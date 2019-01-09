Communiqué Information réglementée
Aix-en-Provence, le 9 janvier
CRCAM Alpes Provence :
Mise à disposition du Bilan Semestriel du contrat de liquidité
Le Crédit Agricole Alpes Provence vous informe que le document est disponible sur son site Internet : www.ca-alpesprovence.fr et a été transmis à l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
Lien direct vers la rubrique « Informations réglementées » :
