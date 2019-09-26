CS : lauréat du Lauréat du prix « EMEA Augment Intelligence Partner of the Year” de TIBCO

Winner of the EMEA Augment Intelligence Partner of the Year award, CS Group holds strong expertise in applications and mission-critical systems, particularly in defense, space, aeronautics, and energy. By leveraging TIBCO
's innovative analytics platform and CS Group's engineering and industry knowledge, the companies enable joint customers to reach operational excellence. Thanks to advanced analytics skills in TIBCO
Spotfire and TIBCO
Data Science, CS Group has secured projects by mitigating delivery and time risks, overall delivering exceptional services to their customers.
La Sté CS Communication & Systèmes SA a publié ce contenu, le 26 septembre 2019, et est seule responsable des informations qui y sont renfermées.
Les contenus ont été diffusés par Public non remaniés et non révisés, le26 septembre 2019 10:32:01 UTC.