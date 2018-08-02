

Communiqué Information réglementée

Aix-en-Provence, le 2 août 2018

CRCAM Alpes Provence :

Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel

Le Crédit Agricole Alpes Provence vous informe que le document est disponible sur son site Internet : www.ca-alpesprovence.fr et a été transmis à l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Lien direct vers la rubrique « Informations réglementées » :





