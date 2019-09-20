Cegedim : 2019 - 19 SEPTEMBER Regulated information Release of its Half Year Financial Report More info

Connexion
CEGEDIM

(CGM)
Cegedim : 2019 - 19 SEPTEMBER Regulated information Release of its Half Year Financial Report

0
20/09/2019 | 00:23

PRESS RELEASE

Financial Information

Cegedim:

Release of its Half-Year Financial Report

Boulogne-Billancourt, September 20, 2019

Cegedim, an innovative technology and services company, announces that its Financial report for the 1stHalf of 2019is available free of charge in English and in French:

  • At the company headquarters

Cegedim, Financial Department,137 rue d'Aguesseau, 92100 Boulogne Billancourt

  • on its website

https://www.cegedim.com/finance/documentation/Pages/reports.aspx

  • on Cegedim IR, the Group's financial communications app available on iOS and Android in English and in French

To download the app, visithttps://www.cegedim.fr/finance/profil/Pages/CegedimIR.aspx.

About Cegedim:

Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 4,500 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €468 million in 2018. Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).

To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.com

And follow Cegedim on Twitter: @CegedimGroup, LinkedInand Facebook.

Aude Balleydier

Jan Eryk Umiastowski

Agnès Gilbert

Cegedim

Cegedim

For Madis Phileo

Follow Cegedim:

Media Relations

Chief Investment Officer

and Communications Manager

and head of Investor Relations

Media Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 33 36

Tel: +33 (0)6 84 61 30 71

aude.balleydier@cegedim.com

janeryk.umiastowski@cegedim.com

agnes.gilbert@madisphileo.com

Cegedim

137 rue d'Aguesseau, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt Tel: +33 (0)1 49 09 22 00

www.cegedim.com

Public company with share capital of 13,336,506.43 euros

SIREN 350 422 622

R. C. S. Nanterre B 350 422 622

Page 1

La Sté Cegedim SA a publié ce contenu, le 19 septembre 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le19 septembre 2019 22:22:01 UTC.

Données financières (EUR)
CA 2019 493 M
EBIT 2019 35,7 M
Résultat net 2019 18,1 M
Dette 2019 103 M
Rendement 2019 1,79%
PER 2019 21,4x
PER 2020 17,3x
VE / CA2019 1,00x
VE / CA2020 0,94x
Capitalisation 388 M
Graphique CEGEDIM
Durée : Période :
Cegedim : Graphique analyse technique Cegedim | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CEGEDIM
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 28,83  €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 28,00  €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 21,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 2,98%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -25,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Jean-Claude Labrune Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sandrine Debroise Chief Financial Officer & Director
Philippe Hamon Head-Research & Development
Pierre Louis Maurice Marucchi Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Labrune Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CEGEDIM41.77%429
ORACLE CORPORATION16.41%172 835
SAP AG24.81%143 280
INTUIT36.28%69 770
SERVICENOW INC49.31%49 837
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.47.47%20 668
