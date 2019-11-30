| Nom
|1er Jan
|3 ans
|Notation
|Taille
|ACA France I
|23.34%
|12.68%
|NC
|3 M EUR
|ACA France R
|22.17%
|9.50%
|NC
|7 M EUR
|Actions 21 A
|21.59%
|4.09%
|NC
|11 M EUR
|Actions 21 I
|22.69%
|6.61%
|NC
|8 M EUR
|Actions 21 L
|23.13%
|0.00%
|NC
|22 M EUR
|Actions France M A/I
|16.57%
|-4.86%
|NC
|246 M EUR
|AIS Mandarine Opportunités I
|27.37%
|21.23%
|NC
|0 M EUR
|AIS Mandarine Opportunités P
|25.73%
|16.98%
|NC
|184 M EUR
|Allianz Actio France C/D
|27.43%
|32.78%
|NC
|36 M EUR
|Allianz Actions Aéquitas MC
|25.09%
|0.00%
|NC
|3 M EUR