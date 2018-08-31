CREDIT AGRICOLE NORD DE FRANCE : avis de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel - juin 2018

Communiqué

Lille, le 31 août 2018

Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport de gestion semestriel 2018 du Crédit Agricole Nord de France

La Caisse régionale du Crédit Agricole Nord de France annonce avoir mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport de gestion semestriel pour les comptes arrêtés au 30 juin 2018.

Le rapport semestriel peut être consulté sur le site de présentation du Crédit Agricole Nord de France à l'adresse http://communication.ca-norddefrance.fr/, rubrique publications.

Contact :

Catherine Filonczuk

Crédit Agricole Nord de France

Tél. : 03.20.63.72.68

catherine.filonczuk@ca-norddefrance.fr

