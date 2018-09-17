Covivio Hotels : place avec succès 350 M d’obligations à 7 ans et 1.875%...

Paris, le 17 septembre 2018

Covivio Hotels place avec succès 350 M€ d'obligations à 7 ans

et un coupon de 1.875%

Faisant suite à l'obtention d'une notation BBB perspective positive par S&P et un roadshow réalisé à Paris, Londres et Francfort, Covivio Hotels a procédé ce jour avec succès au placement de sa première émission obligataire publique de 350 M€, à échéance 2025, avec un coupon de 1,875%.

Ce succès démontre l'intérêt des investisseurs pour Covivio Hotels, leader de l'immobilier hôtelier en Europe, disposant d'un portefeuille européen de première qualité.

Ces obligations feront l'objet d'une demande d'admission aux négociations sur Euronext Paris avec un prospectus soumis au visa préalable de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers. Le règlement livraison et l'admission aux négociations des obligations sur Euronext Paris devraient intervenir le 24 septembre 2018.

Cette opération permet à Covivio Hotels de diversifier ses sources de financement, de rallonger la maturité de sa dette et d'en réduire le coût.

Ce communiqué et les informations qu'il contient ne constituent ni une offre de vente, ni la sollicitation d'un ordre d'achat ou de souscription des obligations dans un quelconque pays, en particulier aux Etats-Unis. Ils ne constituent non plus ni une offre de rachat ni une invitation à vendre les obligations, ni une invitation à participer à l'offre. La diffusion de ce communiqué peut, dans certains pays faire l'objet d'une réglementation spécifique et les personnes en possession de ce communiqué doivent s'informer des restrictions applicables et s'y conformer.

Paris, 17 September, 2018

Covivio Hotels successfully issues a €350 million 7-year Bond

with a 1.875% coupon

Following the assignment by Standard & Poor's of a rating BBB, outlook positive, and a roadshow in Paris, London and Frankfurt, Covivio Hotels has successfully priced its first public Bond issue of €350 million, maturing in 2025 and offering a 1.875% coupon.

This success demonstrates investors' interest in Covivio Hotels, European leader in Hotels Real Estate, with a top quality portfolio.

Application will be made to Euronext Paris S.A. for the notes to be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris and to the Autorité des Marchés Financiers for approval of the prospectus. Settlement and admission to trading on Euronext Paris of the notes should occur on September 24th 2018.

Thanks to this issue, Covivio Hotels can increase the diversity of its financing sources, lengthen the maturity of its debt and reduce its cost.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, nor a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe the notes in any country, in particular in the United States.

This press release and the information contained herein also do not constitute an offer to purchase nor a solicitation to sell the notes, nor an invitation to participate to the offer to purchase. The distribution of this press release may be restricted in some countries and be subject to specific regulations and persons in possession of this press release should inform themselves about and comply with any applicable restrictions.

