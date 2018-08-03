Crédit Agricole de Normandie Seine : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité Juin 2018

BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE

DE LA SOCIETE CR CA NORMANDIE SEINE A titre du contrat confié par la société CR CA NORMANDIE SEINE à Kepler Cheuvreux, à la date du 30/06/2018, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité: Titres 3 461 Cash € 281 603,98 Il est rappelé que lors du dernier bilan du 31/12/2017, les moyens suivants figuraient au compte de liquidité: Titres 4 026 Cash € 208 199,25

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Crédit Agricole de Normandie Seine via Globenewswire

