Credit Suisse : Plan d'urgence helvétique du Credit Suisse approuvé par la FINMA
0
25/02/2020 | 07:07
Plan d'urgence helvétique du Credit Suisse approuvé par la FINMA
L'autorité fédérale de surveillance des marchés financiers FINMA (FINMA), soit l'organe indépendant de régulation de la place financière suisse, a annoncé aujourd'hui les résultats de son évaluation des cinq banques d'importance systémique en Suisse dans le cadre du régime «too big to fail». L'examen concernant le Credit Suisse s'est achevé avec succès : le plan d'urgence helvétique de la banque a été déclaré crédible et a été approuvé sans aucune condition.
Zurich, 25 février 2020 - Les dispositions du régime «Too Big to Fail» suisse visent à réduire les risques afin d'assurer la stabilité du système financier suisse. Le régime est conçu pour assurer le maintien des fonctions économiques importantes, par exemple les activités domestiques de dépôts et de crédits ainsi que le trafic des paiements, et prévient la nécessité d'une intervention au moyen de l'aide de l'État en cas de crise grave.
La loi a donné aux banques d'importance systémique en Suisse un délai jusqu'à fin 2019 pour élaborer un plan d'urgence helvétique conçu pour maintenir la continuité de leurs activités critiques en cas de crise. La FINMA a annoncé aujourd'hui que le Credit Suisse a passé avec succès l'évaluation et a fourni un plan d'urgence helvétique crédible.
Conformément aux dispositions du Conseil de stabilité financière, la FINMA et le Credit Suisse travaillent à la mise sur pied d'un plan de résolution global, cordonné au niveau international, d'ici à 2022. Dans ce contexte, la FINMA a également mentionné les progrès substantiels accomplis par le Credit Suisse dans son ensemble pour atteindre l'objectif d'une capacité complète de liquidation. Selon la FINMA, le Credit Suisse a pris des mesures préparatoires importantes pour mettre en œuvre ce plan de résolution et a fait des progrès significatifs en termes de capacité de liquidation totale. Ainsi, la FINMA considère que les exigences sont remplies concernant la séparation de structures complexes. Étant donné que des normes supplémentaires sont en train de se mettre en place, le Credit Suisse entend poursuivre ses investissements dans l'amélioration de ses capacités de liquidation au cours des prochaines années.
Thomas Gottstein, Chief Executive Officer du Groupe, a déclaré: «Après la création de Credit Suisse (Suisse) SA en 2015, qui consolide les fonctions d'importance systémique et d'autres opérations critiques dans une entité juridique séparée en Suisse, l'élaboration d'un plan d'urgence helvétique crédible et son approbation par la FINMA constituent une étape importante pour le Credit Suisse, pour ses clients, pour ses parties prenantes et pour l'économie suisse. Le Credit Suisse continuera de travailler en étroite collaboration avec la FINMA pour suivre l'évolution de la réglementation et du secteur et mettre en œuvre les mesures nécessaires.»
David Mathers, Chief Financial Officer, a déclaré: «Définir une approche globale en matière de résolution, satisfaire les exigences de fonds propres et mettre en place des améliorations structurelles et opérationnelles ont été nos principales préoccupations dans le cadre du régime «too big to fail». Par ailleurs, le Credit Suisse a fait œuvre de pionnier en matière de mécanisme de «bail-in», le nouveau standard international pour la liquidation des banques. Au 4T19, le Credit Suisse disposait de 91,3 milliards CHF de capacité d'absorption des pertes totales («total loss-absorbing capacity», TLAC), avec une somme du bilan de 787,3 milliards CHF. Le résultat de l'évaluation de la FINMA démontre la crédibilité de notre approche. Tout ceci, ajouté à une structure plus simple, est essentiel pour atteindre une capacité de liquidation totale.»
Credit Suisse AG
Credit Suisse AG is one of the world's leading financial services providers and is part of the Credit Suisse group of companies (referred to here as 'Credit Suisse'). Our strategy builds on Credit Suisse's core strengths: its position as a leading wealth manager, its specialist investment banking capabilities and its strong presence in our home market of Switzerland. We seek to follow a balanced approach to wealth management, aiming to capitalize on both the large pool of wealth within mature markets as well as the significant growth in wealth in Asia Pacific and other emerging markets, while also serving key developed markets with an emphasis on Switzerland. Credit Suisse employs approximately 47,860 people. The registered shares (CSGN) of Credit Suisse AG's parent company, Credit Suisse Group AG, are listed in Switzerland and, in the form of American Depositary Shares (CS), in New York. Further information about Credit Suisse can be found at www.credit-suisse.com.
La Sté Credit Suisse Group AG a publié ce contenu, le 25 février 2020, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées. Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le25 février 2020 06:06:01 UTC.