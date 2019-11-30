Stratégie du fonds géré par DNCA FINANCE L'objectif de gestion est la recherche d'une performance sur la durée de placement recommandée supérieure à l'indice CAC 40 calculé dividendes réinvestis.

Performances du fonds : Centifolia D A/I

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 30-12-2019 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +15.38% +1.9% +3.17% +5.51% +16.72% +9.28% +261.92% Catégorie 31.13% 1.7% 7.33% 9.56% 32.47% 31.85% - Indice 29.24% 1.3% 5.41% 8.22% 29.24% 31.52% -

