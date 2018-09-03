Cegereal, la foncière 100% bureaux : Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel 2018

CeGeREAL

Société anonyme à Conseil d'administration

au capital de 66.862.500 euros

Siège social : 42, rue de Bassano

75008 Paris

422 800 029 RCS Paris

Paris, le 3 septembre 2018

COMMUNIQUE DE MISE A DISPOSITION

DU RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL AU 30 JUIN 2018

La société annonce avoir mis le 3 septembre 2018 à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018.

Ce document est disponible sur le site Internet de CeGeREAL (www.cegereal.com), rubrique Média Center / Rapports.

