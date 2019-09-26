CS : lauréat du Lauréat du prix « EMEA Augment Intelligence Partner of the Year” de TIBCO

Données financières (EUR) CA 2019 226 M EBIT 2019 13,5 M Résultat net 2019 7,01 M Dette 2019 63,2 M Rendement 2019 0,71% PER 2019 15,6x PER 2020 8,96x VE / CA2019 0,77x VE / CA2020 0,72x Capitalisation 111 M Graphique CS GROUP Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique CS GROUP Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Baissière Baissière Neutre Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER Nombre d'Analystes 3 Objectif de cours Moyen 5,70 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,75 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 36,8% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 20,0% Ecart / Objectif Bas 5,26% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants Nom Titre Éric Blanc-Garin Chief Executive Officer & Director Yazid Sabeg Chairman Nicolas Duchemin Group Chief Financial Officer Michel Desbard Independent Director Patrice Mignon Director Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) CS GROUP 15.57% 122 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 25.94% 126 822 ACCENTURE 35.36% 121 611 TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES 10.32% 110 304 AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING 23.31% 70 160 VMWARE, INC. 8.70% 60 911