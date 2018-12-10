CGG : Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de drotis de vote et d'actions composant le capital

CGG

Société anonyme au capital de 7 099 443 euros

Siège social : Tour Maine Montparnasse

33 avenue du Maine 75015 Paris

969 202 241 R.C.S. Paris

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote

et d'actions composant le capital social

Article 223-16 Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers





Date d'arrêté des informations







Nombre total d'actions composant le capital



Nombre

de droits de vote théoriques



5 décembre 2018







709 944 398



709 998 319





