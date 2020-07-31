Stratégie du fonds géré par CPR ASSET MANAGEMENT Le FCP a pour objectif d'obtenir une performance supérieure à celle des marchés actions européens sur le long terme - cinq ans minimum - en tirant parti de la dynamique des valeurs européennes liées au vieillissement de la population.

Performances du fonds : CPR Silver Age P A/I

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 06-08-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -8.89% -2.52% +4.8% -11.87% +1.28% +1.18% +115.32% Catégorie -0.92% -0.16% 11.58% -4.34% 12.37% 19.73% -

Exposition sectorielle au 31-05-2020

Exposition par type d'actif au 31-05-2020 Long Court Nets Actions 98.27% 0.57% 97.7% Liquidités 36.89% 33.88% 3.01% Obligations 0.04% 0% 0.04% Autres 0.03% 0.78% 0.75%

