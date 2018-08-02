Connexion
Crédit Agricole Alpes Provence    CRAP   FR0000044323

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE ALPES PROVENCE (CRAP)
CRCAM Alpes Provence : Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel

02/08/2018 | 10:16
    
   


Communiqué Information réglementée

 

 

 

Aix-en-Provence, le 2 août 2018

 

 

 

 

CRCAM Alpes Provence :

Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel

 

Le Crédit Agricole Alpes Provence vous informe que le document est disponible sur son site Internet : www.ca-alpesprovence.fr et a été transmis à l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

 

Lien direct vers la rubrique « Informations réglementées » : 


https://ca-alpesprovence-dedie.com/boCommunique/pdf/5b62bb211a57e.pdf

 

   

 

 

 

 

 

 


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: CRCAM Alpes Provence via Globenewswire
