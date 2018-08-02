Crédit Agricole d'Ile-de-France : communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier au 30.06.2018

Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel du Crédit Agricole d'Ile-de-France

Paris, le 2 août 2018

Le Crédit Agricole d'Ile-de-France annonce ce jour avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des marchés financiers son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2018. Le rapport financier semestriel peut être consulté sur le site internet à l'adresse www.ca-paris.com, dans la rubrique « Finance / Informations financières ».

Retrouvez toutes les informations financières réglementaires sur www.ca-paris.com, rubrique Informations financières (accès gratuit et illimité pour les particuliers, hors coût de communication variable selon l'opérateur).

Contact : communicationfinanciere-caidf@ca-paris.fr

