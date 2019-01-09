Connexion
Crédit Agricole Alpes Provence    CRAP   FR0000044323

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE ALPES PROVENCE (CRAP)
CRCAM Alpes Provence : Mise à disposition du Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité

09/01/2019 | 09:59

 

 


Communiqué Information réglementée

 

Aix-en-Provence, le 9 janvier

 

CRCAM Alpes Provence :

Mise à disposition du Bilan Semestriel du contrat de liquidité

 

Le Crédit Agricole Alpes Provence vous informe que le document est disponible sur son site Internet : www.ca-alpesprovence.fr et a été transmis à l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

 

Lien direct vers la rubrique « Informations réglementées » : 

https://ca-alpesprovence-dedie.com/boCommunique/pdf/2019-01-08-17-48-01.pdf

 

   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NYSE Euronext Paris - Eurolist compartiment C - ISIN : FR0000044323

Responsable de l'Information Financière : Jérôme VUILLEMOT (Directeur Financier)

E-mail : jerome.vuillemot@ca-alpesprovence.fr

L'ensemble des informations réglementées sont disponibles sur le site internet www.ca-alpesprovence.fr


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: CRCAM Alpes Provence via Globenewswire
