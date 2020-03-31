Connexion
COMGEST GROWTH EUROPE OPPS EUR R ACC
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture  - 08/04
33.6 EUR   +1.45%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par COMGEST ASSET MANAGEMENT INTL LTD
Le Compartiment a pour objectif de créer un portefeuille géré de manière professionnelle et composé, de l'avis de la Société de Gestion, d'Opportunités de placement qui ont leur siège social ou exercent leurs principales activités en « Greater Europe » (Europe au sens large). La construction du portefeuille fera appel à une sélection d'action selon une approche purement ascendante.
Performances du fonds : Comgest Growth Europe Opps EUR R Acc
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 08-04-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -11.11% -7.97% -11.74% -2.5% -2.67% +17.07% +240.46%
Catégorie -20.42% -4.61% -20.81% -11.4% -10.78% -3.01% -
Indice 16.69% 0.33% 8.14% 5.33% 1.52% 29.72% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Comgest Growth Europe Opps EUR Acc-10.96%18.86%194M EUR1.5%
Comgest Growth Europe Opps EUR R Acc-11.11%17.07%52M EUR2%
Comgest Growth Europe Opps EUR I Acc-10.87%20.65%454M EUR1%
Comgest Growth Europe Opps EUR Dis-10.98%18.87%18M EUR1.5%
Comgest Growth Europe Opps EUR Z Acc-10.88%20.30%40M EUR1.05%
Comgest Growth Europe Opps GBP U Acc0.00%0.00%NC0M GBP0%
Gestion
Société de gestion Comgest Asset Management Intl Ltd
Date de création 15-11-2013

Gérant Depuis
Franz Weis 07-08-2009
Eva Fornadi 07-08-2009
Denis Lepadatu 29-05-2019
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 15-11-2013
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique Open Ended Investment Company
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Europe Flex Cap
Zone d'investissement Europe
Benchmark MSCI Europe NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 52 M EUR au 31-03-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur RBC Investor Services Bank S.A. (Dublin)
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte Ireland LLP
Volatilité au 31-03-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 16.41%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.34
Performance moyenne 3 ans 17.07%
