Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  CGG    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG (CGG)
CGG : Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de drotis de vote et d'actions composant le capital

10/12/2018 | 15:08

CGG

Société anonyme au capital de 7 099 443 euros
Siège social : Tour Maine Montparnasse
33 avenue du Maine 75015 Paris
969 202 241 R.C.S. Paris

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote
et d'actions composant le capital social

Article 223-16 Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

 

Date d'arrêté des informations

  		 

Nombre total d'actions composant le capital 		 

Nombre
de droits de vote théoriques
 

5 décembre 2018

  		 

709 944 398 		 

709 998 319



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: CGG via Globenewswire
Données financières ($)
CA 2018 1 422 M
EBIT 2018 -13,5 M
Résultat net 2018 215 M
Dette 2018 817 M
Rendement 2018 -
PER 2018 -
PER 2019
VE / CA 2018 1,30x
VE / CA 2019 1,24x
Capitalisation 1 038 M
Graphique CGG
CGG : Graphique analyse technique CGG | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique CGG
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Objectif de cours Moyen 2,63 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 80%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Salle Chairman
Pascal Rouiller Group Chief Operating Officer & SEVP-Equipment
Yuri Baidoukov Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Don Pham Executive Vice President-Technology
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CGG-29.61%1 038
PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA5.35%697
SPECTRUM ASA6.23%263
MAGSEIS ASA-2.78%174
SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC-53.57%43
ELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES ASA-66.67%22
