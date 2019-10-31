Connexion
COMGEST GROWTH INDIA EUR R ACC
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 21/11
38.02 EUR   -0.73%
Stratégie du fonds géré par COMGEST ASSET MANAGEMENT INTL LTD
Le Compartiment a pour objectif de créer un portefeuille géré de manière professionnelle et se composant principalement, de l'avis de la Société de Gestion, de sociétés bien gérées et présentant un bon potentiel de croissance sur le long terme, ayant leur siège social ou exerçant leurs principales activités en Inde.
Performances du fonds : Comgest Growth India EUR R Acc
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 21-11-2019
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +2.51% +1.39% +6.2% +2.01% +7.19% +9.82% +60.84%
Catégorie 7.1% 1.85% 8.29% 0.77% 11.89% 22.61% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Comgest Growth India EUR R Acc2.51%9.82%8M EUR2.5%
Comgest Growth India EUR I Acc3.63%13.99%22M EUR1.25%
Comgest Growth India USD X Acc4.79%0.00%NC28M USD0%
Comgest Growth India USD Acc3.16%12.29%133M USD1.75%
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Comgest Asset Management Intl Ltd
Date de création 13-06-2012

Gérant Depuis
Wojciech Stanislawski 05-01-2005
Manish Shah 01-01-2017
Bhuvnesh Singh 05-09-2018
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 13-06-2012
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique Open Ended Investment Company
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Inde
Zone d'investissement Inde
Benchmark MSCI India NR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part 8 M EUR au 31-10-2019
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur RBC Investor Services Bank S.A. (Dublin)
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte & Touche
Volatilité au 31-10-2019
Ecart-type 3 ans 13.77%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.15
Performance moyenne 3 ans 9.82%
