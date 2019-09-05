Colruyt : est un partenaire de test dans le cadre du projet H2Haul

Colruyt Group est un partenaire actif dans le cadre du projet H2Haul. En tant qu'utilisateur final impliqué, Colruyt Group testera un camion en l'utilisant pour ses opérations logistiques journalières. Étant donné la diversité du groupe, nous serons en mesure de le tester dans le cadre d'utilisations très variées. Notre objectif est d'acquérir des connaissances et de l'expérience afin de prouver que la technologie utilisant l'hydrogène peut être efficace dans la logistique lourde. Nous sommes convaincus du rôle important que l'hydrogène vert jouera à l'avenir en tant qu'option durable: renouvelable et sans émission de CO2. Nous sommes très enthousiastes quant à ce projet test quiintègre la technologie utilisant l'hydrogène dans le but de rendre le secteur de la logistique lourde plus durable. Vous trouverez le communiqué de presse du projet H2Haul ci-dessous.

Leading European truck manufacturers, fuel cell suppliers, and hydrogen refuelling infrastructure providers announce collaboration to develop and test fleets of zero emission trucks and hydrogen refuelling stations.

Today a European consortium announced the launch of the H2Haul project in which two European manufacturers (IVECO, supported by sister company FPT Industrial, and VDL) will design, build, and test three new types of fuel cell electric heavy duty trucks, including rigid and articulated vehicles up to 44 tonnes. Fuel cell systems for the vehicles will be provided by three different suppliers - ElringKlinger, Hydrogenics, and Powercell - and the project will make a significant contribution towards preparing the market for further deployment of the technology in the 2020s.

A total of 16 vehicles will be tested in real-world operations at sites in Belgium, France, Germany, and Switzerland. The innovative hydrogen refuelling stations to be deployed will offer rapid, high capacity fuelling and thus support the demonstration of how fuel cell trucks can operate as direct replacements for diesel vehicles.

The project, coordinated by Element Energy, has been made possible by a grant of €12m from the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking (FCH JU).

Ben Madden, Director of Element Energy, said 'There is a growing need for zero emission vehicles across all transport modes, and fuel cell electric trucks offer the potential to make a significant contribution to decarbonising the HGV sector when refuelled with renewable hydrogen. The H2Haul project is strategically important to Europe's zero emission truck sector as it brings together several leading suppliers who will develop and test the vehicles and infrastructure required for hydrogen-fuelled HGVs to become a mainstream choice for logistics solutions providers seeking to reduce the environmental impact of their operations.'

Background Information:

About the H2Haul project:

The H2Haul project (Hydrogen fuel cell trucks for heavy-duty, zero emission logistics) is a Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking (FCH JU) grant funded (€12m) project deploying 16 zero emission fuel cell trucks in four demonstration sites. The project will run for five years from 2019 and is co-financed by the FCH 2 JU under the European Union - Horizon 2020 framework programme for research and innovation under the project number 826236.

The following organisations are participating in the H2Haul project: Air Liquide, Element Energy Limited, ElringKlinger, Eoly, FPT Industrial, Hydrogen Europe, Hydrogenics, IRU Projects, IVECO, Powercell Sweden, THINKSTEP, VDL Enabling Transport Solutions, WaterstofNet. The trucks will be operated by BMW (DHL), Coop, Colruyt Group, Carrefour, and Air Liquide.

About the FCH JU:

The Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking (FCH JU) is a unique public private partnership supporting research, technological development and demonstration (RTD) activities in fuel cell and hydrogen energy technologies in Europe. Its aim is to accelerate the market introduction of these technologies, realising their potential as an instrument in achieving a carbon-lean energy system.

The three members of the FCH JU are the European Commission, fuel cell and hydrogen industries represented by Hydrogen Europe and the research community represented by the research grouping Hydrogen Europe Research.

Website: http://www.fch.europa.eu/

About Element Energy:

Element Energy Limited is a leading low carbon energy consultancy that provides services across a wide range of sectors: transport, power generation, energy networks, and the built environment. Element Energy has worked in the hydrogen and fuel cell sector for nearly two decades and has expertise in the initiation and coordination of innovative demonstration projects.

Website: http://www.element-energy.co.uk