Crédit Agricole de Normandie-Seine    CCN   FR0000044364

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE DE NORMANDIE-SEINE (CCN)
Crédit Agricole de Normandie Seine : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité Juin 2018

03/08/2018 | 14:32
   
BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE
DE LA SOCIETE CR CA NORMANDIE SEINE
     
A titre du contrat confié par la société  CR CA NORMANDIE SEINE à Kepler Cheuvreux, à la date du 30/06/2018, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité:
Titres 3 461
Cash € 281 603,98
   
Il est rappelé que lors du dernier bilan du 31/12/2017, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité:
Titres 4 026
Cash € 208 199,25
 
   
 
       
       
       


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Crédit Agricole de Normandie Seine via Globenewswire
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Nicolas Denis Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Lheureux Chairman
Philippe Pouillot CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Régis Cavillon Director
Denis Callens Third Vice Chairman
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE DE NORMANDIE-SEINE7.00%0
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-8.62%182 144
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%86 783
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP0.59%61 482
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-8.53%54 418
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC--.--%45 423
