019 profit per share was $2.83, compared with $2.82 profit per share in the second quarter of 2018.

During the second quarter of 2019, Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) operating cash flow was $2.0 billion. The company repurchased $1.4 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $0.5 billion in the second quarter of 2019. The enterprise cash balance at the end of the second quarter of 2019 was $7.4 billion.

"Sales and revenues increased this quarter, including a record performance from Construction Industries, which reflected our strong competitive position globally," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Our strong operating cash flow in the quarter allowed us to repurchase shares and pay dividends of about $1.9 billion. This is in line with our intention to return substantially all free cash flow to shareholders."

2019 Outlook

The full-year profit per share outlook range is maintained at $12.06 to $13.06, which includes the first-quarter $0.31 per share discrete tax benefit. The company currently expects to be at the lower end of this outlook range.

The company continues to expect modest sales growth in 2019, which assumes a recovery in Oil and Gas near the end of the year and dealers working through higher machine inventory levels. The company still expects price realization to offset manufacturing costs. With a higher amount of restructuring costs incurred in the second quarter of 2019, the company expects restructuring costs for the remainder of the year to be significantly lower.

"We expect our profit per share in 2019 to be another record," added Umpleby. "We have the right strategy in place to deliver long-term profitable growth through our continued focus on strategic investments, including growing services and expanding offerings. We will also continue to focus on driving operational excellence including a flexible and competitive cost structure."

The outlook does not include a mark-to-market gain or loss for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans, which will be excluded from adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2019 along with any other discrete items.

(more)

 

2

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

 

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the second quarter of 2018 (at left) and the second quarter of 2019 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues were $14.432 billion in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $421 million, or 3%, compared with $14.011 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The improvement was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume driven by improved demand for equipment, including a favorable impact from changes in dealer inventories. The increase was partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts. Sales increased in Construction Industries and Resource Industries, while Energy & Transportation sales decreased. Sales increased in North America and Latin America, partially offset by decreases in Asia/Pacific and EAME.

Sales and Revenues by Segment

 

 

Second
Quarter

Sales

Price

 

Inter-
Segment /

Second
Quarter

$

%

(Millions of dollars)

2018

Volume

Realization

Currency

Other

2019

Change

Change

Construction Industries

$ 6,172

$ 199

$ 253

$ (143)

$ (14)

$ 6,467

$ 295

5%

Resource Industries

2,526

188

129

(37)

(6)

2,800

274

11%

Energy & Transportation

5,724

(143)

44

(91)

(48)

5,486

(238)

(4%)

All Other Segment

124

(6)

-

(1)

8

125

1

1%

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(1,267)

(1)

1

-

60

(1,207)

60

 

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 13,279

$ 237

$ 427

$ (272)

$ - $ 13,671

$ 392

3%

Financial Products Segment

$ 829

$ - $ - $ - $ 44

$ 873

$ 44

5%

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(97)

-

-

-

(15)

(112)

(15)

 

Financial Products Revenues

$ 732

$ - $ - $ - $ 29

$ 761

$ 29

4%

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 14,011

$ 237

$ 427

$ (272) $ 29

$ 14,432

$ 421

3%

 

 

(more)

 

3

Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region

 

(Millions of dollars)
Second Quarter 2019

North America

Latin America

EAME

Asia/Pacific

External Sales and Revenues

Inter-Segment

Total Sales and Revenues

$ % Chg

$ % Chg

$ % Chg

$ % Chg

$ % Chg

$ % Chg

$ % Chg

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction Industries

$ 3,513

28%

$ 392

-%

$ 1,108

(5%)

$ 1,433

(22%)

$ 6,446

5%

$ 21

(40%)

$ 6,467

5%

Resource Industries

1,058

32%

448

14%

446

(22%)

759

14%

2,711

12%

89

(6%)

2,800

11%

Energy & Transportation

2,297

(11%)

325

13%

1,160

1%

742

7%

4,524

(4%)

962

(5%)

5,486

(4%)

All Other Segment

14

(18%)

1

-%

4

-%

15

(21%)

34

(17%)

91

10%

125

1%

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(39)

 

(2)

 

(5)

 

2

 

(44)

 

(1,163)

 

(1,207)

 

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

6,843

12%

1,164

9%

2,713

(6%)

2,951

(8%)

13,671

3%

-

-%

13,671

3%

Financial Products Segment

563

5%

76

7%

102

1%

132

10%

873

5%

-

-%

873

5%

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(72)

 

(11)

 

(9)

 

(20)

 

(112)

 

-

 

(112)

 

Financial Products Revenues

491

2%

65

8%

93

(1%)

112

14%

761

4%

-

-%

761

4%

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 7,334

11%

$ 1,229

9%

$ 2,806

(6%)

$ 3,063

(7%)

$ 14,432

3%

$ -

-%

$ 14,432

3%

Second Quarter 2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction Industries

$ 2,739

 

$ 392

 

$ 1,171

 

$ 1,835

 

$ 6,137

 

$ 35

 

$ 6,172

 

Resource Industries

804

 

394

 

569

 

664

 

2,431

 

95

 

2,526

 

Energy & Transportation

2,582

 

287

 

1,153

 

692

 

4,714

 

1,010

 

5,724

 

All Other Segment

17

 

1

 

4

 

19

 

41

 

83

 

124

 

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(40)

 

(3)

 

-

 

(1)

 

(44)

 

(1,223)

 

(1,267)

 

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

6,102

 

1,071

 

2,897

 

3,209

 

13,279

 

-

 

13,279

 

Financial Products Segment

537

 

71

 

101

 

120

 

829

 

-

 

829

 

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(57)

 

(11)

 

(7)

 

(22)

 

(97)

 

-

 

(97)

 

Financial Products Revenues

480

 

60

 

94

 

98

 

732

 

-

 

732

 

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 6,582

 

$ 1,131

 

$ 2,991

 

$ 3,307

 

$ 14,011

 

$ -

 

$ 14,011

 

 

 

(more)

 

4

Consolidated Operating Profit

 

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the second quarter of 2018 (at left) and the second quarter of 2019 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the second quarter of 2019 was $2.213 billion, up 2% compared with $2.167 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The increase of $46 million was due to favorable price realization and lower selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses, offset by higher manufacturing costs and unfavorable sales volume due to product mix.

The increase in manufacturing costs was primarily due to higher material costs, including tariffs, variable labor and burden and warranty expense. Favorable SG&A/R&D expenses were mostly due to lower short-term incentive compensation expense.

The change in sales volume was the result of an unfavorable mix of products primarily within Energy & Transportation and Construction Industries.

Operating profit margin was 15.3% for the second quarter of 2019, compared with 15.5% for the second quarter of 2018.

 

(more)

 

5

Profit by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

Second Quarter

2019

Second Quarter

2018

 

$

Change

%
Change

Construction Industries

$

1,247

$

1,154

$

93

8%

Resource Industries

 

481

 

411

 

70

17%

Energy & Transportation

 

886

 

1,012

 

(126)

(12%)

All Other Segment

 

11

 

23

 

(12)

(52%)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

 

(441)

 

(466)

 

25

 

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$

2,184

$

2,134

$

50

2%

Financial Products Segment

$

193

$

134

$

59

44%

Corporate Items and Eliminations

 

(50)

 

(5)

 

(45)

 

Financial Products

$

143

$

129

$

14

11%

Consolidating Adjustments

 

(114)

 

(96)

 

(18)

 

Consolidated Operating Profit

$

2,213

$

2,167

$

46

2%

 

Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

The provision for income taxes for the second quarter of 2019 reflected an estimated annual tax rate of 26%, compared with 24% for the second quarter of 2018. The increase was largely driven by the application of U.S. tax reform provisions to the earnings of certain non-U.S. subsidiaries, which do not have a calendar fiscal year­end. These provisions did not apply to these subsidiaries in 2018.

 

(more)

 

6

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)

Segment Sales

Second Sales Price Inter- Second $ %

Quarter 2018 Volume Realization Currency Segment Quarter 2019 Change Change

Total Sales

Sales by Geographic

$ 6,172

Region

Second Quarter 2019

$ 199

Second Quarter 2018

$ 253

$

Change

$ (143) $ (14) $ 6,467 $ 295 5%

%
Change

North America

$ 3,513

$ 2,739

$ 774

28%

Latin America

392

392

-

-%

EAME

1,108

1,171

(63)

(5%)

Asia/Pacific

1,433

1,835

(402)

(22%)

External Sales

6,446

6,137

309

5%

Inter-segment

21

35

(14)

(40%)

Total Sales

$ 6,467

$ 6,172

$ 295

5%

Segment Profit

 

 

 

 

 

Second

Second

 

%

 

Quarter 2019

Quarter 2018

Change

Change

Segment Profit $ 1,247 $ 1,154 $ 93 8%

Segment Profit Margin 19.3% 18.7% 0.6 pts

Construction Industries' total sales were a record $6.467 billion in the second quarter of 2019, a 5% increase compared with $6.172 billion in the second quarter of 2018. Sales increased primarily due to the favorable impact of dealers increasing inventories in the second quarter of 2019, compared with decreasing inventories in the second quarter of 2018. Favorable price realization was partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts.

In North America, sales increased primarily due to higher demand, including the favorable impact of dealer inventories, and favorable price realization.

Construction activities remained at low levels in Latin America, leading to flat sales.

In EAME, the sales decrease was primarily due to currency impact related to the euro.

Sales in Asia/Pacific declined due to lower demand mainly due to China driven by continued competitive pricing pressures and timing of the selling season as well as unfavorable currency impacts.

Construction Industries' profit was a record $1.247 billion in the second quarter of 2019, an 8% increase compared with $1.154 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in profit was due to favorable price realization, which was mostly offset by higher manufacturing costs. The increase in sales volume was more than offset by an unfavorable mix of products. Higher material costs and variable labor and burden, including the absence of Brazil incentives, were the primary drivers of increased manufacturing costs.

(more)

 

7

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)

Segment Sales

Second Sales Price Inter- Second $ %

Quarter 2018 Volume Realization Currency Segment Quarter 2019 Change Change

Total Sales

Sales by Geographic

$ 2,526

Region

Second Quarter 2019

$ 188

Second Quarter 2018

$ 129

$

Change

$ (37) $ (6) $ 2,800 $ 274 11%

%
Change

North America

$ 1,058

$ 804

$ 254

32%

Latin America

448

394

54

14%

EAME

446

569

(123)

(22%)

Asia/Pacific

759

664

95

14%

External Sales

2,711

2,431

280

12%

Inter-segment

89

95

(6)

(6%)

Total Sales

$ 2,800

$ 2,526

$ 274

11%

Segment Profit

 

 

 

 

 

Second

Second

 

%

 

Quarter 2019

Quarter 2018

Change

Change

Segment Profit $ 481 $ 411 $ 70 17%

Segment Profit Margin 17.2% 16.3% 0.9 pts

Resource Industries' total sales were $2.800 billion in the second quarter of 2019, an 11% increase compared with $2.526 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher equipment demand and favorable price realization. Mining customers increased capital spending to support ongoing mine site operations, which drove higher sales. In addition, sales increased for non-residential construction and quarry and aggregate customers.

Resource Industries' profit was $481 million in the second quarter of 2019, a 17% increase compared with $411 million in the second quarter of 2018. The improvement was mostly due to favorable price realization and increased sales volume, partially offset by higher manufacturing costs. Manufacturing costs increased due to unfavorable operating leverage from changes in inventory, as well as higher material costs, variable labor and burden and warranty expense.

(more)

 

8

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION

(Millions of dollars)

Segment Sales

Second Sales Price Inter- Second $ %

Quarter 2018 Volume Realization Currency Segment Quarter 2019 Change Change

Total Sales $ 5,724 $ (143) $ 44 $ (91) $ (48) $ 5,486 $ (238) (4%)

Sales by Application

Second Second $ %

Quarter 2019 Quarter 2018 ChangeChange

 

Oil and Gas

$ 1,305

$ 1,467

$ (162)

(11%)

Power Generation

1,021

992

29

3%

Industrial

957

969

(12)

(1%)

Transportation

1,241

1,286

(45)

(3%)

External Sales

4,524

4,714

(190)

(4%)

Inter-segment

962

1,010

(48)

(5%)

Total Sales

$ 5,486

$ 5,724

$ (238)

(4%)

Segment Profit

 

 

 

 

 

Second

Second

 

%

 

Quarter 2019

Quarter 2018

Change

Change

Segment Profit $ 886 $ 1,012 $ (126) (12%)

Segment Profit Margin 16.2% 17.7% (1.5 pts)

Energy & Transportation's total sales were $5.486 billion in the second quarter of 2019, a 4% decrease compared with $5.724 billion in the second quarter of 2018. Sales decreased primarily due to lower sales volume and unfavorable currency impacts. The decrease was partially offset by favorable price realization.

Oil and Gas - Sales decreased in North America primarily due to the timing of turbine project deliveries that occurred in the second quarter of 2018 and from lower demand for new equipment in the Permian Basin. This was partially offset by increased sales in EAME primarily due to higher turbine sales for production applications.

Power Generation - Sales slightly increased mostly due to higher deliveries in North America for both large diesel reciprocating engines and turbines. Increases in North America were partially offset by lower sales in EAME for gas power generation applications.

Industrial - Sales were slightly down, with a decrease in EAME primarily due to unfavorable currency impacts partially offset by higher volume in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Transportation - Sales were slightly lower primarily due to the timing of locomotive deliveries in the second quarter of 2018 and reduced marine activity in North America, partially offset by higher sales for rail services.

Energy & Transportation's profit was $886 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared with $1.012 billion in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease of 12% was mostly due to an unfavorable mix of applications and lower volume. Price realization was slightly favorable, offset by slightly higher manufacturing costs.

 

(more)

 

9

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT

(Millions of dollars)

Revenues by Geographic Region

 

Second Quarter 2019

Second Quarter 2018

$

Change

%
Change

North America

$ 563

$ 537

$ 26

5%

Latin America

76

71

5

7%

EAME

102

101

1

1%

Asia/Pacific

132

120

12

10%

Total Revenues

$ 873

$ 829

$ 44

5%

 

Segment Profit

Second Second %

Quarter 2019 Quarter 2018 Change Change

Segment Profit $ 193 $ 134 $ 59 44%

Financial Products' segment revenues were $873 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $44 million, or 5%, from the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher average financing rates in North America and Asia/Pacific and higher average earning assets in North America.

Financial Products' segment profit was $193 million in the second quarter of 2019, up 44% compared with $134 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to a decrease in the provision for credit losses at Cat Financial and an increase in net yield on average earning assets.

At the end of the second quarter of 2019, past dues at Cat Financial were 3.38%, compared with 3.16% at the end of the second quarter of 2018. The increase in past dues was primarily driven by EAME. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $74 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared with $80 million for the second quarter of 2018. As of June 30, 2019, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $523 million, or 1.81% of finance receivables, compared with $534 million, or 1.89% of finance receivables at March 31, 2019. The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2018 was $511 million, or 1.80% of finance receivables.

Dealer Inventories and Order Backlog

Dealer machine and engine inventories increased about $500 million during the second quarter of 2019, compared with an increase of about $100 million during the second quarter of 2018.

At the end of the second quarter of 2019, the order backlog was $15.0 billion, about $1.9 billion lower than the first quarter of 2019.

 

(more)

 

10

Notes

- Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at http://www.caterpillar.com/investors/.

- Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on page 20.

- Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 10 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, to discuss its 2019 second-quarter financial results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at http://www.caterpillar.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

About Caterpillar

For more than 90 years, Caterpillar Inc. has been making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. Customers turn to Caterpillar to help them develop infrastructure, energy and natural resource assets. With 2018 sales and revenues of $54.722 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The company principally operates through its three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit caterpillar.com. To connect with us on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events including natural disasters; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; and (xxvi) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

Caterpillar defines Machinery, Energy & Transportation as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis. Machinery, Energy & Transportation information relates to the design, manufacture and marketing of Caterpillar products. Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment. The nature of these businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company also believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding Caterpillar's business. Pages 11-19 reconcile Machinery, Energy & Transportation with Financial Products on the equity basis to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar's latest financial results and outlook are also available online:

http://www.caterpillar.com/en/investors.html

http://www.caterpillar.com/en/investors/quarterly-results.html (live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call)

Caterpillar investor relations contact: Jennifer Driscoll, 309-675-4549 or Driscoll Jennifer@cat.com

Caterpillar media contact: Kate Kenny, 224-551-4133 or Kenny Kate@cat.com

(more)

 

11

Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Sales and revenues:

Three Months Ended June 30,

2019 2018

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2019 2018

 

 

 

 

Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 13,671

$ 13,279

$ 26,395

$ 25,429

Revenues of Financial Products

761

732

1,503

1,441

Total sales and revenues

14,432

14,011

27,898

26,870

Operating costs:

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

9,941

9,422

18,944

17,988

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,309

1,440

2,628

2,716

Research and development expenses

441

462

876

905

Interest expense of Financial Products

192

182

382

348

Other operating (income) expenses

336

338

648

638

Total operating costs

12,219

11,844

23,478

22,595

Operating profit

2,213

2,167

4,420

4,275

Interest expense excluding Financial Products

103

102

206

203

Other income (expense)

68

121

228

248

Consolidated profit before taxes

2,178

2,186

4,442

4,320

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

565

490

952

962

Profit of consolidated companies

1,613

1,696

3,490

3,358

Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

6

9

13

14

Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

1,619

1,705

3,503

3,372

Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)

(2)

2

-

Profit 1

$ 1,620

$ 1,707

$ 3,501

$ 3,372

 

 

 

 

 

Profit per common share

$ 2.85

$ 2.86

$ 6.14

$ 5.65

Profit per common share - diluted 2

$ 2.83

$ 2.82

$ 6.08

$ 5.56

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)

 

 

 

 

- Basic

567.8

596.2

569.9

597.0

- Diluted 2

573.1

604.2

575.8

606.1

 

1 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

 

 

12

Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and short-term investments

Receivables - trade and other

Receivables - finance

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

Inventories

Total current assets

 

June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

$

7,429 $

8,996 9,539 1,818 12,007

7,857 8,802 8,650 1,765 11,529

 

39,789

38,603

Property, plant and equipment - net

 

13,172

13,574

Long-term receivables - trade and other

 

1,154

1,161

Long-term receivables - finance

 

12,461

13,286

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

 

1,473

1,439

Intangible assets

 

1,733

1,897

Goodwill

 

6,211

6,217

Other assets

 

3,194

2,332

Total assets

$

79,187 $

78,509

Liabilities

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Short-term borrowings:

 

 

 

-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$

- $

-

-- Financial Products

 

5,266

5,723

Accounts payable

 

7,022

7,051

Accrued expenses

 

3,789

3,573

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

 

1,411

2,384

Customer advances

 

1,263

1,243

Dividends payable

 

579

495

Other current liabilities

 

2,157

1,919

Long-term debt due within one year:

 

 

 

-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

 

13

10

-- Financial Products

 

6,235

5,820

Total current liabilities

 

27,735

28,218

Long-term debt due after one year:

 

 

 

-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

 

7,657

8,005

-- Financial Products

 

17,107

16,995

Liability for postemployment benefits

 

7,448

7,455

Other liabilities

 

4,362

3,756

Total liabilities

 

64,309

64,429

Shareholders' equity

 

 

 

Common stock

 

5,822

5,827

Treasury stock

 

(22,467)

(20,531)

Profit employed in the business

 

32,981

30,427

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(1,499)

(1,684)

Noncontrolling interests

 

41

41

Total shareholders' equity

 

14,878

14,080

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

79,187 $

78,509

 

(more)

 

13

Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)

Cash flow from operating activities:

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2019 2018

 

 

 

 

Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$

3,503

$

3,372

Adjustments for non-cash items:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,288

 

1,367

Other

 

440

 

446

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:

 

 

 

 

Receivables - trade and other

 

(166)

 

(703)

Inventories

 

(487)

 

(1,208)

Accounts payable

 

134

 

545

Accrued expenses

 

151

 

(31)

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

 

(979)

 

(768)

Customer advances

 

14

 

(54)

Other assets - net

 

(221)

 

174

Other liabilities - net

 

32

 

(57)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

 

3,709

 

3,083

Cash flow from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others

 

(479)

 

(645)

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

 

(746)

 

(883)

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

 

422

 

539

Additions to finance receivables

 

(6,181)

 

(6,143)

Collections of finance receivables

 

5,902

 

5,405

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

 

119

 

124

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

 

(3)

 

(348)

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

 

-

 

12

Proceeds from sale of securities

 

170

 

168

Investments in securities

 

(243)

 

(318)

Other - net

 

(40)

 

21

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

 

(1,079)

 

(2,068)

Cash flow from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Dividends paid

 

(986)

 

(933)

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

 

39

 

256

Common shares repurchased

 

(2,105)

 

(1,250)

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

 

5,340

 

4,307

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

 

(4,901)

 

(4,436)

Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)

 

(436)

 

1,487

Other - net

 

(2)

 

(4)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

 

(3,051)

 

(573)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

(10)

 

(68)

Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash

 

(431)

 

374

Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

7,890

 

8,320

Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period

$

7,459

$

8,694

 

 

All short-term investments, which consist primarily of highly liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less, are considered to be cash equivalents.

 

(more)

 

14

Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)

Sales and revenues:

Consolidated

Supplemental Consolidating Data

Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation 1

 

Financial
Products

Consolidating Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 13,671

$ 13,671

$

- $

-

Revenues of Financial Products

761

-

 

894

2

(133)

Total sales and revenues

14,432

13,671

 

894

(133)

Operating costs:

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

9,941

9,943

 

-

3

(2)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,309

1,102

 

209

(2) 3

Research and development expenses

441

441

 

-

-

Interest expense of Financial Products

192

-

 

201

4

(9)

Other operating (income) expenses

336

1

 

341

(6) 3

Total operating costs

12,219

11,487

 

751

(19)

Operating profit

2,213

2,184

 

143

(114)

Interest expense excluding Financial Products

103

105

 

-

(2) 4

Other income (expense)

68

(63)

 

19

112 5

Consolidated profit before taxes

2,178

2,016

 

162

-

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

565

502

 

63

-

Profit of consolidated companies

1,613

1,514

 

99

-

Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

6

6

 

-

-

Equity in profit of Financial Products' subsidiaries

-

94

 

-

(94) 6

Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

1,619

1,614

 

99

(94)

Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)

(6)

 

5

-

Profit 7

$ 1,620

$ 1,620

$

94 $

(94)

1--Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis.
2 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from Machinery, Energy & Transportation.

3__Elimination of net expenses recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation paid to Financial Products.

4__Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and Machinery, Energy & Transportation.

5__Elimination of discount recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products.

6__Elimination of Financial Products' profit due to equity method of accounting.

7__Profit attributable to common shareholders.

(more)

 

15

Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)

Sales and revenues:

Consolidated

Supplemental Consolidating Data

Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation 1

 

Financial
Products

Consolidating Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 13,279

$ 13,279

$

- $

-

Revenues of Financial Products

732

-

 

849

2

(117)

Total sales and revenues

14,011

13,279

 

849

(117)

Operating costs:

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

9,422

9,422

 

-

-

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,440

1,223

 

223

3

(6)

Research and development expenses

462

462

 

-

-

Interest expense of Financial Products

182

-

 

191

4

(9)

Other operating (income) expenses

338

38

 

306

(6) 3

Total operating costs

11,844

11,145

 

720

(21)

Operating profit

2,167

2,134

 

129

(96)

Interest expense excluding Financial Products

102

111

 

-

(9) 4

Other income (expense)

121

27

 

7

87 5

Consolidated profit before taxes

2,186

2,050

 

136

-

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

490

457

 

33

-

Profit of consolidated companies

1,696

1,593

 

103

-

Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

9

9

 

-

-

Equity in profit of Financial Products' subsidiaries

-

98

 

-

(98) 6

Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

1,705

1,700

 

103

(98)

Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2)

(7)

 

5

-

Profit 7

$ 1,707

$ 1,707

$

98 $

(98)

 

1 Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis.

2 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from Machinery, Energy & Transportation.

3 Elimination of net expenses recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation paid to Financial Products.

4 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and Machinery, Energy & Transportation.

5Elimination of discount recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between Machinery,

Energy & Transportation and Financial Products.

6 Elimination of Financial Products' profit due to equity method of accounting.

7 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

 

16

Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)

Sales and revenues:

Consolidated

Supplemental Consolidating Data

Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation 1

 

Financial
Products

Consolidating Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 26,395

$ 26,395

$

- $

-

Revenues of Financial Products

1,503

-

 

1,764

2

(261)

Total sales and revenues

27,898

26,395

 

1,764

(261)

Operating costs:

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

18,944

18,946

 

-

(2) 3

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,628

2,229

 

401

(2) 3

Research and development expenses

876

876

 

-

-

Interest expense of Financial Products

382

-

 

401

(19) 4

Other operating (income) expenses

648

11

 

654

(17) 3

Total operating costs

23,478

22,062

 

1,456

(40)

Operating profit

4,420

4,333

 

308

(221)

Interest expense excluding Financial Products

206

215

 

-

(9) 4

Other income (expense)

228

(44)

 

60

212 5

Consolidated profit before taxes

4,442

4,074

 

368

-

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

952

837

 

115

-

Profit of consolidated companies

3,490

3,237

 

253

-

Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

13

13

 

-

-

Equity in profit of Financial Products' subsidiaries

-

242

 

-

(242) 6

Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

3,503

3,492

 

253

(242)

Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

2

(9)

 

11

-

Profit 7

$ 3,501

$ 3,501

$

242 $

(242)

 

1 Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis.

2__Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from Machinery, Energy & Transportation.

3__Elimination of net expenses recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation paid to Financial Products.

4__Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and Machinery, Energy & Transportation.

 

5 Elimination of discount recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products.

6 Elimination of Financial Products' profit due to equity method of accounting.

 

7 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

 

17

Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)

Sales and revenues:

Consolidated

Supplemental Consolidating Data

Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation 1

 

Financial
Products

Consolidating Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 25,429

$ 25,429

$

- $

-

Revenues of Financial Products

1,441

-

 

1,660

2

(219)

Total sales and revenues

26,870

25,429

 

1,660

(219)

Operating costs:

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

17,988

17,988

 

-

-

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,716

2,310

 

412

3

(6)

Research and development expenses

905

905

 

-

-

Interest expense of Financial Products

348

-

 

364

4

(16)

Other operating (income) expenses

638

37

 

616

(15) 3

Total operating costs

22,595

21,240

 

1,392

(37)

Operating profit

4,275

4,189

 

268

(182)

Interest expense excluding Financial Products

203

223

 

-

(20) 4

Other income (expense)

248

81

 

5

162 5

Consolidated profit before taxes

4,320

4,047

 

273

-

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

962

898

 

64

-

Profit of consolidated companies

3,358

3,149

 

209

-

Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

14

14

 

-

-

Equity in profit of Financial Products' subsidiaries

-

200

 

-

(200) 6

Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

3,372

3,363

 

209

(200)

Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

-

(9)

 

9

-

Profit 7

$ 3,372

$ 3,372

$

200 $

(200)

 

1 Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis.

2 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from Machinery, Energy & Transportation.

3 Elimination of net expenses recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation paid to Financial Products.

4 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and Machinery, Energy & Transportation.

5 Elimination of discount recorded by Machinery, Energy & Transportation on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between Machinery,

Energy & Transportation and Financial Products.

6 Elimination of Financial Products' profit due to equity method of accounting.

7 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

 

18

Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Cash Flow
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)

 

Cash flow from operating activities:

Consolidated

Supplemental Consolidating Data

Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation 1

 

Financial Products

 

Consolidating Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 3,503

$ 3,492

$

253

$

(242) 2

Adjustments for non-cash items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

1,288

855

 

433

 

-

Undistributed profit of Financial Products

-

(242)

 

-

 

242 3

Other

440

264

 

(51)

 

227 4

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Receivables - trade and other

(166)

161

 

(5)

 

(322) 4,

Inventories

(487)

(489)

 

-

 

2 4

Accounts payable

134

(94)

 

279

 

(51) 4

Accrued expenses

151

158

 

(5)

 

(2) 4

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

(979)

(978)

 

(1)

 

-

Customer advances

14

18

 

-

 

(4) 4

Other assets - net

(221)

(228)

 

57

 

(50) 4

Other liabilities - net

32

(97)

 

75

 

54 4

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

3,709

2,820

 

1,035

 

(146)

Cash flow from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others

(479)

(468)

 

(11)

 

-

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(746)

(24)

 

(725)

 

3 4

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

422

97

 

367

 

(42) 4

Additions to finance receivables

(6,181)

-

 

(7,027)

 

846 5

Collections of finance receivables

5,902

-

 

6,548

 

(646) 5

Net intercompany purchased receivables

-

-

 

15

 

(15) 5

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

119

-

 

119

 

-

Net intercompany borrowings

-

213

 

1

 

(214) 6

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
  1.     

(3)

 

-

 

-

Proceeds from sale of securities

170

13

 

157

 

-

Investments in securities

(243)

(12)

 

(231)

 

-

Other - net

(40)

(9)

 

(31)

 

-

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(1,079)

(193)

 

(818)

 

(68)

Cash flow from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends paid

(986)

(986)

 

-

 

-

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

39

39

 

-

 

-

Common shares repurchased

(2,105)

(2,105)

 

-

 

-

Net intercompany borrowings

-

(1)

 

(213)

 

214 6

Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days

5,340

-

 

5,340

 

-

Payments on debt > 90 days

(4,901)

(4)

 

(4,897)

 

-

Short-term borrowings - net < 90 days

(436)

-

 

(436)

 

-

Other - net

(2)

(2)

 

-

 

-

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(3,051)

(3,059)

 

(206)

 

214

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(10)

(8)

 
  1.                 

 

-

Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash

(431)

(440)

 

9

 

-

Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period

7,890

6,994

 

896

 

-

Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period

$ 7,459

$ 6,554

$

905

$

-

 

 

1 Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis.

2 Elimination of Financial Products' profit after tax due to equity method of accounting.

3 Elimination of non-cash adjustment for the undistributed earnings from Financial Products.

4 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

5 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

6 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products.

 

(more)

 

19

Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Cash Flow
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)

Cash flow from operating activities:

Consolidated

Supplemental Consolidating Data

 

Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation 1

 

Financial Products

 

Consolidating Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 3,372

$ 3,363

$

209

$

(200)

2

Adjustments for non-cash items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

1,367

933

 

434

 

-

 

Undistributed profit of Financial Products

-

(200)

 

-

 

200

3

Other

446

197

 

61

 

188

4

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Receivables - trade and other

(703)

136

 

(74)

 

(765)

4, 5

Inventories

(1,208)

(1,186)

 

-

 

(22)

4

Accounts payable

545

570

 

(56)

 

31

4

Accrued expenses

(31)

(40)

 

9

 

-

 

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

(768)

(745)

 

(23)

 

-

 

Customer advances

(54)

(54)

 

-

 

-

 

Other assets - net

174

176

 

(10)

 

8

4

Other liabilities - net

(57)

(118)

 

69

 

(8)

4

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

3,083

3,032

 

619

 

(568)

 

Cash flow from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others

(645)

(550)

 

(95)

 

-

 

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(883)

(4)

 

(919)

 

40

4

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

539

93

 

461

 

(15)

4

Additions to finance receivables

(6,143)

-

 

(6,823)

 

680

5, 7

Collections of finance receivables

5,405

-

 

6,144

 

(739)

5

Net intercompany purchased receivables

-

-

 

(608)

 

608

5

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

124

-

 

124

 

-

 

Net intercompany borrowings

-

112

 

-

 

(112)

6

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(348)

(348)

 

-

 

-

 

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

12

18

 

-

 

(6)

7

Proceeds from sale of securities

168

10

 

158

 

-

 

Investments in securities

(318)

(19)

 

(299)

 

-

 

Other - net

21

24

 

(4)

 

1

8

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(2,068)

(664)

 

(1,861)

 

457

 

Cash flow from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends paid

(933)

(933)

 

-

 

-

 

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

256

256

 

1

 

(1)

8

Common shares repurchased

(1,250)

(1,250)

 

-

 

-

 

Net intercompany borrowings

-

-

 

(112)

 

112

6

Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days

4,307

-

 

4,307

 

-

 

Payments on debt > 90 days

(4,436)
  1.                 

 

(4,433)

 

-

 

Short-term borrowings - net < 90 days

1,487

34

 

1,453

 

-

 

Other - net

(4)
  1.                 

 

-

 

-

 

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(573)

(1,900)

 

1,216

 

111

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(68)

(61)

 

(7)

 

-

 

Increase (decrease) in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash

374

407

 

(33)

 

-

 

Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at beginning of period

8,320

7,416

 

904

 

-

 

Cash and short-term investments and restricted cash at end of period

$ 8,694

$ 7,823

$

871

$

-

 

 

1 Represents Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries with Financial Products accounted for on the equity basis.

2 Elimination of Financial Products' profit after tax due to equity method of accounting.

3 Elimination of non-cash adjustment for the undistributed earnings from Financial Products.

4 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

5 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

6 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from Machinery, Energy & Transportation and Financial Products.

7 Elimination of proceeds received from Financial Products related to Machinery, Energy & Transportation's sale of businesses and investments.

8 Elimination of change in investment and common stock related to Financial Products.

(more)

 

20

 

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

Adjusted Profit Per Share

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of two significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of a discrete tax benefit related to U.S. tax reform in the first quarter of 2019, and 2018 restructuring costs, which were incurred to generate longer-term benefits. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019, excluding a mark-to-market gain or loss for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans along with any other discrete items.

Reconciliations of adjusted profit per share to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, diluted profit per share, are as follows:

 

 

Second Quarter

Outlook

2018

2019

Previous1

Current2

Profit per share

$2.82

$2.83

$12.06-$13.06

$12.06-$13.06

Per share U.S. tax reform impact

-

-

($0.31)

($0.31)

Per share restructuring costs3

$0.15

-

-

-

Adjusted profit per share

$2.97

$2.83

$11.75-$12.75

$11.75-$12.75

1 Profit per share outlook range as of April 24, 2019.

2 Profit per share outlook range as of July 24, 2019. The company expects to be at the lower end of this range.

3 At estimated annual tax rate of 24%. 2019 restructuring costs are not material.

 

#

Fichier PDF dépôt réglementaire

Titre du document : Caterpillar Inc.: Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
Document : http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=CSRFGOUUCI

Langue : Français
Entreprise : Caterpillar Inc.
510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100
60015 Deerfield, Illinois
États-Unis
Téléphone : 224-551-4000
Internet : www.caterpillar.com
ISIN : US1491231015
Ticker Euronext : CATR
Catégorie AMF : Informations privilégiées / Communiqué sur comptes, résultats
EQS News ID : 846415
 
Fin du communiqué EQS News-Service

846415  24-Juil-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=846415&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
