Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Crédit Agricole Alpes Provence    CRAP   FR0000044323

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE ALPES PROVENCE

(CRAP)
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

CRCAM Alpes Provence : Mise à disposition des honoraires des contrôleurs légaux des comptes 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
23/04/2019 | 13:41

Communiqué Information réglementée

 

Le 23 avril 2019, Aix-en-Provence,

CRCAM Alpes Provence :

Mise à disposition des honoraires des contrôleurs légaux des

comptes de l'exercice 2018

 

Le Crédit Agricole Alpes Provence vous informe que le document est disponible sur son site Internet : www.ca-alpesprovence.fr et a été transmis à l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

 

Lien direct vers la rubrique « Informations financières et réglementées » : 

https://www.ca-alpesprovence.net/informations/front/pdf/2019-04-23-13-00-04.pdf

 

   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NYSE Euronext Paris - Eurolist compartiment C - ISIN : FR0000044323

Responsable de l'Information Financière : Jérôme VUILLEMOT (Directeur Financier)

E-mail : jerome.vuillemot@ca-alpesprovence.fr

L'ensemble des informations réglementées sont disponibles sur le site internet www.ca-alpesprovence.fr


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: CRCAM Alpes Provence via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur CRÉDIT AGRICOLE ALPES PROV
13:41CRCAM ALPES PROVENCE : Mise à disposition des honoraires des contrôleurs légaux ..
GL
15/04CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE : Déclarations_Hebdomadaires_CAAP_S15-2019
GL
08/04CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE : Déclarations_Hebdomadaires_CAAP_S14-2019
GL
01/04CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE : Déclarations_Hebdomadaires_CAAP_S13-2019
GL
25/03CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE : Déclarations_Hebdomadaires_CAAP_S12-2019
GL
18/03CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE : Déclarations_Hebdomadaires_CAAP_S11-2019
GL
15/03CRCAM ALPES PROVENCE : Mise à disposition des documents préparatoires à l'Assemb..
GL
11/03CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE : Déclarations_Hebdomadaires_CAAP_S10-2019
GL
04/03CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE : Déclarations_Hebdomadaires_CAAP_S9-2019:
GL
26/02CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE : Déclarations_Hebdomadaires_CAAP_S8-2019
GL
Plus d'actualités
Graphique CRÉDIT AGRICOLE ALPES PROVENCE
Durée : Période :
Crédit Agricole Alpes Provence : Graphique analyse technique Crédit Agricole Alpes Provence | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CRÉDIT AGRICOLE ALPES PROV
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Thierry Pomaret Chief Executive Officer
Michel Bonnes Chairman
Jérôme Vuillemot Finance Director
Franck Alexandre Vice Chairman
Thierry dAmboise Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE ALPES PROVENCE6.16%0
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY16.37%368 957
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA10.21%300 440
BANK OF AMERICA21.96%287 530
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.70%241 837
WELLS FARGO2.56%214 653
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par vwd group et Interactive Data
Audience certifiée par