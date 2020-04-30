|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par
L'OPCVM a pour objectif de gestion de répliquer la performance de l'indice NIKKEI 225 Net Total Return, couvert contre le risque de change, quelle que soit son évolution. L'OPCVM est un fonds à gestion indicielle et aura pour objectif de maintenir l'écart de suivi entre l'évolution de sa valeur liquidative et celle de l'indice à un niveau inférieur à 2%, ou 15% de la volatilité de l'indice de référence.
|
|Performances du fonds : CM-CIC Indiciel Japon 225 C
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 18-05-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-14.39%
|+1.29%
|-12.44%
|-13.42%
|-4.59%
|+4.32%
|+2.45%
|Catégorie
|
5.78%
|
-2.25%
|
5.65%
|
1.86%
|
3.47%
|
-3.69%
|
-
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Secteur Autres
|
|
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
|
|
|Société de gestion
|ND
|Date de création
|06-02-2007
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|OUI
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|06-02-2007
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Non Classifié
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions Secteur Autres
|
Zone d'investissement
|Japon
|
Benchmark
|Nikkei 225 NR Hdg EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|52 M EUR au 30-04-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel
|Commisaire aux comptes
|KPMG (France)
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|16.99%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.23
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|4.32%