Crédit Agricole Brie Picardie : Mise a disposition Rapport Financier Semestriel Juin 2018

La CaisseRégionalede Crédit Agricole Mutuel Brie Picardie informe le public que son Rapport Financier Semestriel (au 30 juin 2018) a été communiqué à l'AMF. Ce rapport est disponible sur le site Internet www.ca-briepicardie.fr dans la rubrique « Informations Réglementées ».

