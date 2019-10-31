Connexion
Comgest Growth America EUR R Acc       IE00B6X2JP23

COMGEST GROWTH AMERICA EUR R ACC
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 21/11
24.32 EUR   -0.29%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Stratégie du fonds géré par COMGEST ASSET MANAGEMENT INTL LTD
Le Compartiment a pour objectif de créer un portefeuille géré de manière professionnelle et composé, de l'avis de la Société de Gestion, de sociétés de qualité et de croissance sur le long terme, qui ont leur siège social ou exercent leurs principales activités en Amérique.
Performances du fonds : Comgest Growth America EUR R Acc
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 21-11-2019
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +26.8% +2.31% +2.36% +8.14% +20.34% +42.22% +277.22%
Catégorie 31.66% 4.82% 5.15% 9.54% 26.21% 50.34% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Comgest Growth America EUR R Acc26.80%42.22%21M EUR2%
Comgest Growth America USD I Acc28.12%47.60%94M USD0.75%
Comgest Growth America EUR I H Acc20.90%0.00%NC1M EUR0.75%
Comgest Growth America EUR Z Acc28.13%45.44%6M EUR0.8%
Comgest Growth America GBP U Acc0.00%0.00%NC0M GBP0.75%
Comgest Growth America USD Acc27.31%44.27%72M USD1.5%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Etats-Unis Gdes Cap. Croissance
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
AAF-Alger US Equities A 30.15%58.55%NC19 M EUR
AAF-Alger US Equities C 31.19%62.84%NC253 M EUR
AAF-Alger US Equities D 31.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AAF-Alger US Equities F 31.07%62.26%NC10 M EUR
AAF-Alger US Equities R EUR Acc0.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AAF-Alger US Equities R2 EUR Acc0.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AAF-Loomis US Equities A 26.68%49.44%NC20 M EUR
AAF-Loomis US Equities C 27.69%53.56%NC82 M EUR
AAF-Loomis US Equities D 27.51%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AAF-Loomis US Equities F 27.57%52.93%NC15 M EUR
Gestion
Société de gestion Comgest Asset Management Intl Ltd
Date de création 14-06-2012

Gérant Depuis
Christophe Nagy 01-01-2009
Joshua Veit 01-10-2015
Justin Streeter 24-04-2019
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 14-06-2012
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique Open Ended Investment Company
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Etats-Unis Gdes Cap. Croissance
Zone d'investissement Etats-Unis
Benchmark S&P 500 NR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part 21 M EUR au 31-10-2019
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur RBC Investor Services Bank S.A. (Dublin)
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte & Touche
Volatilité au 31-10-2019
Ecart-type 3 ans 10.88%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 1.25
Performance moyenne 3 ans 42.22%
