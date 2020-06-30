Stratégie du fonds géré par CREDIT SUISSE FUND MANAGEMENT S.A. The objective of the Subfund is to achieve the highest possible return in Euros (Reference Currency), while taking due account of the principle of risk diversification, the security of the capital invested, and the liquidity of the assets. The Subfund is actively managed aiming to outperform the return of the MDAX (NR) Index.

Performances du fonds : CS (Lux) Small and Mid Cap Germany Eq B

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 21-07-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -1.95% +5% +19.03% -3.25% +6.08% +21.29% +489.6% Catégorie 1.51% 4.11% 18.67% -0.52% 10.28% 6.96% -

