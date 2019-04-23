CRCAM Alpes Provence : Mise à disposition des honoraires des contrôleurs légaux des comptes 2018

Communiqué Information réglementée

Le 23 avril 2019, Aix-en-Provence,

CRCAM Alpes Provence :

Mise à disposition des honoraires des contrôleurs légaux des

comptes de l'exercice 2018

Le Crédit Agricole Alpes Provence vous informe que le document est disponible sur son site Internet : www.ca-alpesprovence.fr et a été transmis à l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Lien direct vers la rubrique « Informations financières et réglementées » :

https://www.ca-alpesprovence.net/informations/front/pdf/2019-04-23-13-00-04.pdf























































































NYSE Euronext Paris - Eurolist compartiment C - ISIN : FR0000044323



Responsable de l'Information Financière : Jérôme VUILLEMOT (Directeur Financier)



E-mail : jerome.vuillemot@ca-alpesprovence.fr



L'ensemble des informations réglementées sont disponibles sur le site internet www.ca-alpesprovence.fr

