CS GROUP

(SX)
CS : lauréat du Lauréat du prix « EMEA Augment Intelligence Partner of the Year" de TIBCO

26/09/2019 | 12:33
Winner of the EMEA Augment Intelligence Partner of the Year award, CS Group holds strong expertise in applications and mission-critical systems, particularly in defense, space, aeronautics, and energy. By leveraging TIBCO 's innovative analytics platform and CS Group's engineering and industry knowledge, the companies enable joint customers to reach operational excellence. Thanks to advanced analytics skills in TIBCO Spotfire and TIBCO Data Science, CS Group has secured projects by mitigating delivery and time risks, overall delivering exceptional services to their customers.

La Sté CS Communication & Systèmes SA a publié ce contenu, le 26 septembre 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le26 septembre 2019 10:32:01 UTC.

Données financières (EUR)
CA 2019 226 M
EBIT 2019 13,5 M
Résultat net 2019 7,01 M
Dette 2019 63,2 M
Rendement 2019 0,71%
PER 2019 15,6x
PER 2020 8,96x
VE / CA2019 0,77x
VE / CA2020 0,72x
Capitalisation 111 M
Tendances analyse technique CS GROUP
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 5,70  €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,75  €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 36,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 20,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 5,26%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Éric Blanc-Garin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yazid Sabeg Chairman
Nicolas Duchemin Group Chief Financial Officer
Michel Desbard Independent Director
Patrice Mignon Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CS GROUP15.57%122
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION25.94%126 822
ACCENTURE35.36%121 611
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES10.32%110 304
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING23.31%70 160
VMWARE, INC.8.70%60 911
