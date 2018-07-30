Connexion
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE TOULOUSE 31 (CAT31)

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE TOULOUSE 31 (CAT31)
CRCAM TOULOUSE 31 : Information Financière au 30/06/2018

30/07/2018 | 11:16

La société annonce ce jour avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son information financière semestrielle au 30 juin 2018.

L'information financière semestrielle peut être consultée sur le site internet de la société à l'adresse www.ca-toulouse31.fr , rubrique « Votre Caisse Régionale / Information  Réglementée / Année 2018 / Avis Financiers».



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: CRCAM TOULOUSE 31 via Globenewswire
Toute l'actualité sur CRÉDIT AGRICOLE TOULOUSE 31
11:16CRCAM TOULOUSE 31 : Information Financière au 30/06/2018
GL
04/07CRCAM TOULOUSE 31 : Bilan semestriel - contrat de liquidite - 30/06/2018
GL
04/06CRCAM TOULOUSE 31 : Descriptif du programme de rachat de ses propres Certificats..
GL
29/01CRCAM TOULOUSE 31 : Information financiere annuelle 2017
GL
04/01CRCAM TOULOUSE 31 : Bilan semestriel contrat de liquidite cci - decembre 2017
GL
2017CRÉDIT AGRICOLE TOULOUSE 31 : Rapport financier
CO
2017CREDIT AGRICOLE TOULOUSE 31 : 3ème édition « Start Me Up by CA31 » sur orbite ! ..
PU
2017CREDIT AGRICOLE TOULOUSE 31 : La bonne adresse des start-ups à Toulouse ! (997 K..
PU
2017CRCAM TOULOUSE 31 : Rapport Financier Semestriel 30/6/2017
GL
2017CRCAM TOULOUSE 31 : Communique allègement contrat de liquidite cci toulouse 31 l..
GL
Plus d'actualités
Graphique CRÉDIT AGRICOLE TOULOUSE 31
Durée : Période :
Crédit Agricole Toulouse 31 : Graphique analyse technique Crédit Agricole Toulouse 31 | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique CRÉDIT AGRICOLE TOULOUSE 31
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Nicolas Langevin Chief Executive Officer
Robert Conti Chairman
Benoît de Sevin Director
Nicolas Maure Director
Jocelyne Abadie Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE TOULOUSE 318.33%0
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.50%391 039
BANK OF AMERICA5.22%313 712
WELLS FARGO-3.36%284 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.65%283 496
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.81%241 855
