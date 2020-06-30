Connexion
CS (Lux) Small and Mid Cap Germany Eq B       LU2066958898

CS (LUX) SMALL AND MID CAP GERMANY EQ B
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 21/07
3014.55 EUR   +0.38%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par CREDIT SUISSE FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.
The objective of the Subfund is to achieve the highest possible return in Euros (Reference Currency), while taking due account of the principle of risk diversification, the security of the capital invested, and the liquidity of the assets. The Subfund is actively managed aiming to outperform the return of the MDAX (NR) Index.
Performances du fonds : CS (Lux) Small and Mid Cap Germany Eq B
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 21-07-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -1.95% +5% +19.03% -3.25% +6.08% +21.29% +489.6%
Catégorie 1.51% 4.11% 18.67% -0.52% 10.28% 6.96% -
Plus
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Credit Suisse Fund Management S.A.
Date de création 13-02-2020

Gérant Depuis
Felix Meier 13-02-2020
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 13-02-2020
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Allemagne Petites & Moy. Cap.
Benchmark FSE MDAX TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 182 M EUR au 30-06-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Credit Suisse (Luxembourg) SA
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
Volatilité au 30-06-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 18.62%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.38
Performance moyenne 3 ans 21.29%
