Crédit Agricole d'Ile-de-France : communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier au 30.06.2018

02/08/2018 | 17:41

Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel du Crédit Agricole d'Ile-de-France 

Paris, le 2 août 2018

Le Crédit Agricole d'Ile-de-France annonce ce jour avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018. Le rapport financier semestriel peut être consulté sur le site internet à l'adresse www.ca-paris.com, dans la rubrique « Finance / Informations financières ».

Retrouvez toutes les informations financières réglementaires sur www.ca-paris.com, rubrique Informations financières (accès gratuit et illimité pour les particuliers, hors coût de communication variable selon l'opérateur).
Contact : communicationfinanciere-caidf@ca-paris.fr



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Crédit Agricole d'Ile-de-France via Globenewswire
