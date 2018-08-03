Connexion
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE BRIE PICARDIE
Crédit Agricole Brie Picardie : Mise a disposition Rapport Financier Semestriel Juin 2018

03/08/2018

La CaisseRégionalede Crédit Agricole Mutuel Brie Picardie informe le public que son Rapport Financier Semestriel (au 30 juin 2018) a été communiqué à l'AMF. Ce rapport est disponible sur le site Internet www.ca-briepicardie.fr dans la rubrique « Informations Réglementées ».



Toute l'actualité sur CRÉDIT AGRICOLE BRIE PICARDIE
18:18CRÉDIT AGRICOLE BRIE PICARDIE : Mise a disposition Rapport Financier Semestriel ..
GL
30/07CREDIT AGRICOLE BRIE PICARDIE : CRCAM Brie Picardie - déclaration hebdomadaire -..
GL
27/07CRÉDIT AGRICOLE BRIE PICARDIE : Résultats au 30 juin 2018
GL
23/07CREDIT AGRICOLE BRIE PICARDIE : CRCAM Brie Picardie - déclaration hebdomadaire -..
GL
16/07CRÉDIT AGRICOLE BRIE PICARDIE : Bilan Semestriel du contrat de liquidité du CCI ..
GL
16/07CREDIT AGRICOLE BRIE PICARDIE : CRCAM Brie Picardie - déclaration hebdomadaire -..
GL
09/07CREDIT AGRICOLE BRIE PICARDIE : CRCAM Brie Picardie - déclaration hebdomadaire -..
GL
02/07CREDIT AGRICOLE BRIE PICARDIE : CRCAM Brie Picardie - déclaration hebdomadaire -..
GL
25/06CREDIT AGRICOLE BRIE PICARDIE : CRCAM Brie Picardie - déclaration hebdomadaire -..
GL
18/06CREDIT AGRICOLE BRIE PICARDIE : CRCAM Brie Picardie - déclaration hebdomadaire -..
GL
Graphique CRÉDIT AGRICOLE BRIE PICARDIE
Crédit Agricole Brie Picardie : Graphique analyse technique Crédit Agricole Brie Picardie | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique CRÉDIT AGRICOLE BRIE PICARDIE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreBaissière
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Guillaume Rousseau Chief Executive Officer
Philippe de Waal Chairman
Jean-Louis Houel Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Antoine Berthe Vice Chairman
Georges Dufour Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE BRIE PICARDIE-7.77%0
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.61%393 796
BANK OF AMERICA5.86%316 855
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.26%281 411
WELLS FARGO-3.92%280 921
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.24%239 585
