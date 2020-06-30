|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par CREDIT SUISSE FUND MANAGEMENT S.A.
The objective of the Subfund is to achieve the highest possible return in Euros (Reference Currency), while taking due account of the principle of risk diversification, the security of the capital invested, and the liquidity of the assets. The Subfund is actively managed aiming to outperform the return of the MDAX (NR) Index.
|Performances du fonds : CS (Lux) Small and Mid Cap Germany Eq B
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 21-07-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-1.95%
|+5%
|+19.03%
|-3.25%
|+6.08%
|+21.29%
|+489.6%
|Catégorie
1.51%
4.11%
18.67%
-0.52%
10.28%
6.96%
-
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|13-02-2020
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
SICAV
Catégorie Morningstar
Actions Allemagne Petites & Moy. Cap.
Benchmark
|FSE MDAX TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|182 M EUR au 30-06-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Credit Suisse (Luxembourg) SA
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|18.62%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.38
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|21.29%