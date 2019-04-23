CRCAM Alpes Provence : Mise à disposition des honoraires des contrôleurs légaux des comptes 2018

Communiqué Information réglementée
Le 23 avril 2019, Aix-en-Provence,
CRCAM Alpes Provence :
Mise à disposition des honoraires des contrôleurs légaux des
comptes de l'exercice 2018
Le Crédit Agricole Alpes Provence vous informe que le document est disponible sur son site Internet : www.ca-alpesprovence.fr et a été transmis à l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
Lien direct vers la rubrique « Informations financières et réglementées » :
