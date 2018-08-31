CREDIT AGRICOLE DU MORBIHAN : Mise à disposition du Rapport financier semestriel 2018

CREDIT AGRICOLE DU MORBIHAN : MISE A DISPOSITION DU RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL 2018

Le Crédit Agricole du Morbihan vous informe que son Rapport Financier Semestriel 2018 a été déposé auprès de l'AMF et est disponible sur le site internet de la Société à compter de ce jour, vendredi 31 août 2018.

Il peut être consulté dans l'espace "Informations réglementaires et financières" du site Internet du Crédit Agricole du Morbihan : www.ca-morbihan.fr.

