Stratégie du fonds géré par COMGEST ASSET MANAGEMENT INTL LTD Le Compartiment a pour objectif de créer un portefeuille géré de manière professionnelle et composé, de l'avis de la Société de Gestion, d'Opportunités de placement qui ont leur siège social ou exercent leurs principales activités en « Greater Europe » (Europe au sens large). La construction du portefeuille fera appel à une sélection d'action selon une approche purement ascendante.

Performances du fonds : Comgest Growth Europe Opps EUR R Acc

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 08-04-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -11.11% -7.97% -11.74% -2.5% -2.67% +17.07% +240.46% Catégorie -20.42% -4.61% -20.81% -11.4% -10.78% -3.01% - Indice 16.69% 0.33% 8.14% 5.33% 1.52% 29.72% -

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.