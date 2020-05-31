Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Fonds  >  CPR Credixx Active US High Yield P       FR0012735272

CPR CREDIXX ACTIVE US HIGH YIELD P
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 24/06
128.42 EUR   -0.84%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par CPR ASSET MANAGEMENT
Part P et Part I : L'objectif du FCP est de surperformer l'indicateur de référence BofA Merril Lynch US High Yield libellé en dollar et converti en euro (RI), sur la durée de placement recommandée. Part HP, Part HI-C et part HI-D : L'objectif du FCP est de surperformer l'indicateur de référence BofA Merril Lynch US High Yield hedged en euro (RI) (couvert contre le risque de change Dollar USD/euro), sur la durée de placement recommandée.
Performances du fonds : CPR Credixx Active US High Yield P
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 24-06-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -12.63% -0.69% +4.45% -13.56% -7.75% +8.05% +28.42%
Catégorie -4.04% 0.08% 14.55% -5.08% 0.7% 6.88% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
CPR Credixx Active US High Yield P-12.63%8.05%35M EUR1%
CPR Credixx Active US High Yield I-12.40%9.65%18M EUR0.5%
CPR Credixx Active US High Yield HP-13.72%-0.06%NC0M EUR1%
CPR Credixx Active US High Yield HI C-13.66%1.00%NC112M EUR0.5%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Obligations USD Haut Rendement
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
Aegon US High Yield Bond I EUR Acc-5.91%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Aegon US High Yield Bond I EUR H Acc0.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Aegon US High Yield Bond K EUR Acc-5.83%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Amundi Fds Pioneer US HY Bd A EUR C-8.55%1.94%NC10 M EUR
Amundi Fds Pioneer US HY Bd A EUR MD D-8.57%2.09%NC1 M EUR
Amundi Fds Pioneer US HY Bd C EUR C-8.92%-0.28%NC0 M EUR
Amundi Fds Pioneer US HY Bd E2 EUR C-8.51%2.71%NC0 M EUR
Amundi Fds Pioneer US HY Bd F EUR C-8.71%0.69%NC0 M EUR
Amundi Fds Pioneer US HY Bd H EUR C-7.98%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Amundi Fds Pioneer US HY Bd I2 EUR C-8.18%5.38%NC4 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion CPR Asset Management
Date de création 29-06-2015

Gérant Depuis
Julien Daire 29-06-2015
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 29-06-2015
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Obligations internationales
Catégorie Morningstar Obligations USD Haut Rendement
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark ICE BofA US High Yield TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 35 M EUR au 31-05-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes Ernst & Young & Autres
Volatilité au 31-05-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 11.61%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.38
Performance moyenne 3 ans 8.05%
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group