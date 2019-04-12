Crossject : Témoignage de Philippe Monnot (Gemmes Venture) pour Crossject
0
12/04/2019 | 15:30
APIs are used to load scripts: geolocation, search engines, translations, ...
Ad networks can generate revenue by selling advertising space on the site.
The audience measurement services used to generate useful statistics attendance to improve the site.
Services to display web content.
Social networks can improve the usability of the site and help to promote it via the shares.
Support services allow you to get in touch with the site team and help to improve it.
Video sharing services help to add rich media on the site and increase its visibility.
La Sté Crossject SA a publié ce contenu, le 12 avril 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées. Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le12 avril 2019 13:29:01 UTC.