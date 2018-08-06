Crédit Agricole de Normandie Seine : Modalités de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel

CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL NORMANDIE SEINE

Société coopérative à capital variable, régie par les articles L.512-20 et suivants du Code Monétaire et Financier et la loi N°47-1775 du 10/09/1947 portant sur les statuts de la coopération.

Siège social : Cité de l'Agriculture, Chemin de la Bretèque, 76230 Bois-Guillaume.

R.C.S. : 433 786 738 Rouen. - Code NAF 6419Z

Rapport Financier Semestriel au 30 juin 2018.

La Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel Normandie-Seine informe le public que le Rapport Financier Semestriel au 30 juin 2018, est disponible sur le site Internet :

www.ca-normandie-seine.fr dans la rubrique « Informations Réglementées », à compter de ce jour Lundi 6 Août 2018, et a été déposé auprès de l'AMF.

