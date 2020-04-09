Credit Suisse : Le Conseil d'administration adapte sa proposition de dividende pour l'Assemblée générale ordinaire 2020

[i] Sur la base de 2 441 022 237 actions nominatives émises au 31 décembre 2019, net des actions détenues en propre par la société

[ii] Net de l'impôt anticipé suisse de 35%

[iii] Exempt de l'impôt anticipé suisse et non soumis à l'impôt sur le revenu pour les personnes physiques résidant en Suisse

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse AG is one of the world's leading financial services providers and is part of the Credit Suisse group of companies (referred to here as 'Credit Suisse'). Our strategy builds on Credit Suisse's core strengths: its position as a leading wealth manager, its specialist investment banking capabilities and its strong presence in our home market of Switzerland. We seek to follow a balanced approach to wealth management, aiming to capitalize on both the large pool of wealth within mature markets as well as the significant growth in wealth in Asia Pacific and other emerging markets, while also serving key developed markets with an emphasis on Switzerland. Credit Suisse employs approximately 47,860 people. The registered shares (CSGN) of Credit Suisse AG's parent company, Credit Suisse Group AG, are listed in Switzerland and, in the form of American Depositary Shares (CS), in New York. Further information about Credit Suisse can be found at www.credit-suisse.com.

Important information

We may not achieve all of the expected benefits of our strategic initiatives. Factors beyond our control, including but not limited to the market and economic conditions, changes in laws, rules or regulations and other challenges discussed in our public filings, could limit our ability to achieve some or all of the expected benefits of these initiatives.

In preparing this document, management has made estimates and assumptions that affect the information presented. Actual results may differ. Figures throughout this document may also be subject to rounding adjustments. This document contains certain statements regarding preliminary financial information for the first quarter of 2020 that has been derived from management accounts, is preliminary in nature, may not reflect the complete results of the first quarter of 2020 and is subject to change. These preliminary results are not necessarily indicative of the results to be reported for the first quarter of 2020. There can be no assurance that the final reported results for this period will not differ from these preliminary results, and any such differences could be material. All opinions and views constitute judgments as of the date of writing without regard to the date on which the reader may receive or access the information. This information is subject to change at any time without notice and we do not intend to update this information.

Our estimates and ambitions often include metrics that are non-GAAP financial measures and are unaudited. A reconciliation of these estimates and ambitions to the nearest GAAP measures is unavailable without unreasonable efforts. Return on tangible equity is based on tangible shareholders' equity (also known as tangible book value), a non-GAAP financial measure, which is calculated by deducting goodwill and other intangible assets from total shareholders' equity as presented in our balance sheet, both of which are unavailable on a prospective basis. Such estimates and ambitions are calculated in a manner that is consistent with the accounting policies applied by us in preparing our financial statements.

Information referenced in this document, whether via website links or otherwise, is not incorporated into this document.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

This document contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. In addition, in the future we, and others on our behalf, may make statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the following:

our plans, targets or goals;

our future economic performance or prospects;

the potential effect on our future performance of certain contingencies; and

assumptions underlying any such statements.

Words such as 'believes,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends' and 'plans' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. We do not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes described or implied in forward-looking statements will not be achieved. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause results to differ materially from the plans, targets, goals, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include:

the ability to maintain sufficient liquidity and access capital markets;

market volatility and interest rate fluctuations and developments affecting interest rate levels, including the persistence of a low or negative interest rate environment;

the strength of the global economy in general and the strength of the economies of the countries in which we conduct our operations, in particular the risk of continued slow economic recovery or downturn in the EU, the US or other developed countries or in emerging markets in 2020 and beyond;

the emergence of widespread health emergencies, infectious diseases or pandemics, such as COVID-19;

the direct and indirect impacts of deterioration or slow recovery in residential and commercial real estate markets;

adverse rating actions by credit rating agencies in respect of us, sovereign issuers, structured credit products or other credit-related exposures;

the ability to achieve our strategic goals, including those related to our targets, ambitions and financial goals;

the ability of counterparties to meet their obligations to us and the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses;

the effects of, and changes in, fiscal, monetary, exchange rate, trade and tax policies, as well as currency fluctuations;

political, social and environmental developments, including war, civil unrest or terrorist activity and climate change;

the ability to appropriately address social, environmental and sustainability concerns that may arise from our business activities;

the effects of, and the uncertainty arising from, the UK's withdrawal from the EU;

the possibility of foreign exchange controls, expropriation, nationalization or confiscation of assets in countries in which we conduct our operations;

operational factors such as systems failure, human error, or the failure to implement procedures properly;

the risk of cyber attacks, information or security breaches or technology failures on our business or operations;

the adverse resolution of litigation, regulatory proceedings and other contingencies;

actions taken by regulators with respect to our business and practices and possible resulting changes to our business organization, practices and policies in countries in which we conduct our operations;

the effects of changes in laws, regulations or accounting or tax standards, policies or practices in countries in which we conduct our operations;

the expected discontinuation of LIBOR and other interbank offered rates and the transition to alternative reference rates;

the potential effects of changes in our legal entity structure;

competition or changes in our competitive position in geographic and business areas in which we conduct our operations;

the ability to retain and recruit qualified personnel;

the ability to maintain our reputation and promote our brand;

the ability to increase market share and control expenses;

technological changes instituted by us, our counterparties or competitors;

the timely development and acceptance of our new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users;

acquisitions, including the ability to integrate acquired businesses successfully, and divestitures, including the ability to sell non-core assets; and

other unforeseen or unexpected events and our success at managing these and the risks involved in the foregoing.

We caution you that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. When evaluating forward-looking statements, you should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and events, including the information set forth 'Risk factors' in I- Information on the company in our Annual Report 2019.

Disclaimer

This document was produced by and the opinions expressed are those of Credit Suisse as of the date of writing and are subject to change. It has been prepared solely for information purposes and for the use of the recipient. It does not constitute an offer or an invitation by or on behalf of Credit Suisse to any person to buy or sell any security. Any reference to past performance is not necessarily a guide to the future. The information and analysis contained in this publication have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed to be reliable but Credit Suisse does not make any representation as to their accuracy or completeness and does not accept liability for any loss arising from the use hereof.