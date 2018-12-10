CGG : Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de drotis de vote et d'actions composant le capital

CGG
Société anonyme au capital de 7 099 443 euros
Siège social : Tour Maine Montparnasse
33 avenue du Maine 75015 Paris
969 202 241 R.C.S. Paris
Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote
et d'actions composant le capital social
Article 223-16 Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers
|
Date d'arrêté des informations
|
Nombre total d'actions composant le capital
|
Nombre
de droits de vote théoriques
|
5 décembre 2018
|
709 944 398
|
709 998 319
