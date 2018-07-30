CRCAM TOULOUSE 31 : Information Financière au 30/06/2018

La société annonce ce jour avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son information financière semestrielle au 30 juin 2018.

L'information financière semestrielle peut être consultée sur le site internet de la société à l'adresse www.ca-toulouse31.fr , rubrique « Votre Caisse Régionale / Information Réglementée / Année 2018 / Avis Financiers».

