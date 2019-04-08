Lebanon Waste Management Expo (9-10 avril) : suivez les conférences des experts CNIM

Le salon Waste Management Lebanon Expo se déroule du mardi 9 au jeudi 11 avril 2019 au Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace.
Retrouvez-nous en tant qu'exposant et suivez les conférences de nos experts, mercredi 10 avril,
-
à 9h20, ' Myths and Hoaxes on Waste-to-Energy: The Environmental Impact of Technological Evolution ' :
Intervention de Mohamed Belkacemi, Area Manager, CNIM (France)
-
à 14h40 ' Environmental Monitoring Practices in Combustion-based Waste-to-Energy Plants in Europe' :
Intervention d'Hubert de Chefdebien, Deputy President, Confederation of European Waste-to-Energy Plants (CEWEP), Board Member of SVDU et Directeur Relations Institutionnelles Environnement & Energie, CNIM France
L'inscription à la conférence se fait en ligne sur la page https://www.wastemgmtexpo.com/delegateRegistrationForm.php
