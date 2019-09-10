BONDS : Covivio place un Green Bond de 500 mlns euros à 12 ans, coupon de 1,125%

PARIS (Agefi-Dow Jones)--Le groupe immobilier Covivio a annoncé mardi avoir placé sa deuxième émission obligataire "verte" (Green Bond) de 500 millions d'euros, à échéance 2031, offrant un coupon fixe de 1,125%. Cette émission servira à financer ou refinancer quatre projets de bureaux en cours de développement, dont deux restructurations : Jean Goujon à Paris 8ème (8.460 m2), IRO à Chatillon (25.600 m2), Silex à Lyon (30.900 m2) et The Sign à Milan (26.200 m2). (echalmet@agefi.fr) ed: JEB
