Cegedim : 2019 - 19 SEPTEMBER Regulated information Release of its Half Year Financial Report More info

PRESS RELEASE
Financial Information
Cegedim:
Release of its Half-Year Financial Report
Boulogne-Billancourt, September 20, 2019
Cegedim, an innovative technology and services company, announces that its Financial report for the 1stHalf of 2019is available free of charge in English and in French:
-
At the company headquarters
Cegedim, Financial Department,137 rue d'Aguesseau, 92100 Boulogne Billancourt
https://www.cegedim.com/finance/documentation/Pages/reports.aspx
-
on Cegedim IR, the Group's financial communications app available on iOS and Android in English and in French
To download the app, visithttps://www.cegedim.fr/finance/profil/Pages/CegedimIR.aspx.
About Cegedim:
Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 4,500 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €468 million in 2018. Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).
To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.com
And follow Cegedim on Twitter: @CegedimGroup, LinkedInand Facebook.
|
Aude Balleydier
|
Jan Eryk Umiastowski
|
Agnès Gilbert
|
|
Cegedim
|
Cegedim
|
For Madis Phileo
|
Follow Cegedim:
|
Media Relations
|
Chief Investment Officer
|
|
|
and Communications Manager
|
and head of Investor Relations
|
Media Relations
|
|
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81
|
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 33 36
|
Tel: +33 (0)6 84 61 30 71
|
|
aude.balleydier@cegedim.com
|
janeryk.umiastowski@cegedim.com
|
agnes.gilbert@madisphileo.com
|
|
|
|
|
Cegedim
137 rue d'Aguesseau, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt Tel: +33 (0)1 49 09 22 00
www.cegedim.com
|
Public company with share capital of 13,336,506.43 euros
|
|
SIREN 350 422 622
|
|
R. C. S. Nanterre B 350 422 622
|
Page 1