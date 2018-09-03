Connexion
Cegereal, la foncière 100% bureaux : Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel 2018

03/09/2018 | 17:21

CeGeREAL
Société anonyme à Conseil d'administration
au capital de 66.862.500 euros
Siège social : 42, rue de Bassano
75008 Paris
422 800 029 RCS Paris

Paris, le 3 septembre 2018

COMMUNIQUE DE MISE A DISPOSITION

DU RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL AU 30 JUIN 2018

La société annonce avoir mis le 3 septembre 2018 à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018.

Ce document est disponible sur le site Internet de CeGeREAL (www.cegereal.com), rubrique Média Center / Rapports.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Cegereal SA via Globenewswire
