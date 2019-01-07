Connexion
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA : BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE

07/01/2019 | 14:52

BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

Au titre du contrat confié par la société Crédit Agricole S.A. à Kepler Cheuvreux, à la date du 31 décembre 2018, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

- Titres :                   4.075.000
- Cash (€) :               2.729.762,14

Il est rappelé que lors du dernier bilan du 30 juin 2018, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

- Titres :                   2.940.000
- Cash (€) :               11.577.761,80
           



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: CREDIT AGRICOLE SA via Globenewswire
