CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL ALPES PROVENCE : Déclaration_Annulation_CCI_CAAP_21112018

CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL ALPES PROVENCE

Société coopérative à capital variable

25, Chemin des trois cyprès 13097 Aix en Provence Cedex 2

381 976 448 R.C.S Aix en Provence

Aix-en-Provence, le 21 novembre 2018

Suite à l'annulation de 12.804 certificats coopératifs d'investissement émis par CRCAM Alpes Provence, à compter du 22 novembre 2018, le nombre de titres en circulation est modifié comme suit :

- Ancien nombre de titres : 755.002

- Nombre de titres annulés : 12.804

- Nouveau nombre de titres : 742.198

- Motif : Annulation d'actions auto-détenues

- Libellé : CRCAM ALP.PROV.CCI

- Code Euronext : FR0000044323

- Mnémonique : CRAP

Le Crédit Agricole Alpes Provence vous informe que le document est disponible sur son site Internet : http://www.ca-alpesprovence.fr et a été transmis à l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: CRCAM Alpes Provence via Globenewswire

