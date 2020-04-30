Stratégie du fonds géré par L'OPCVM a pour objectif de gestion de répliquer la performance de l'indice NIKKEI 225 Net Total Return, couvert contre le risque de change, quelle que soit son évolution. L'OPCVM est un fonds à gestion indicielle et aura pour objectif de maintenir l'écart de suivi entre l'évolution de sa valeur liquidative et celle de l'indice à un niveau inférieur à 2%, ou 15% de la volatilité de l'indice de référence.

Performances du fonds : CM-CIC Indiciel Japon 225 C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 18-05-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -14.39% +1.29% -12.44% -13.42% -4.59% +4.32% +2.45% Catégorie 5.78% -2.25% 5.65% 1.86% 3.47% -3.69% -

