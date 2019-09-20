Cegedim : 2019 - 19 SEPTEMBER Regulated information Release of its Half Year Financial Report More info

PRESS RELEASE

Cegedim:

Release of its Half-Year Financial Report

Boulogne-Billancourt, September 20, 2019

Cegedim, an innovative technology and services company, announces that its Financial report for the 1stHalf of 2019is available free of charge in English and in French:

About Cegedim:

Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 4,500 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €468 million in 2018. Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).

To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.com

And follow Cegedim on Twitter: @CegedimGroup, LinkedInand Facebook.

