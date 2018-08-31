Connexion
Crédit Agricole Nord de France

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE NORD DE FRANCE (CNF)
  Rapport  
CREDIT AGRICOLE NORD DE FRANCE : avis de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel - juin 2018

31/08/2018 | 15:41

 

 

Communiqué

Lille, le 31 août 2018 

 

 

Communiqué de mise à disposition
du rapport de gestion semestriel 2018
du Crédit Agricole Nord de France

 

 

La Caisse régionale du Crédit Agricole Nord de France annonce avoir mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport de gestion semestriel  pour les comptes arrêtés au 30 juin 2018.

 

Le rapport semestriel peut être consulté sur le site de présentation du Crédit Agricole Nord de France à l'adresse http://communication.ca-norddefrance.fr/, rubrique publications.

 

 

 

 

Contact :

 

Catherine Filonczuk

Crédit Agricole Nord de France 

Tél. : 03.20.63.72.68

catherine.filonczuk@ca-norddefrance.fr

 

 



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: CREDIT AGRICOLE NORD DE FRANCE via Globenewswire
Données financières (€)
CA 2018 651 M
EBIT 2018 268 M
Résultat net 2018 179 M
Dette 2018 -
Rendement 2018 5,12%
PER 2018 6,89
PER 2019 6,32
Capi. / CA 2018 0,57x
Capi. / CA 2019 0,54x
Capitalisation 368 M
Graphique CRÉDIT AGRICOLE NORD DE FRANCE
Durée : Période :
Crédit Agricole Nord de France : Graphique analyse technique Crédit Agricole Nord de France | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CRÉDIT AGRICOLE NORD DE FR
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 23,6 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 9,8%
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
François Macé Chief Executive Officer
Bernard Pacory Chairman
Alain Leclercq Director
Philippe Truffaux Secretary & Director
Bertrand Gosse de Gorre Vice Chairman
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE NORD DE FRANCE-1.47%432
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-6.01%185 045
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%82 956
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP2.26%61 744
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-11.04%52 502
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC29.78%44 390
