CNIM

CNIM

(COM)
Lebanon Waste Management Expo (9-10 avril) : suivez les conférences des experts CNIM

08/04/2019 | 13:30

Le salon Waste Management Lebanon Expo se déroule du mardi 9 au jeudi 11 avril 2019 au Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace.

Retrouvez-nous en tant qu'exposant et suivez les conférences de nos experts, mercredi 10 avril,

  • à 9h20, ' Myths and Hoaxes on Waste-to-Energy: The Environmental Impact of Technological Evolution ' :
    Intervention de Mohamed Belkacemi, Area Manager, CNIM (France)
  • à 14h40 ' Environmental Monitoring Practices in Combustion-based Waste-to-Energy Plants in Europe' :
    Intervention d'Hubert de Chefdebien, Deputy President, Confederation of European Waste-to-Energy Plants (CEWEP), Board Member of SVDU et Directeur Relations Institutionnelles Environnement & Energie, CNIM France

L'inscription à la conférence se fait en ligne sur la page https://www.wastemgmtexpo.com/delegateRegistrationForm.php

La Sté CNIM - Constructions Industrielles de la Méditerranée SA a publié ce contenu, le 08 avril 2019
08 avril 2019

