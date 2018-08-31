Connexion
CREDIT AGRICOLE DU MORBIHAN : Mise à disposition du Rapport financier semestriel 2018

31/08/2018 | 14:10

CREDIT AGRICOLE DU MORBIHAN : MISE A DISPOSITION DU RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL 2018

Le Crédit Agricole du Morbihan vous informe que son Rapport Financier Semestriel 2018 a été déposé auprès de l'AMF et est disponible sur le site internet de la Société à compter de ce jour, vendredi 31 août 2018.

Il peut être consulté dans l'espace "Informations réglementaires et financières" du site Internet du Crédit Agricole du Morbihan : www.ca-morbihan.fr.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: CREDIT AGRICOLE DU MORBIHAN via Globenewswire
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Pierre-Louis Boissière Chief Executive Officer
Hervé le Floc'h Chairman
Guy Fouquet Director-Finance & Risks
Patrick Guerizec Vice Chairman
Gilles le Peih Vice Chairman
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE DU MORBIHAN16.97%0
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-6.01%185 045
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%82 956
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP2.26%61 744
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-11.04%52 502
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC29.78%44 390
