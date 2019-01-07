CREDIT AGRICOLE SA : BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE

BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

Au titre du contrat confié par la société Crédit Agricole S.A. à Kepler Cheuvreux, à la date du 31 décembre 2018, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

- Titres : 4.075.000

- Cash (€) : 2.729.762,14

Il est rappelé que lors du dernier bilan du 30 juin 2018, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité :

- Titres : 2.940.000

- Cash (€) : 11.577.761,80



