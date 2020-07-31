|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par CPR ASSET MANAGEMENT
Le FCP a pour objectif d'obtenir une performance supérieure à celle des marchés actions européens sur le long terme - cinq ans minimum - en tirant parti de la dynamique des valeurs européennes liées au vieillissement de la population.
|
|Performances du fonds : CPR Silver Age P A/I
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 06-08-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-8.89%
|-2.52%
|+4.8%
|-11.87%
|+1.28%
|+1.18%
|+115.32%
|Catégorie
|
-0.92%
|
-0.16%
|
11.58%
|
-4.34%
|
12.37%
|
19.73%
|
-
|
|
|Exposition sectorielle au 31-05-2020
|
|
|
|Exposition par type d'actif au 31-05-2020
|
|
|
|
|Long
|Court
|Nets
|Actions
|98.27%
|0.57%
|97.7%
|Liquidités
|36.89%
|33.88%
|3.01%
|Obligations
|0.04%
|0%
|0.04%
|Autres
|0.03%
|0.78%
|0.75%
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|OUI
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|22-12-2009
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Actions internationales
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions Europe Gdes Cap. Croissance
|
Zone d'investissement
|Europe
|
Benchmark
|MSCI Europe NR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|998 M EUR au 30-06-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Mazars
Boîte de style Morningstar
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|13.8%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.13
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|1.18%