Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Fonds  >  CM-CIC Indiciel Japon 225 C       FR0010415448

CM-CIC INDICIEL JAPON 225 C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 18/05
153.68 EUR   +0.51%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par
L'OPCVM a pour objectif de gestion de répliquer la performance de l'indice NIKKEI 225 Net Total Return, couvert contre le risque de change, quelle que soit son évolution. L'OPCVM est un fonds à gestion indicielle et aura pour objectif de maintenir l'écart de suivi entre l'évolution de sa valeur liquidative et celle de l'indice à un niveau inférieur à 2%, ou 15% de la volatilité de l'indice de référence.
Performances du fonds : CM-CIC Indiciel Japon 225 C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 18-05-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -14.39% +1.29% -12.44% -13.42% -4.59% +4.32% +2.45%
Catégorie 5.78% -2.25% 5.65% 1.86% 3.47% -3.69% -
Plus
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Secteur Autres
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
123Capital PME A0.00%-72.31%NC27 M EUR
123Expansion II A A/I0.00%-52.49%NC15 M EUR
123Expansion III A0.00%-65.63%NC12 M EUR
123ISF 2013 A A/I0.00%12.90%NC38 M EUR
123ISF 2014 A A/I0.00%2.17%NC48 M EUR
123Multinova IV Dynamique A0.00%54.91%NC37 M EUR
123Multinova IV Equilibre A A/I0.00%55.20%NC18 M EUR
123Transmission A0.00%-80.66%NC22 M EUR
1618 Investment World Equity EUR Hedged-5.56%-2.19%NC0 M EUR
20UGS Fiera Global Equity A EUR acc-12.07%16.64%NC0 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion ND
Date de création 06-02-2007

Gérant Depuis
Nicolas Devant 26-10-2007
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 06-02-2007
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Secteur Autres
Zone d'investissement Japon
Benchmark Nikkei 225 NR Hdg EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 52 M EUR au 30-04-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel
Commisaire aux comptes KPMG (France)
Volatilité au 30-04-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 16.99%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.23
Performance moyenne 3 ans 4.32%
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group