|Stratégie du fonds géré par COMGEST ASSET MANAGEMENT INTL LTD
Le Compartiment a pour objectif de créer un portefeuille géré de manière professionnelle et se composant principalement, de l'avis de la Société de Gestion, de sociétés bien gérées et présentant un bon potentiel de croissance sur le long terme, ayant leur siège social ou exerçant leurs principales activités en Inde.
|Performances du fonds : Comgest Growth India EUR R Acc
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 21-11-2019
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+2.51%
|+1.39%
|+6.2%
|+2.01%
|+7.19%
|+9.82%
|+60.84%
|Catégorie
7.1%
1.85%
8.29%
0.77%
11.89%
22.61%
-
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|13-06-2012
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
Open Ended Investment Company
Catégorie AMF
Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar
Actions Inde
Zone d'investissement
|Inde
Benchmark
|MSCI India NR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|8 M EUR au 31-10-2019
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|RBC Investor Services Bank S.A. (Dublin)
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Deloitte & Touche
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|13.77%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.15
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|9.82%